New York, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Inspection Industry"



Global Digital Inspection Market to Reach $32 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Digital Inspection estimated at US$21 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$32 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.3% CAGR and reach US$14 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 7.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.1% CAGR

- The Digital Inspection market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.8% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR.Services Segment to Record 6% CAGR

- In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 137 Featured)

Baker Hughes, a GE Company

Basler AG

Carl Zeiss AG

Cognex Corporation

FARO Technologies, Inc.

FPrimeC Solutions, Inc.

Hexagon AB

MISTRAS Group, Inc.

Mitutoyo Corporation

National Instruments Corporation

Nikon Metrology NV

Olympus Corporation

Omron Corporation

SHINING 3D

Zebicon a/s

Zetec, Inc.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

An Introduction to Digital Inspection

Evolution of Inspection Methods

Worldwide Digital Inspection Market: Prospects and Outlook

Metrology Dominates Digital Inspection Market

Hardware Segment Leads, Software to Propel Future Growth

3D Digital Inspections Set for Strong Growth

Developed Regions Hold a Significant Share of Global Market

Global Economic Scenario Influences Market Dynamics

Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/

Region for the Years 2018 through 2021

Manufacturing PMI: An Important Bellwether

Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for the

Years 2012 through 2019

Digital Inspection - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Vendors Focus on Product Innovations to Reinforce Market Positions

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Inherent Benefits of Digital Inspection Technologies over

Traditional Inspection Techniques Drives Market Growth

Digital Platforms Find Increasing Adoption to Streamline

Facility Inspections

Robust Opportunity for Precision Parts Manufacturing Pushes Up

the Importance of Digital Inspection Technologies

Global Parts & Components Market (in US$ Billion) for the Years

2020, 2022 and 2024

Digital Inspection Gains Strong Foothold in the Manufacturing

Industry

Top 10 Countries in Terms of Manufacturing Output: 2018

Growing Adoption of Industrial Automation Solutions Spurs Need

for Digital Inspection

Industrial Control & Factory Automation Market Size in US$

Billion for 2019, 2022 and 2025

With Manufacturing Moving towards Industry 4.0, Digital

Inspections Become Integral to Production Processes

Shift towards Industry 4.0 Drives Opportunities in Digital

Inspections Market: Global Industry 4.0 Revenues in US$

Billion for 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Ongoing Digitization of Oil & Gas Industry Gives Impetus to

Digital Inspection Market

Use of Drones in Oil & Gas Inspections Continues to Grow

Rapidly Expanding Natural Gas Production & Intensified Shale

Gas Programs Spur Demand for Digital Inspections in Oil & Gas

Sector

Worldwide E&P Capital Spending in $ Billion by Region and Type

of Company for the Period 2017-2019

Robust Activity in the Renewable Energy Sector Spurs Market

Opportunities in 3D Metrology Space

Automation and Focus on Improving Productivity and Quality

Drive Demand for Digital Inspections in Automotive Industry

Global Passenger Car Production (In Million Units) for the

Years 2010, 2016, 2020, and 2024

Global Passenger Car Sales (In Million Units) for the Years

2010-2024

High Growth Opportunities for Digital Inspection in Automotive

Repair

Digital Inspection Emerges as a Handy Tool for Electronics

Industry

Accurate 3D Metrology in Semiconductor and Electronics

Industries Necessitates Enhanced Cameras

Food & Beverages: A Niche End-Use Sector

Global Packaged Food Sales in US$ Trillion: 2014-2024

Growing Importance of QC in Food & Beverage Industry

Sophisticated Inspection Equipment for Inspecting Packaging of

Food Products and Beverages

Inspections Solutions Gain Traction in Detecting Imperfections

in Aerospace Materials

Aerospace Industry Makes Use of Non-Contact Metrology

Progressive Growth in the Commercial Aviation Sector Creates

Fertile Environment

Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by Aircraft

Type for the Years 2018 and 2038

Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by Geographic

Region for the Years 2018 & 2038

Aging Aircraft Widen Addressable Market for NDT Technology

Global Average Aircraft Fleet Age (In Years) by Geographic

Region/Country for Cumulative Period 2018-2023 and 2023-2028

Metrology: A Key Technology for Digital Inspections

Increasing Demand for Portable Metrology Solutions Drives the

Metrology Software Market

Digital Inspection Technologies Seek to Widen Scope & Span in

Machine Vision Ecosystem

Established Role of NDT in Condition Monitoring Bodes Well for

the Market

Visual Inspection Testing Exhibits High Growth

Eddy Current Testing Holds Immense Potential

Ultrasonic NDT Testing Remains a Prominent Technique

Radiographic Testing Accelerates Market Expansion

Innovative Digital Technologies to Impact Inspection Industry

AI Paves the Way for Digital Solutions in Industrial Inspection

Innovative Technologies to Significantly Reduce Inspection

Costs in Oil & Gas Sector



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Inspection by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Digital Inspection by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hardware by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Hardware by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Metrology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Metrology by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Machine Vision by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Machine Vision by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for NDT

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for NDT by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2021 &

2027



Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace & Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Aerospace & Defense by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil &

Gas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 21: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for Automotive by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &

Pharmaceuticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 7-Year Perspective for Food & Pharmaceuticals

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World 7-Year Perspective for Electronics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 27: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 28: World 7-Year Perspective for Power by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 7-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Digital Inspection Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 31: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Inspection by Component - Hardware, Software and

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA 7-Year Perspective for Digital Inspection by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,

