Field Trip Announces Relaunch and Refresh of Its Award-Winning Psychedelic App

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Field Trip Health & Wellness Ltd. (TSX-V: FTHW) ("Field Trip" or the “Company”), the global leader in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies, is pleased to announce that a new version of its award-winning app for psychedelic guidance is now available for download on the App Store and Google Play.



Formerly known as ‘Trip’ and now known simply as ‘Field Trip’, the app, which has been downloaded over 80,000 times, includes a number of new features, such as offline access to music and meditations, higher bit-rate streaming, access to Field Trip’s therapeutic programs, and a new user flow.

In addition, Field Trip will soon include six exclusive tracks from Wavepaths, the global leader in music solutions for psychedelic therapy. These tracks were exclusively developed for Field Trip’s in-person psychedelic-assisted therapies, and will be made available through the app in the coming weeks.

“We are incredibly excited to release the ‘Field Trip’ app,” said Mujeeb Jafferi, Field Trip’s President. “For one, its new features and content, including the exclusive Wavepaths tracks, make it an even better companion for psychedelic experiences. Furthermore, it marks the first step in Field Trip’s evolution as a company. We set out to prove that the medical profession and society at-large were ready to re-embrace psychedelics. We have done that. Our strategy now is to engage as many people as possible in conversations around these powerful compounds and experiences, with the Field Trip app as the focal point for that strategy, supported by our Field Trip locations around the world.”

In the coming months, Field Trip plans to announce new initiatives that it expects will greatly expand access to, and education around the use of, psychedelics. These will include new and innovative therapeutic programs utilizing legal psychedelic compounds and non-ordinary states of consciousness, and an accelerated development program for the Field Trip app. In preparation for these new programs, the Company expects to restructure the staffing and operations at the Atlanta, Houston and Amsterdam locations, which may delay the acceptance of new clients at such locations.

“For the first three years of our existence, our operational focus was on building the clinical infrastructure to deliver psychedelic therapies in response to the mental health crisis,” said Ronan Levy, Field Trip’s Chairman and CEO. “In the process, we developed the most recognized voice and brand in the industry1 and built a global community for the millions of people who are interested in psychedelics.2”

“We aspire to be the center of gravity for the psychedelic movement which is growing exponentially,” Levy added. “And so, we are leaning into that as our strategy going forward.”

About Field Trip Health & Wellness Ltd.

With a large global community of psychedelic-interested people, proprietary psychedelic therapies generating transformative results for people in the treatment of mental health conditions and a brand and share of voice that is reaching millions of people, Field Trip is a center of gravity for the psychedelic renaissance.

Learn more at https://www.meetfieldtrip.com , https://www.fieldtriphealth.com and https://www.fieldtriphealth.nl .

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram: @fieldtriphealth

To receive company updates about Field Trip and to be added to the email distribution list please sign up here .

Download Field Trip’s app here .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information.

This release includes forward-looking information (within the meaning of Canadian securities laws) regarding the Company and its business. Often but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "expect", "intends", "anticipated", "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of the management of the Company and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the companies, including downloads, engagement, reviews, and use of the Field Trip application by users. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Additional information relating to the Company, can be located on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com .

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider, have approved the contents of this release or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACTS:

Field Trip Health & Wellness:

Ronan Levy

Chairman & CEO

(416) 505-0929

ronan@fieldtriphealth.com

Media contacts:

Rachel Moskowitz

Autumn Communications

(202) 276-7881

press@fieldtriphealth.com

Investor contacts:

Phil Carlson / Sophia Bashford

(646) 573-0776 / (929) 246-7307

KCSA Strategic Communications

fieldtripIR@kcsa.com

SOURCE Field Trip Health & Wellness Ltd.

1 Per Meltwater Share of Voice Calculation YTD.

2NIDA. 2021, August 3. References. Retrieved from https://nida.nih.gov/publications/research-reports/hallucinogens-dissociative-drugs/references on 2022, October 12