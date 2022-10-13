At 9.7% CAGR, English language learning market to hit $71.59 Billion b 2029 – Top Companies, Trends, Growth Drivers, Geographical [US, China, Europe, APAC] Analysis, and Future Business Opportunities – Adroit Market Research

Dallas, Texas, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Providing improved job opportunities and gaining international communication skills will significantly drive the global English language learning market. Applicants with English as their primary language maximize the hiring potential in the international job market. English is the crucial language for worldwide community engagements which boosts the global English language learning market. English language learning helps to explore the world with confidence.

The global English language learning market will achieve an expected market value of USD 71.59 Billion with an estimated CAGR of 9.7% by 2029.

The ability to travel the world more confidently along with effective communication will drive the market. English language learning equips learners with the opportunity to avail themselves word class education from top institutes across the globe. English language learning helps to polish cognitive skills and contributes to overall personality development. Learning the English Language allows individuals to express themselves more efficiently and in a fluent way.

Furthermore, the global market can be classified into offline, online, and blended modes of learning types. The online learning segment is anticipated to gain a major market share. The ability to provide an enriched learning experience with curated and expertized learning content will boost the online learning segment. The availability of self-paced learning content irrespective of the geographic location will significantly contribute to the growth of the market. The online learning segment allows learners to revisit the course content at their convenience and master the new skill with complete ease.

Global English language learning Scope:

Metrics Details Study Period 2019-2029 Market Size in 2029 71.59 Billion Segment Covered by Type, By Region, by Type Covered Digital, Through Books, In-person Application Covered Teens and Kids, Adults, Business, Education and Tests Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa and South America Key Players Profiled Berlitz Languages, EF Education First, Sanako Corporation, Inlingua, Mifflin Harcourt, Pearson ELT Houghton

The video lectures or live sessions conducted can be made immensely interactive and engaging which allows learners to be enthusiastic and learn faster. Learners gain the flexibility to choose among a wide range of courses that would help them learn the English language more [precisely and ultimately master the skillset.

The ability to be more productive and use several resources to learn will significantly contribute to the growth of the global English language learning market. By the means of learning English, the learners gain great problem-solving skills and get themselves ready for future learning in other domains. The presence of multilingual language proficiency enables learners to develop much-required cognitive skills and expands future learning opportunities.

The global market has achieved greater heights owing to recent developments and innovations. The Babbel English Test was launched by Babbel English in 2019 to enable learners to test their English language skill sets. A new course was launched by Busuu in collaboration with New York Times and The Economist. The implementation of enriched learning material and courses by industry experts will immensely grow the global English language learning market.

A significant proportion of the global market will be captured by Asia-Pacific in 2030. Rapid industrialization and growing job opportunities will significantly drive market growth. English being the primary corporate language will benefit the market growth immensely. The immense number of education technology companies operating in this region will serve as a crucial factor for an increase in demand for English language learning. The development of virtual learning opportunities will immensely grow the English Language Learning market.

