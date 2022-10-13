LexaGene Receives Signed Quote from Large Biopharma Company to Purchase a MiQLab System

BEVERLY, Mass., Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexaGene Holdings, Inc., (OTCQB: LXXGF; TSX-V: LXG) (“LexaGene” or the “Company”), an innovative, molecular diagnostics company that has commercialized the MiQLab® System for automated, genetic testing, is pleased to announce that it has received an indication that a major biopharma company intends to purchase its technology.



Dr. Jack Regan, LexaGene’s CEO and Founder stated, “We are excited to report a major international biopharma manufacturer has provided us a signed quote for the purchase of a MiQLab System. We’ve also discussed assisting them in their validation to speed up the timeline for determining whether the MiQLab System will meet their significant manufacturing testing needs.”

He continued, “This second sale into this industry has dramatically boosted our optimism for the biopharma market, where a single manufacturing plant would potentially purchase 25 or more systems. Our very first sale happened to be to another major international biologic manufacturer. This company completed their initial validation, which was significantly drawn out due to staffing issues. Nonetheless, they have continued to express enthusiasm for the technology, and we remain hopeful that adoption into their manufacturing process is the next step, where presumably numerous systems would be needed to meet their testing requirements.”

Contamination testing in the biopharmaceutical space was estimated to be a ~$10B market opportunity in 2021 with approximately 350 million tests run annually.1 Biopharmaceutical companies frequently test for contamination to avoid having a recall, as these events can cost tens of millions of dollars in investigation, cleanup, corrective actions, lost revenue, and manufacturing plant downtime.2,3

The list of possible biopharma contaminants is long, with many requiring custom culture conditions for optimal growth. Even under optimal growth conditions, some contaminants take up to 28 days for testing.4 In contrast, PCR-based testing does not require specialized culture conditions and can be performed immediately – providing results in hours rather than weeks. The time savings that can be realized, using the MiQLab System, can have massive implications for biopharmaceutical manufacturers by allowing them to quickly identify contaminants before the contamination results in massive losses.

The biopharma industry is increasingly looking for flexible PCR solutions to handle complex matrices, screen for numerous targets, and report results quickly. These requirements make LexaGene’s technology an ideal solution. LexaGene’s MiQLab System has already been tested and proven to work well on some of the most common cell lines and products manufactured in the industry.

For more information about LexaGene and the MiQLab System, please visit www.lexagene.com

About LexaGene Holdings Inc.

LexaGene is a molecular diagnostics company that has commercialized the MiQLab System for fast and easy detection of pathogens and other molecular markers. The System is designed for on-site usage and uses real-time PCR chemistry. Our customers include veterinary hospitals and reference laboratories – as well as contract biologic manufacturers. The MiQLab System delivers excellent sensitivity, specificity, and breadth of detection.

