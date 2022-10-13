The Worldwide Drone Software Industry is Projected to Reach $11.2 Billion by 2027

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drone Software Market by Solution (Application, System), Platform (Defense & Government, Commercial, Consumer) Architecture (Open Source, Closed Source), Deployment (Onboard Drone, Ground-Based, Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The drone software market is projected to grow from USD 5.1 Billion in 2022 to USD 11.2 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 17.1% from 2022 to 2030.

Increasing private investments in drones and Increasing use of drones for automated remote infrastructure inspection are some of the factors fueling the growth of the market.



According to primary respondents, the impact of COVID-19 is positive on the drone software market due to an increase in experimental flights with delivery drones across various countries and the realization of the significant potential of drone technology by various industrial sectors.



Based on architecture, the open source segment is projected to lead the drone software market during the forecast period.



Drone software can be open source or closed source based on its architecture. Open-source software features an open development process that is reprogrammable and can be modified as per the requirements of the end user. Closed source software code is secure, and only authorized programmers can reprogram it. Developers are working on innovations such as collision avoidance, air traffic management, and computer vision in drone software.

Companies operational in the drone software market are focusing on technological advancements by integrating and experimenting with different payloads, controlling drones through mobile/web applications, writing customized algorithms for required automation, and cloud computing. These companies are also engaged in research activities to develop completely autonomous drones that can perform efficiently in complex environments.



Based on platform, the commercial segment is projected to lead the drone software market during the forecast period.



Based on platform, the drone software market has been segmented into defense& government, commercial, and consumer. The commercial segment is further segmented into agriculture, logistics & transportation, energy & power, construction & mining, media & entertainment, insurance, wildlife, and academic research. In commercial media & entertainment segment will lead the market. Using drone swarm software, one can easily control swarm drones with a single computer without a distance limit and check video and flight information in real time.

Even if swarm drones stop due to time lags, the software ensures that drones fly in alignment with a synchronized starting time at each stop to avoid collision risks. As there are dedicated servers, even in the event of a drone loss or computer malfunction, video information is automatically saved on the server. In January 2022, Intel (US) provided drones and software for a drone light show organized by Destination NSW (Australia) and AGB Events (Australia) and organized the largest illuminated drone light show in Australia for the ELEVATE SkyShow Sydney. It provided 500 Intel illuminated drones that flew high above the Sydney Harbour for a multi-night performance



The North American and Asia Pacific regions are projected to be high growth potential markets for drone software during the forecast period.



The drone software market in the North American region is expected to witness substantial growth and register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Industrial asset inspections have historically been defined by significant manual work that can be risky to personnel, as well as time and resources spent due to the complexity of acquiring high-quality data and then analyzing it. Traditional drones have proven capable of reducing these risks by allowing inspectors to complete their work safely from the ground.

However, they are still time- and resource-intensive because of their complexity in operating and their high likelihood of crashing.In March 2022, Skydio (US) partnered with Optelos (US) to accelerate asset inspection. The combination of Skydio's autonomous drone software with Optelos' visual data management software will allow companies performing asset inspections to more rapidly identify and resolve issues, like being able to take accurate measurements.



The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR due to the Market growth can also be attributed to innovations in drone software for image processing, fleet management, mapping, cloud connection, object detection, and flight control. The retail and e-commerce sectors are the major users of drone software in the Asia Pacific, followed by the healthcare and pharmaceutical sector. China and Japan are key markets for drone software used in commercial applications.

The prevailing trends of automation in India, Australia, and China and ongoing globalization are also fueling the growth of the drone software market in the Asia Pacific. Drones are being increasingly used in the real estate, pollution monitoring, and agriculture sectors to carry out inspections in China and Japan. AutoFlight (China) has announced plans to launch air taxis by 2025. AutoFlight's air-taxi 'Prosperity I' is an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft with a range of approximately 250 kilometers.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Drone Software Market

4.2 Drone Software Market, by Application

4.3 Drone Software Market, by Commercial Platform

4.4 Drone Software Market, by Region

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Use of Drones for Automated Remote Infrastructure Inspection

5.2.1.2 Revolutionizing Agriculture with Drone-Powered Solutions

5.2.1.3 Use of Drones to Create Digital Replicas of Sites and Assets in Renewable Energy Sector

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Growing Concerns Over Cyber Security

5.2.2.2 Lack of Skilled Personnel to Operate Drones

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rise of Open-Source Drones

5.2.3.2 Airborne Communication Nodes in Military Missions

5.2.3.3 Incorporation of IoT in Ecosystem of Delivery Drones

5.2.3.4 Increasing Private Investments in Drone Industry

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Stringent Government Regulations and Lack of Air Traffic Management

5.2.4.2 Lack of Risk Management Framework and Insurance Cover for Drones

5.2.4.3 Consumer Acceptance and Health Issues due to Ceaseless Noise from Drones

5.3 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Business

5.3.1 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Drone Software Providers

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Drone Software Market Ecosystem

5.6 Trade Data Analysis

5.7 Operational Data

5.8 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023

5.9 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

5.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.11 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Technology Trends

