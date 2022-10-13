At 7.98% CAGR, Activated carbon (AC) filters Market to Hit USD 8.92 billion by 2030 – Price Trends, Growth Opportunities, Regional Overview, Strategic Initiatives and Business Opportunities - Adroit Market Research

Dallas, Texas, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market for activated carbon filters is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.98% percent with market value of USD 8.92 billion by 2030.

Activated carbon filters is highly used in water treatment plants due to its excellent performance in water filters in removing water contaminants and excellent adsorption capacity. Activated carbon filters have varied surface characteristics and pore sizes distribution. These characteristics play a crucial role in adsorption of contaminants in water.

Most importantly, activated carbon filters remove total suspended solids (TSS), increases the biological oxygen demand (BOD), improves taste and odor without any chemical impact as comparative to ultraviolet radiation system or other techniques used to purify water. This is the reason for growing use of activated carbon filters in residential, commercial, and industrial water purification systems thereby driving the global activated carbon filters market.

Here Are The Most Innovative And Cutting Edge Trends In Global Activated Carbon Filters Market:

Recently, Eaton launched filter media containing activated carbon. It has launched BECO CARBON depth filter sheets. This product enables higher adsorption. Eaton is a power management company dedicated to improving the quality of life and environment al protection

Increasing world population and demand for using safe water enhanced more than ever the before need of effective water treatment facilities. Moreover, growing threat of contaminants like chemicals and microorganisms in the water supplies of households has improved reliance advanced systems that purify water for safe consumption.

Metrics Details Study Period 2020-2030 Market Size in 2030 USD 8.92 billion Segment Covered by Type, By Region, by Type Covered granular activated carbon, powdered activated carbon Application Covered sewage treatment plant, municipal drinking water, food and beverage processing, pollution control, stainless steel shell, others Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa and South America Key Players Profiled Carbtrol, Sereco S.R.L, General Carbon, Donau Carbon Gmbh, Lenntech B.V., Kuraray, WesTech Engineering, Cabot, Puragen Activated Carbons, and TIGG LLC among others

Despite valuable and rising demand for activated carbon filters in various processing applications, there are some limitations restraining the global activated carbon filters market. Sudden hike in prices of raw materials, impact of pandemic declining the production of activated carbon,

Nevertheless, growing interest of AC utilization made from agricultural, municipal, industrial and forestry bio-wastes, various companies globally are innovating & developing new technologies is further propelling the global activated carbon filter market.

The global activated carbon filters market is classified into granular activated carbon-A (GAC-A) and granular activated carbon-B (GAC-B) on the basis of type of filtration method. Among these, the granular activated carbon-A (GAC-A) method is prominent in residential, commercial, and industrial water filtration systems. As, granular activated carbon-A (GAC-A) has proved to be more effective in eliminating the water contaminants, the method is gaining prominence.

Globally, among all the regions, APAC held the highest revenue share of global activated carbon filers market. The key factors such as major demand for activated carbon filters in major consuming countries that is India and China, growing environmental and healthcare awareness leading to expansion of water treatment plants, stringent government rules enforcing is driving the share of APAC in the market.

Growing environmental concerns, stringent regulatory guidelines imposed by government, increasing demand for activated carbon filters in industrial, rising air pollution, and commercial water treatment plants are certain forces likely to escalate the global activated carbon filters market.

