Global Data Governance Market to Reach $7.2 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Data Governance estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 22% over the period 2020-2027. On-Premise, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 22.9% CAGR and reach US$5.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cloud segment is readjusted to a revised 19.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $617.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 25.2% CAGR

- The Data Governance market in the U.S. is estimated at US$617.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$804.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 25.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.2% and 21.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 21.1% CAGR.



Adaptive

Alation, Inc.

Alex Solutions Pty. Ltd.

Ataccama Corporation

Collibra Inc.

Data Advantage Group

Denodo Technologies, Inc.

Global Data Excellence

Global IDs

Informatica

Innovative Routines International, Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Magnitude Software

Micro Focus International plc

Microsoft Corporation

Mindtree Limited

Oracle Corporation

Precisely

Quest Software

Reltio, Inc.

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Talend Inc.

TIBCO Software Inc.

TopQuadrant, Inc.

Varonis Systems, Inc.

Zaloni, Inc.





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020

Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021?

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

Impact of COVID-19 on Data Governance

How the IT Industry Has Been Impacted by the Pandemic & What?s

the New Normal?

Cloud Services Emerges as the Lone Bright Spot amidst the Crisis

Impact Score of Trends Driving Public Cloud Engagement 2019 VS

2020

Data Governance - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

An Introduction to Data Governance

Data Governance Tools

Implementation of Data Governance

Benefits of Data Governance

Cloud Data Governance

Global Data Governance Market by Application (2021 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Risk Management,

Compliance Management, Incident Management, Audit Management,

and Other Applications

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Analysis by Deployment

Global Data Governance Market by Deployment (2021 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for On-Premise, and Cloud

Analysis by Vertical

Global Data Governance Market by Vertical (2021 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for BFSI, IT & Telecom,

Retail & Consumer Goods, Government, Manufacturing, and Other

Verticals

Regional Analysis

World Data Governance Market by Region (2021 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing

Regions

World Data Governance Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by

CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, USA, Rest

of World, Canada, Europe, and Japan

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

Innovations and Advancements

Select Global Brands

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Data Governance: The Integrated Approach

Data Governance: The Future

Key Data Governance Trends Shaping the Industry

The Formalization of Data Collection from Third Parties &

Customers

Enhanced Data Awareness & Literacy

Management of Data Distribution

Future-Proofing Businesses Having Data Strategies

Data Governance on a Modern Cloud

Data Governance to Play a Pivotal Role Buoyed by Machine

Learning and AI

Global Opportunity for Artificial Intelligence (In US$ Billion)

for Years 2021, 2025, 2027

Rapid Growth of Enterprise Data Volumes Presents Broad-based

Opportunities for Data Governance Market

Rising Tide of Digitalization and Explosive Growth of Digital

Data Create the Need for Data Governance: Global Digital Data

Created (In Zettabytes) for the Years 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030

and 2035

Widespread Use of Enterprise Software and Business Apps Leads

to Creation of Massive Volumes of Enterprise Data

Average Number of Apps per Employee by Company Size

Average Number of Apps per Company by Company Size

Rise of Digital Transformation as the New Age Enterprise

Strategy Creates Fertile Environment for Market Expansion

Global Industry Digitalization Index Score by Industry Group

for the Year 2020

Global Cumulative Value of Digitalization by Industry (In US$

Billion) for the Period 2016 to 2025

COVID-19 Accelerates Digital Transformation

COVID-19 Has Created an Environment Where Digital

Transformation Equals Survival: Global Digital Transformation

Spending (In US$ Billion) for Years 2017 Through 2023

Spurred by New Data Privacy Standards, Data Catalog Takes

Center Stage in Data Governance

Market Benefits from the Expansion of Data Warehousing, Data

Pooling and Data Mining Operations in Enterprises

Growing Significance of Data Governance among Enterprises Spurs

Metadata Management Market Growth

Metadata Management Automation Helps Transform Data Governance

Global Enterprise Metadata Management (EMM) Market in US$

Million by Region (2021 & 2027)

Need to Cut Down Risk of Enterprise Data Assets

IoT Data Governance Gains Significance with Increasing

Penetration of IoT Devices

Who is Generating the Biggest Data Volume in the IoT Ecosystem?

% Share of IoT Connections by Vertical for the Year 2020

Explosion of IoT Big Data Catalyzes the Need for Big Data

Analytics for Insight Generation Needed for Informed Decision-

Making & Value Creation: IoT Big Data Generated by Connected

Devices Worldwide (In Zettabytes) for the Years 2020 & 2025

Expanding Volumes of Industrial Big Data Fuels Demand for Data

Governance

IoT Endpoints Installed Base in Billion Units for 2018-2021

IoT Endpoints Installed Base Breakdown by Segment for 2020

Data Governance Drives Value in Healthcare Domain

Common Challenges in Data Governance



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