6.2.1 Drone Swarm Software

6.2.2 Fog Computing

6.2.3 Real-Time Operating System (Rtos)

6.2.4 Computer Vision

6.2.5 Open-Source Operating Systems

6.2.6 Advanced Algorithms and Analytics

6.2.7 Machine Learning-Powered Analytics

6.2.8 5G Technology

6.2.9 Blockchain

6.2.10 Cloud Computing

6.2.11 New Sensor Development and Computing Capabilities

6.3 Use Cases: Drone Software

6.3.1 Measure Provides Software to Improve Operational Strategies and Gain Deeper Insights into Forests

6.3.2 Interconnected Platform to Collect, Process, and Share Data

6.3.3 Karuk Tribe Uses Esri Gis Software to Plan Restoration Projects to Return Forests to Balance

6.3.4 Mapping Canyons of Ancients National Monument in Colorado

6.4 Impact of Megatrends

6.5 Patent Analysis

7 Drone Software Market, by Solution

7.1 Introduction

7.2 System Software

7.2.1 Advanced Features of System Software in Various Applications Boost Demand

7.3 Application Software

7.3.1 Flight Planning, Fleet Operation & Management

7.3.1.1 Remotely Piloted

7.3.1.1.1 High Demand for Remotely Piloted Software in Construction Sector

7.3.1.2 Semi-Autonomous

7.3.1.2.1 Drones Equipped with Semi-Autonomous Software for Archaeological Mapping Popular

7.3.1.3 Fully Autonomous

7.3.1.3.1 Delivery Drone Companies Use Fully Autonomous Software

7.3.2 Data Capture (Mapping Software)

7.3.2.1 3D, 2D, Thermal, Lidar

7.3.2.1.1 Increasing Use of Photogrammetry Software for Mapping

7.3.3 Software Development Kit (Sdk)

7.3.3.1 Increasing Demand to Build Applications for Specific Platforms

7.3.4 Data Processing & Analytics

7.3.4.1 Thermal Mapping & Modeling

7.3.4.1.1 Drone-Generated Thermal Maps - Game-Changer for Roof Inspections

7.3.4.2 2D Models & Imagery (Digital Terrain, Contour Maps, Point Clouds, Elevation Models)

7.3.4.2.1 Lower Cost Involved in 2D Model Generation Using Drones

7.3.4.3 3D Models

7.3.4.3.1 Photogrammetry Software, Geotagged Images Used to Convert to 3D Models

8 Drone Software Market, by Platform

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Defense & Government

8.2.1 Widely Used for Isr&T Applications in Military

8.3 Commercial

8.3.1 Agriculture

8.3.1.1 Drone Software Used for Mapping and Analytics

8.3.2 Logistics & Transportation

8.3.2.1 Increasing Use of Fleet Management Software Among Delivery Drone Companies

8.3.3 Energy & Power

8.3.3.1 Used to Accelerate Inspections and Improve Worker Safety

8.3.4 Construction & Mining

8.3.4.1 Stockpile Measuring - Key Application

8.3.5 Media & Entertainment

8.3.5.1 Use of Drone Swarm Software for Light Shows

8.3.6 Insurance

8.3.6.1 Used to Make Crop Insurance Claim Process Faster and More Efficient

8.3.7 Wildlife & Forestry

8.3.7.1 Deployment for Forest and Wildlife Conservation

8.3.8 Academic Research

8.3.8.1 Utilizing Drone Software for Archaeology

8.3.9 Computer Vision, Machine Learning, and Deep Learning Software Automate Drone Flight

9 Drone Software Market, by Architecture

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Open Source

9.2.1 Constant Innovation due to High Number of Developers

9.3 Closed Source

9.3.1 Used by Commercial Drone Companies

10 Drone Software Market, by Deployment

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Onboard

10.2.1 Ease of Use and Maneuverability Drives Segment Growth

10.3 Ground-Based

10.3.1 Ground Control Software Used to Manage Multiple Drones Simultaneously

11 Regional Analysis

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Competitive Overview

12.3 Ranking Analysis of Key Players in Drone Software Market, 2021

12.4 Market Share of Analysis, 2021

12.5 Competitive Evaluation Quadrant

12.5.1 Stars

12.5.2 Emerging Leaders

12.5.3 Pervasive Companies

12.5.4 Participants

12.5.5 Start-Up/Sme Evaluation Quadrant

12.5.5.1 Progressive Company

12.5.5.2 Responsive Company

12.5.5.3 Starting Block

12.5.5.4 Dynamic Company

12.6 Competitive Benchmarking

12.7 Competitive Scenario

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Key Players

13.2.1 Pix4D Sa

13.2.2 Dji

13.2.3 Esri

13.2.4 Precisionhawk, Inc.

13.2.5 Dronedeploy, Inc.

13.2.6 Skydio, Inc.

13.2.7 Airmap, Inc.

13.2.8 Skycatch, Inc.

13.2.9 Dronebase, Inc.

13.2.10 Sharper Shape

13.2.11 Kespry

13.2.12 Yuneec, Inc.

13.2.13 Sky-Futures Ltd.

13.2.14 Delair

13.2.15 Skyward Io

13.3 Other Players

13.3.1 Measure

13.3.2 Sensefly Ltd

13.3.3 Emesent

13.3.4 Altitude Angel

13.3.5 Dreamhammer

13.3.6 Unifly

13.3.7 Anra Technologies

13.3.8 Propeller Aerobotics Pty Ltd

13.3.9 Cyberhawk

13.3.10 Aloft Technologies, Inc.

14 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kmmx3t

