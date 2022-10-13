AGM Statement

| Source: Mothercare plc Mothercare plc

Hemel Hempstead, UNITED KINGDOM

Mothercare plc Annual General Meeting 13 October 2022: Results

Annual General Meeting

At the annual general meeting held at 11.00am on 13 October 2022, the resolutions before the meeting were passed.

The following proxy votes had been received by the Company in respect of the resolutions:

Resolutions 12 to 14 were Special Resolutions.

 ResolutionVotes For%Votes Against% 

Votes total		% ISCVotes withheld*
1To receive the annual accounts, directors’ report, strategic report, directors’ remuneration report and auditor’s report437,107,105100.004,5230.00437,111,62877.5225,321
2To approve the directors’ remuneration report (including the directors’ remuneration policy)437,069,89099.9952,9220.01437,122,81277.5314,137
3To re-elect Clive Whiley as a director437,087,77699.9936,1820.01437,123,95877.5312,991
4To re-elect Andrew Cook as a director437,090,87799.9934,5810.01437,125,45877.5311,491
5To re-elect Gillian Kent as a director437,083,40199.9942,0570.01437,125,45877.5311,491
6To re-elect Mark Newton-Jones as a director427,996,37097.919,127,3142.09437,123,68477.5313,265
7To re-elect Brian Small as a director437,088,82099.9934,4050.01437,123,22577.5313,724
8To appoint auditors437,096,70399.9927,7930.01437,124,49677.5312,453
9Auditors remuneration437,108,808100.002,9260.00437,111,73477.5225,215
10Authority for the directors to allot shares436,937,61799.96186,9580.04437,124,57577.5312,374
11To authorise political donations by the company and its subsidiaries427,767,32597.869,344,1972.14437,111,52277.5225,427
12Authority to disapply pre-emption rights437,090,12199.9933,1000.01437,123,22177.5313,728
13Authority to further disapply pre-emption rights 437,090,41299.9933,1000.01437,123,51277.5313,437
14Authority to purchase own shares437,103,69299.9921,9040.01437,125,59677.5311,353

Notes
* A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes ‘for’ and ‘against’ each resolution

As at 11 October 2022, the Company’s issued share capital and total voting rights consisted of 563,836,626 ordinary shares each carrying voting rights. There are no shares in treasury. As a result, proxy votes representing approximately 77.5% of the voting capital were cast for the AGM.

The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Meeting on the Company’s website, www.mothercareplc.com.

Further details:        

Investor and analyst enquiries to:
Mothercare plc                                Email: investorrelations@mothercare.com
Clive Whiley, Chairman
Andrew Cook, Chief Financial Officer

Numis Securities Limited                 Tel: 020 7260 1000
(Nominated Advisor & Joint Corporate Broker)         
Luke Bordewich
Henry Slater

finnCap (Joint Corporate Broker)        Tel: 020 7220 0500
Christopher Raggett

Media enquiries to:
MHP Communications                        Email: mothercare@mhpc.com
Simon Hockridge                        Tel: 07709 496125
Tim Rowntree