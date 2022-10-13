Global Door Systems Market to Reach $291.2 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Door Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798401/?utm_source=GNW



Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates



Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform



Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Door Systems Market to Reach $291.2 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Door Systems estimated at US$205 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$291.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Wood, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.4% CAGR and reach US$151.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Metal segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $43.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.3% CAGR

- The Door Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$43.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$64.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 3.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$37.7 Billion by the year 2027.

- Plastic Segment to Record 4.8% CAGR

- In the global Plastic segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$22.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$31.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 5.3% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 121 Featured)

Allegion plc

Andersen Corp.

Assa Abloy AB

Atrium Windows & Doors Inc.

dormakaba Holding AG

DuluxGroup Ltd.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.

Hörmann Group

JELD-WEN, Inc.

Marvin

Metaflex Doors Europe BV

MI Windows and Doors, LLC

PGT Custom Windows + Doors

Ply Gem Residential Solutions

Türelemente Borne GmbH

Vicaima S.A.

YKK AP America Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798401/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020

Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021?

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

Door Systems Market Remains Strongly Influenced by Trends in

the Construction Sector

Global Construction Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %)

For Years 2019 Through 2025

Pandemic Effect on the US Construction Industry

Need for Upgradation of Door Hardware for Commercial

Establishments Post Pandemic

Sliding Doors Adapting to Demands of the Post-Pandemic Era

An Introduction to Door Systems

Wooden Doors

Metal Doors Systems

Plastic Door Systems

Glass Door Systems

Composite Door Systems

Doors Make the Life of Person with Disabilities Easy

Door Controls to Help the Disabled

Doors for Fire Protection and Fire Prevention

Types of Doors

World Door Systems Market by Mechanism (2021 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Swinging, Sliding, and Other

Mechanisms

Types of Door Closers

Selection of a Door System

Select Regulations and Standards for Door Systems and Door Closers

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Recent Market Activity

Select Innovations

Door Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Analysis by Material

World Door Systems Market by Material (2021 & 2027): Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for Wood, Metal, Plastic, Glass, Composite,

and Other Materials

Analysis by Application

World Door Systems Market by Application (2021 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Residential and Non-

Residential

Regional Analysis

World Door Systems Market by Region: Percentage Breakdown of

Sales for Developed and Developing Regions (2021 & 2027)

World Door Systems Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR

(Value) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Latin

America, Africa, USA, Europe, Canada, and Japan



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Automatic Swinging Door Systems

?Access for All? Initiative in the UK: Showing the Way

Numerous Advantages of Sliding Doors Drives its Larger Uptake

in the Residential and Non-Residential Markets

Revolving Door Systems Enhance the Entrance?s Visual Focus

Uptake of Access Control Door Systems in Institutional and

Commercial Markets

Technology Trends in Access Control Door Systems

Refined Aesthetics driving Access Control Solutions

Energy Efficiency and Convenience

Glass Door Systems Seek Larger Pie of the Market

Demand for Composite Door Systems Rise Because of Durability

and Lightweight Benefits

Need for Energy Efficient Doors to Drive Growth

Fire Doors: A Niche Segment Driven by Fire Safety Regulations

Smart Technology Reinforces Garage Door Openers and Accessories

Market

Latest Trends in the Hangar Doors Market

Global Construction Sector Dynamics Favor Growth in Door

Systems Market

Recovery in Global Construction Sector to Post Gains in Long Term

World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years

2017, 2019 & 2022

Global Value of Megacity Construction Projects (US$ Billion) in

2019

Trends in the Construction Industry Influence Market Uptake

Building Renovations & Remodeling: Prominent Revenue Generating

Vertical

Global Remodeling Market in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017,

2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Lucrative Opportunities in Emerging Economies

Robust Gains across Residential & Non-Residential Construction

Non-Residential Sector Benefits from Building Panel Systems

Rise of E-Commerce Leads to Boom in Warehouse Construction

Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017,

2019, 2021 and 2023

Global E-Commerce Market as a % of Retail Sales for the Period

2017-2023

Leading Retail E-Commerce Countries Worldwide: Ranked by Sales

in $ Billion for 2019E

Department Stores to Flourish after COVID-19 Pandemic

Global Department Stores Market Growth (In %) for the Period

2019-2025

Favorable Demographics Strengthen Market Prospects

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the

Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050

Top Countries Worldwide in Terms of Population in Millions for

the Years 1990, 2019 and 2050

Urban Sprawl Encourages a Positive Tide

World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage of Total

Population for the Period 1950-2050P

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the

Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the

Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Rising Standards of Living



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Door

Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Door Systems by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Door Systems by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Wood by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Wood by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Metal by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Metal by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plastic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Plastic by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Plastic by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Glass by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Glass by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Glass by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Composite by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Composite by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Composite by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Materials by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Materials by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Materials by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Swinging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Swinging by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Swinging by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sliding by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Sliding by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Sliding by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Mechanisms by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Mechanisms by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Mechanisms by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Residential by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Non-Residential by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Non-Residential by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Door Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

12 Active Players in United States

Table 37: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Door

Systems by Material - Wood, Metal, Plastic, Glass, Composite

and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Door Systems by Material -

Wood, Metal, Plastic, Glass, Composite and Other Materials

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Door Systems by Material -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wood, Metal, Plastic,

Glass, Composite and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 40: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Door

Systems by Mechanism - Swinging, Sliding and Other Mechanisms -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Door Systems by Mechanism -

Swinging, Sliding and Other Mechanisms Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Door Systems by Mechanism -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Swinging, Sliding and

Other Mechanisms for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 43: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Door

Systems by Application - Residential and Non-Residential -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: USA Historic Review for Door Systems by Application -

Residential and Non-Residential Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Door Systems by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential and Non-Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

