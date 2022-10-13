AGM Statement

Mothercare plc Annual General Meeting 13 October 20 22 : Results

Annual General Meeting

At the annual general meeting held at 11.00am on 13 October 2022, the resolutions before the meeting were passed.

The following proxy votes had been received by the Company in respect of the resolutions:

Resolutions 12 to 14 were Special Resolutions.

Resolution Votes For % Votes Against %



Votes total % ISC Votes withheld* 1 To receive the annual accounts, directors’ report, strategic report, directors’ remuneration report and auditor’s report 437,107,105 100.00 4,523 0.00 437,111,628 77.52 25,321 2 To approve the directors’ remuneration report (including the directors’ remuneration policy) 437,069,890 99.99 52,922 0.01 437,122,812 77.53 14,137 3 To re-elect Clive Whiley as a director 437,087,776 99.99 36,182 0.01 437,123,958 77.53 12,991 4 To re-elect Andrew Cook as a director 437,090,877 99.99 34,581 0.01 437,125,458 77.53 11,491 5 To re-elect Gillian Kent as a director 437,083,401 99.99 42,057 0.01 437,125,458 77.53 11,491 6 To re-elect Mark Newton-Jones as a director 427,996,370 97.91 9,127,314 2.09 437,123,684 77.53 13,265 7 To re-elect Brian Small as a director 437,088,820 99.99 34,405 0.01 437,123,225 77.53 13,724 8 To appoint auditors 437,096,703 99.99 27,793 0.01 437,124,496 77.53 12,453 9 Auditors remuneration 437,108,808 100.00 2,926 0.00 437,111,734 77.52 25,215 10 Authority for the directors to allot shares 436,937,617 99.96 186,958 0.04 437,124,575 77.53 12,374 11 To authorise political donations by the company and its subsidiaries 427,767,325 97.86 9,344,197 2.14 437,111,522 77.52 25,427 12 Authority to disapply pre-emption rights 437,090,121 99.99 33,100 0.01 437,123,221 77.53 13,728 13 Authority to further disapply pre-emption rights 437,090,412 99.99 33,100 0.01 437,123,512 77.53 13,437 14 Authority to purchase own shares 437,103,692 99.99 21,904 0.01 437,125,596 77.53 11,353

Notes

* A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes ‘for’ and ‘against’ each resolution

As at 11 October 2022, the Company’s issued share capital and total voting rights consisted of 563,836,626 ordinary shares each carrying voting rights. There are no shares in treasury. As a result, proxy votes representing approximately 77.5% of the voting capital were cast for the AGM.

The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Meeting on the Company’s website, www.mothercareplc.com.

