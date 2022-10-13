Kings Mortgage Services Adds eClosing and Business Intelligence Solutions from SimpleNexus

LEHI, Utah, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SimpleNexus ( https://simplenexus.com/ ), an nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) company and developer of the leading U.S. homeownership platform for loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents and settlement agents, today announced the expansion of its longstanding technology partnership with Visalia, California-based Kings Mortgage Services . A SimpleNexus customer for the better part of a decade, the lender will streamline business operations and enhance its customer experience with the introduction of the Nexus Vision ™ business intelligence (BI) suite and Nexus Closing ™ eClosing solution.

Kings Mortgage Services is a full-service, correspondent mortgage banker with 20 registered loan originators (LOs) and five branch offices in central California. An early adopter of SimpleNexus’ mobile lead engagement toolset, Nexus Engagement ™, and from-anywhere point-of-sale product, Nexus Origination ™, the lender’s implementation of Nexus Closing will give borrowers an end-to-end digital homebuying experience from initial home search to closing.

“Because we strive to provide a home financing experience that earns clients for life, we take great pride in the fact that repeat customers and referrals are the main drivers of our success,” said Pam Raeber, president and co-founder of Kings Mortgage Services. “SimpleNexus has been instrumental in helping our organization streamline mortgage processes, market our services and partner more effectively with real estate professionals while providing a modern home loan experience that exceeds the expectations of customers in an increasingly paperless world.”

Nexus Vision’s turnkey data analytics will help Kings Mortgage Services make data-driven decisions that maximize performance and profitability. The cloud-based BI platform offers at-a-glance insights and detailed drill-downs across six highly customizable modules: Leads & Products, Pipeline, Production, Performance, Historical Trends and Financials.

“Nexus Vision provides immediate access to the real-time information we need to make informed decisions— no more running reports from the loan origination system,” Raeber said. “The role-based scorecards are an especially powerful tool for comparing branch and individual performance with respect to production, turn times, quality and profitability. Those are metrics that matter in any market.”

“As mortgage processes and consumer preferences evolve, SimpleNexus enables lenders to advance with them,” said Ben Miller, CEO of SimpleNexus. “By giving LOs, borrowers and real estate professionals a user-friendly platform to collaborate from anywhere, SimpleNexus helps Kings Mortgage provide its customers with a more efficient and reliable home financing experience.”