13 Active Players in Canada

Table 46: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Door Systems by Material - Wood, Metal, Plastic, Glass,

Composite and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Door Systems by Material -

Wood, Metal, Plastic, Glass, Composite and Other Materials

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Door Systems by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wood, Metal,

Plastic, Glass, Composite and Other Materials for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Door Systems by Mechanism - Swinging, Sliding and Other

Mechanisms - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Door Systems by Mechanism -

Swinging, Sliding and Other Mechanisms Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Door Systems by

Mechanism - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Swinging,

Sliding and Other Mechanisms for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Door Systems by Application - Residential and Non-Residential -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Door Systems by

Application - Residential and Non-Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Door Systems by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential and Non-Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Door Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

13 Active Players in Japan

Table 55: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Door

Systems by Material - Wood, Metal, Plastic, Glass, Composite

and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Door Systems by Material -

Wood, Metal, Plastic, Glass, Composite and Other Materials

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Door Systems by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wood, Metal,

Plastic, Glass, Composite and Other Materials for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 58: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Door

Systems by Mechanism - Swinging, Sliding and Other Mechanisms -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Door Systems by Mechanism -

Swinging, Sliding and Other Mechanisms Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Door Systems by

Mechanism - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Swinging,

Sliding and Other Mechanisms for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 61: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Door

Systems by Application - Residential and Non-Residential -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Door Systems by Application -

Residential and Non-Residential Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Door Systems by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential and Non-Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Door Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

15 Active Players in China

Table 64: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Door

Systems by Material - Wood, Metal, Plastic, Glass, Composite

and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: China Historic Review for Door Systems by Material -

Wood, Metal, Plastic, Glass, Composite and Other Materials

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Door Systems by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wood, Metal,

Plastic, Glass, Composite and Other Materials for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 67: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Door

Systems by Mechanism - Swinging, Sliding and Other Mechanisms -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: China Historic Review for Door Systems by Mechanism -

Swinging, Sliding and Other Mechanisms Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Door Systems by

Mechanism - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Swinging,

Sliding and Other Mechanisms for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 70: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Door

Systems by Application - Residential and Non-Residential -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: China Historic Review for Door Systems by Application -

Residential and Non-Residential Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Door Systems by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential and Non-Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Door Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 73: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Door Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Door Systems by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Door Systems by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 76: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Door Systems by Material - Wood, Metal, Plastic, Glass,

Composite and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Door Systems by Material -

Wood, Metal, Plastic, Glass, Composite and Other Materials

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Door Systems by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wood, Metal,

Plastic, Glass, Composite and Other Materials for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 79: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Door Systems by Mechanism - Swinging, Sliding and Other

Mechanisms - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Door Systems by Mechanism -

Swinging, Sliding and Other Mechanisms Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Door Systems by

Mechanism - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Swinging,

Sliding and Other Mechanisms for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 82: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Door Systems by Application - Residential and Non-Residential -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Door Systems by

Application - Residential and Non-Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Door Systems by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential and Non-Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Door Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

12 Active Players in France

Table 85: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Door Systems by Material - Wood, Metal, Plastic, Glass,

Composite and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: France Historic Review for Door Systems by Material -

Wood, Metal, Plastic, Glass, Composite and Other Materials

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Door Systems by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wood, Metal,

Plastic, Glass, Composite and Other Materials for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 88: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Door Systems by Mechanism - Swinging, Sliding and Other

Mechanisms - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: France Historic Review for Door Systems by Mechanism -

Swinging, Sliding and Other Mechanisms Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Door Systems by

Mechanism - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Swinging,

Sliding and Other Mechanisms for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 91: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Door Systems by Application - Residential and Non-Residential -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: France Historic Review for Door Systems by

Application - Residential and Non-Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Door Systems by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential and Non-Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Door Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

18 Active Players in Germany

Table 94: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Door Systems by Material - Wood, Metal, Plastic, Glass,

Composite and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Door Systems by Material -

Wood, Metal, Plastic, Glass, Composite and Other Materials

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Door Systems by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wood, Metal,

Plastic, Glass, Composite and Other Materials for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 97: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Door Systems by Mechanism - Swinging, Sliding and Other

Mechanisms - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Door Systems by Mechanism -

Swinging, Sliding and Other Mechanisms Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Door Systems by

Mechanism - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Swinging,

Sliding and Other Mechanisms for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 100: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Door Systems by Application - Residential and Non-Residential -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Germany Historic Review for Door Systems by

Application - Residential and Non-Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Door Systems by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential and Non-Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

12 Active Players in Italy

Table 103: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Door Systems by Material - Wood, Metal, Plastic, Glass,

Composite and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Door Systems by Material -

Wood, Metal, Plastic, Glass, Composite and Other Materials

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Door Systems by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wood, Metal,

Plastic, Glass, Composite and Other Materials for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 106: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Door Systems by Mechanism - Swinging, Sliding and Other

Mechanisms - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Italy Historic Review for Door Systems by Mechanism -

Swinging, Sliding and Other Mechanisms Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Door Systems by

Mechanism - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Swinging,

Sliding and Other Mechanisms for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 109: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Door Systems by Application - Residential and Non-Residential -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Italy Historic Review for Door Systems by

Application - Residential and Non-Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Door Systems by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential and Non-Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Door Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

16 Active Players in United Kingdom

Table 112: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Door

Systems by Material - Wood, Metal, Plastic, Glass, Composite

and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: UK Historic Review for Door Systems by Material -

Wood, Metal, Plastic, Glass, Composite and Other Materials

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: UK 15-Year Perspective for Door Systems by Material -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wood, Metal, Plastic,

Glass, Composite and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 115: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Door

Systems by Mechanism - Swinging, Sliding and Other Mechanisms -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798401/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________