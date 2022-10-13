New York, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Depth Filtration Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798343/?utm_source=GNW
Global Depth Filtration Market to Reach $3.2 Billion by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Depth Filtration estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Diatomaceous Earth, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.2% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cellulose segment is readjusted to a revised 8.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $599.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.8% CAGR
- The Depth Filtration market in the U.S. is estimated at US$599.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$353.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.9% and 7.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$257.9 Million by the year 2027.
- Activated Carbon Segment to Record 7.7% CAGR
- In the global Activated Carbon segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$242.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$398.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 8.5% CAGR through the analysis period.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020
Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
Supply Chain Disruptions and Challenges Faced by Healthcare and
Biotechnology Industries
Activated Carbon?s Growing Role in Fighting COVID-19
Depth Filtration - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
An Introduction to Depth Filtration
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Analysis by Media Type
Global Depth Filtration Market by Media Type (2021 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Diatomaceous Earth,
Cellulose, Activated Carbon, Perlite, and Other Media Types
Analysis by Product
Global Depth Filtration Market by Product (2021 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Cartridge Filters, Capsule
Filters, Filter Sheets, Filter Modules, and Other Products
Analysis by Application
Global Depth Filtration Market by Application (2021 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Final Product Processing,
Cell Clarification, Raw Material Filtration, and Other
Applications
Regional Analysis
World Depth Filtration Market (2021 & 2027): Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions
World Depth Filtration Market: Geographic Regions Ranked by
Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East, Africa, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan
Competitive Scenario
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
High Significance of Depth Filtration in Winemaking
Depth Filtration Streamlines Plasma Fractionation Filtration
Process
Demand for Depth Filters in Blood Particles Separation Set to Rise
High Significance of Depth Filtration in Food & Beverages Industry
Surging Biologics Production: Opportunity for Depth Filters Market
Biologics Continue to Widen their Addressable Market
Process Improvements & Advancements Strengthen Biologics Domain
Biologics: Safe Solution for Unmet Medical Requirement
Automation Gathers Steam in Biologics Domain
Rising Pharmaceutical R&D Investments Fuel Demand for Depth
Filtration Products
Combination of Depth Filtration and Other Separator Techniques
Finds Use in Cell Harvesting
Depth Filters Strengthen Water Filtration Processes
Percentage of Contaminated Water in Drinking Water Supplies in
Africa, Asia, and Latin America and Caribbean
Percentage of Wastewater Treatment in Europe, Asia, Latin
America, and Africa
World Fresh Water Resources: Percentage Breakdown by Sources of
Fresh Water
Shifting Industrial Paradigms in Bioprocessing Spur Innovation
in Depth Filtration
Depth Filtration: Quickens Ascent to the Top of the Game in
Gene Therapies