Software and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 33: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Inspection by Technology - Metrology, Machine Vision

and NDT - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 34: USA 7-Year Perspective for Digital Inspection by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metrology,

Machine Vision and NDT for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Inspection by End-Use - Manufacturing, Aerospace &

Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Food & Pharmaceuticals,

Electronics, Power and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 36: USA 7-Year Perspective for Digital Inspection by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Food &

Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Power and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Inspection by Component - Hardware, Software and

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Digital Inspection by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,

Software and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 39: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Inspection by Technology - Metrology, Machine Vision

and NDT - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 40: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Digital Inspection by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metrology,

Machine Vision and NDT for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Inspection by End-Use - Manufacturing, Aerospace &

Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Food & Pharmaceuticals,

Electronics, Power and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 42: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Digital Inspection by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Food &

Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Power and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Digital Inspection Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 43: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Inspection by Component - Hardware, Software and

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Digital Inspection by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,

Software and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 45: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Inspection by Technology - Metrology, Machine Vision

and NDT - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 46: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Digital Inspection by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metrology,

Machine Vision and NDT for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Inspection by End-Use - Manufacturing, Aerospace &

Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Food & Pharmaceuticals,

Electronics, Power and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 48: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Digital Inspection by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Food &

Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Power and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Digital Inspection Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 49: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Inspection by Component - Hardware, Software and

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: China 7-Year Perspective for Digital Inspection by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,

Software and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 51: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Inspection by Technology - Metrology, Machine Vision

and NDT - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 52: China 7-Year Perspective for Digital Inspection by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metrology,

Machine Vision and NDT for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Inspection by End-Use - Manufacturing, Aerospace &

Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Food & Pharmaceuticals,

Electronics, Power and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 54: China 7-Year Perspective for Digital Inspection by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Food &

Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Power and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Digital Inspection Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 55: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Inspection by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 56: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Digital Inspection by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 57: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Inspection by Component - Hardware, Software and

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 58: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Digital Inspection by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,

Software and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Inspection by Technology - Metrology, Machine Vision

and NDT - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Digital Inspection by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metrology,

Machine Vision and NDT for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 61: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Inspection by End-Use - Manufacturing, Aerospace &

Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Food & Pharmaceuticals,

Electronics, Power and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 62: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Digital Inspection by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Food &

Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Power and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Digital Inspection Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 63: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Inspection by Component - Hardware, Software and

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 64: France 7-Year Perspective for Digital Inspection by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,

Software and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Inspection by Technology - Metrology, Machine Vision

and NDT - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: France 7-Year Perspective for Digital Inspection by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metrology,

Machine Vision and NDT for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 67: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Inspection by End-Use - Manufacturing, Aerospace &

Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Food & Pharmaceuticals,

Electronics, Power and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 68: France 7-Year Perspective for Digital Inspection by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Food &

Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Power and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Digital Inspection Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 69: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Inspection by Component - Hardware, Software and

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 70: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Digital Inspection by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,

Software and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Inspection by Technology - Metrology, Machine Vision

and NDT - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Digital Inspection by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metrology,

Machine Vision and NDT for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 73: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Inspection by End-Use - Manufacturing, Aerospace &

Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Food & Pharmaceuticals,

Electronics, Power and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 74: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Digital Inspection by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Food &

Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Power and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 75: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Inspection by Component - Hardware, Software and

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 76: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Digital Inspection by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,

Software and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Inspection by Technology - Metrology, Machine Vision

and NDT - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Digital Inspection by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metrology,

Machine Vision and NDT for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 79: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Inspection by End-Use - Manufacturing, Aerospace &

Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Food & Pharmaceuticals,

Electronics, Power and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 80: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Digital Inspection by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Food &

Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Power and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Digital Inspection Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 81: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Inspection by Component - Hardware, Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 82: UK 7-Year Perspective for Digital Inspection by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,

Software and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Inspection by Technology - Metrology, Machine Vision and NDT -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK 7-Year Perspective for Digital Inspection by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metrology,

Machine Vision and NDT for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 85: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Inspection by End-Use - Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense, Oil &

Gas, Automotive, Food & Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Power

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: UK 7-Year Perspective for Digital Inspection by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Food &

Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Power and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 87: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Digital Inspection by Component - Hardware, Software and

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 88: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Digital

Inspection by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 89: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Digital Inspection by Technology - Metrology, Machine

Vision and NDT - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Digital

Inspection by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Metrology, Machine Vision and NDT for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 91: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Digital Inspection by End-Use - Manufacturing, Aerospace &

Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Food & Pharmaceuticals,

Electronics, Power and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 92: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Digital

Inspection by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Food &

Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Power and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Digital Inspection Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 93: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Digital Inspection by Component - Hardware, Software and

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 94: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Digital

Inspection by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 95: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Digital Inspection by Technology - Metrology, Machine

Vision and NDT - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Digital

Inspection by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Metrology, Machine Vision and NDT for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 97: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Digital Inspection by End-Use - Manufacturing, Aerospace &

Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Food & Pharmaceuticals,

Electronics, Power and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 98: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Digital

Inspection by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Food &

Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Power and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 99: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Digital Inspection by Component - Hardware, Software and

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 100: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Digital

Inspection by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 101: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Digital Inspection by Technology - Metrology, Machine

Vision and NDT - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Digital

Inspection by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Metrology, Machine Vision and NDT for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 103: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Digital Inspection by End-Use - Manufacturing, Aerospace &

Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Food & Pharmaceuticals,

Electronics, Power and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 104: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Digital

Inspection by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Food &

Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Power and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 137

