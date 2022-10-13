Marble Leads Digital Transformation in the Legal Industry with Mallinckrodt’s Opioid Mass Tort

Toronto, Ontario, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marble is using their flagship legal product, Medchart, to provide claimant authorization to law firms representing patients in the Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals opioid lawsuit. Powered by Marble’s APIs, Medchart enables mass tort and personal injury law firms to simply, securely, and cost-effectively access and exchange patient-authorized digital health information for patient claims.



Medchart played a leading role in qualifying claimants through medical data review for the Purdue Pharma litigation case. This experience helped to refine the offering further into an end-to-end legal onboarding solution. Using Medchart claimant onboarding (intake), firms can efficiently authenticate clients, help to establish enrollment questions for proof of claim submissions and assist claimants with engagement forms for the Mallinckrodt Mass Tort.

Profitability is also a key value driver of the technology. Law firms can significantly streamline their processes due to the reduction in time spent preparing medical data requests, obtaining client authorizations, and reviewing the records fundamental to a case’s success. By enabling law firms to rapidly process accurate medical information, Medchart is helping to boost the firm’s bottom line while reducing the time to justice for victims.

Focus on Mallinckrodt

Between 2006 and 2014, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals accounted for 27 percent of the opioid market compared with 18 percent for Purdue Pharma, measured by the potency of the pills they produced, according to an analysis by The Washington Post. At this time the Purdue Pharma case is going through final settlement proceedings, with a number of US states with unresolved financial claims against the corporation.

“With the Purdue litigation technically on hold, legal firms are turning their attention to Mallinckrodt,” said Damon Spiceland, Head of Mass Tort Operations at Marble. “Given the unique needs of each case, we can find new applications for our groundbreaking technology on a per-tort basis. By applying big data principles combined with our API technology, Medchart helps law firms access and manage patient authorized data (regardless of location or condition) on an immense scale, helping to automate data retrieval and expediting the data to insights cycle significantly.”

How Medchart facilitates Claimant Onboarding

Medchart’s Claimant Authorization Technology was created to address two key issues plaguing mass tort and personal injury firms: Fragmented, lackluster data and the barriers to accessing historical health information.

Law firms, call centers, and high-volume healthcare organizations can now rapidly streamline the intake process. Using dynamic client engagement tools, firms can scale their processes by eliminating unreliable patient data acquisition which often results in the failed retrieval of medical records. Claimants are engaged via SMS or email and authenticated using facial recognition combined with other validation methods. Invalid or incorrect data is identified instantly, flagged and then corrected, further reducing costly delays. Complete, accurate records can be accessed in real-time or surfaced from archived file sources, whether claimant data is digitized or paper-based.

Built on Marble’s API stack, Medchart is highly configurable and can cater to each firm and tort’s needs.

How will Marble impact Camp Lejeune

Nearly a million residents of US Military Base Camp Lejeune, are thought to have been severely impacted by contaminated water between 1953 and 1987. The government is scaling up communications to encourage anyone affected to come forward and ultimately join one of the biggest mass-tort litigation cases in US history.

Marble is in a unique position to assist the victims of Camp Lejeune and the firms representing them. By facilitating the seamless acquisition and transfer of authorized veteran documentation and medical records, the company is supporting the claimants and law firms to file and join the mass tort, from across the country.

“We’re really excited to be part of such a historic case,” says Spiceland. “Our team is supporting the claimant onboarding process, authentication and helping to trace and collate all the vital documentation and records needed to build a sound case for the law firms involved.”

As of mid-September 2022, more than 5000 claims had been submitted by veterans under the new Camp Lejeune Justice Act of 2022. It is expected that hundreds of thousands more will submit claims over the next two years until the deadline in 2024.

About Marble & Medchart

Marble easily and securely aggregates consumer-authorized access to digitized health records, billing data and affidavits. By providing tens of thousands of trusted data connections through a simple-to-use API set, Medchart, Marble’s legal offering, makes it easy for law firms to serve their clients more efficiently and practice more profitably. Marble customers include law firms representing nearly 40% of all U.S. claimants in the ongoing Purdue opioid litigation. With offices in Dallas, San Francisco, and Toronto, Marble is powering businesses for customers across North America with its rapidly expanding national data coverage. For more information, visit www.marbleapi.com.