The Worldwide Clear Aligner Industry is Expected to Reach $13 Billion by 2027

The global clear aligner market was valued at US$3.98 billion in 2021. The market value is expected to reach US$13.13 billion by 2027. Clear aligners are orthodontic devices that are transparent, plastic forms of dental braces used to adjust teeth. Clear aligners are a new alternative to traditional metal braces.

They are made of clear, thin plastic that goes over the teeth and gradually shifts them into place.

The factors such as the growing patient population suffering from malocclusions, rising technological advancements in dental treatment, and escalating awareness about dental hygiene coupled with the growth of beauty standards are expected to drive the overall market growth in the forecasted period. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approx. 22% during the forecasted period of 2022-2027.

Orthodontics segment of dentistry deals with braces, which are used to align teeth and position them with regard to a person's bite. Besides braces, another upcoming technique is the clear aligners that move the teeth to give proper alignment, but are invisible and removable, unlike traditional braces.



The global clear aligner market is expected to increase at high growth rates during the forecasted period (2021-2025). Over the historic years, the global clear aligner market was supported by various growth drivers, such as increasing urban population, rising healthcare expenditure, increasing youth population, Rising Demand for Aesthetic Enhancement etc. The market also faces challenges, such as, less number of dentists in emerging countries, limited insurance coverage on orthodontic treatment, etc.



However, Covid-19 has led to closure of dental clinics due to lockdowns in various countries. The dentists are refraining from carrying out physical dental therapies as they believe it could potentially lead to rapid spreading of the Coronavirus. This in turn has dampened demand for various dental products such as consumables with one being clear aligners. Moreover, it is expected that the market for clear aligners would showcase recovery once the impact of Covid-19 subsides and lockdowns are relaxed.



