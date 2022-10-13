Global Cryogenic Equipment Market to Reach $18.1 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cryogenic Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798278/?utm_source=GNW



Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates



Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform



Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Cryogenic Equipment Market to Reach $18.1 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Cryogenic Equipment estimated at US$11.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Nitrogen, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.8% CAGR and reach US$5.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Oxygen segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR

- The Cryogenic Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 5.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.1 Billion by the year 2027.

- Argon Segment to Record 5.4% CAGR

- In the global Argon segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 6.3% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 92 Featured)

Acme Cryogenics

Air Products

Chart Industries

Cryo Pur

Cryofab Inc

Cryogenic Systems Equipment, Inc.

Cryoquip LLC

Cryostar SAS

Emerson Electric Co.

Fives Cryo

Flowserve Corporation

Herose GmbH

INOXCVA

Linde plc

Parker Hannifin Corporation

PHPK Technologies

SHI Cryogenics Group

Sulzer Ltd

Taylor Wharton

Wessington Cryogenics





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798278/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Escalating Oxygen Demand from Hospitals amid COVID-19 Provide

Relief to Cryogenic Equipment Providers

Cryogenic Containers to Aid Mammoth Mission of COVID-19 Vaccine

Distribution

Contact Protection for Medical Staff during COVID-19 Vaccine

Administration Creates Need for Cryogenic PPE

Cryogenic Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

A Prelude to Cryogenic Equipment

Global Market Prospects and Outlook

Steadfast Demand for Liquid & Medical Gases to Drive the

Cryogenic Equipment Market Post COVID-19 Pandemic

Global Cryogenic Equipment Market: Prominent Drivers & Restraints

Cryogenic Tanks Reign Supreme in Cryogenic Equipment Market

Liquid Nitrogen Emerges as the Leading Segment

LNG Segment to Witness the Fastest Growth

Asia-Pacific Dominates the Cryogenic Equipment Market

Energy and Power Sector to Dominate the Cryogenic Equipment Market

An Insight into the Use of Cryogenic Equipment in Other Industries

Metallurgy Industries

Chemicals

Automotive and Mechanical Engineering

Food Industry

Construction Industry

Medicine and Pharmaceutics

Defense Industries and Space Advancements

Oil and Gas Industry

Other Industries



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Myriad Applications of Cryogenics Presents Growth Opportunity

for Cryogenic Equipment Market

Growing Role of Cryogenics in Industrial Manufacturing Fosters

Growth in Cryogenic Equipment Market

Metal Processing Industry Emerges as a Major End-Use Market for

Cryogenic Equipment

Global Steel Processing Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the

Years 2019, 2022 and 2025

Widespread Use of Cryogenic Technology for Food Processing and

Preservation to Boost Market Prospects

Cryogrinding

Preserving Fresh Produce

Freezing Food

Global Frozen Food Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years

2018, 2021 & 2024

Rising Importance of Cryogenic Gases for Improving Quality of

Foods

Liquid Nitrogen Takes the Icing on Cakes and Bakes

Enhancing Shelf Life of Products: A Key Advantage

Cryogenic Food Freezing Taps Benefits of Liquid Nitrogen Vis-à

-vis other Gases

Helium based Cryogenic Auto-fill Equipment - A Growing Market

Segment

Cryogenic Tanks for Regulating Temperature in Cold Storage Chains

Rising Demand for LNG Drives Demand for Cryogenic Tanks

Global Primary Energy Consumption by Source (in %) for 2018 and

2040

Global Gas Supply Breakdown by Source (in %) for 2019

Global LNG Imports Breakdown by Region (in %) for 2019

Shift Towards Renewable Energy Enhances Importance of Cryogenic

Energy Storage System, Driving Market Growth

World Installed Base of Wind Energy (in Megawatts) by

Geographic Region: 2018, 2021 & 2024

Global Solar Power Market: Solar PV Capacity (in GW) and PV

Generation (in TWh) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Cryogenics and Superconductivity for Affordable Energy Storage

and Generation

Worldwide Steel Production Trends Impact Cryogenic Tanks Market

Global Crude Steel Monthly Production (in Million Tonnes) for

the Period Jul-2019 to Jul-2020

With Cryogenics Finding Increased Adoption in Medical

Applications, Cryogenic Tanks Market Poised for Growth

Rising Importance of Cryogenic Tanks for Fast Biological Sample

Preservation and Rapid Vaccine Freezing

Storage and Shipping of COVID-19 Vaccines Drives Efforts to

Develop Cryogenic Containers

COVID-19 Vaccines in Pipeline by Technology and Clinical Stage

Increasing Role of Cryogenic Equipment in Electronics Industry

to Spur Growth

Growing Demand for Liquid Oxygen to Fuel Growth in Cryogenic

Tanks Market

Surge in Demand for Medical Oxygen Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic

Fuels Market Prospects

Market to Benefit from Rising Use of Liquid Oxygen in Water

Treatment

Growing Use of Cryogenic Tanks in Space Technology

Cryogenic Applications for Mars Missions

Introduction of Newer Technologies in Space Systems Bodes Well

for Cryogenic Tanks Market

Robotic Refueling Mission 3 (RRM3)

Growing Need for Transportation Tanks for Cryogenic Liquids:

A Major Growth Opportunity

Technological Innovations and Advancements

CryoHub Innovation Project

Air Products Showcases Sophisticated Solutions for Cryogenic

Food Processing

HAL Delivers Large-sized Cryogenic Propellant Tank to ISRO

Using Optimal Control to Cut Energy Consumption & Carbon

Emission of Cryogenic Refrigerators

Hermetic Shield Addresses Parasitic Heating Issues in Cryogen-

free Dilution Refrigerators

Researchers Eye on Cryogenic Energy Storage to Push Renewable

Energy Generation and Balance Power Grid

Cryogenics to Preserve Human Corpse for Probable Revival in

Near Future

Space Odyssey Dream with Exciting Developments in Cryogenic

Fluid Management



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cryogenic Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Cryogenic Equipment by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic Equipment by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nitrogen by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Nitrogen by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Nitrogen by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Oxygen by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Oxygen by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Oxygen by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Argon by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Argon by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Argon by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LNG

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for LNG by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for LNG by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Cryogens by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Cryogens by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Cryogens by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Energy & Power by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Energy & Power by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Energy & Power by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Chemicals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Chemicals by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemicals by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Metallurgy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Metallurgy by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Metallurgy by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Electronics by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Electronics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Shipping by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Shipping by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Shipping by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Cryogenic Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 37: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cryogenic Equipment by Cryogen - Nitrogen, Oxygen, Argon, LNG

and Other Cryogens - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Cryogenic Equipment by

Cryogen - Nitrogen, Oxygen, Argon, LNG and Other Cryogens

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic Equipment by

Cryogen - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nitrogen,

Oxygen, Argon, LNG and Other Cryogens for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 40: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cryogenic Equipment by End-Use - Energy & Power, Chemicals,

Metallurgy, Electronics, Shipping and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Cryogenic Equipment by

End-Use - Energy & Power, Chemicals, Metallurgy, Electronics,

Shipping and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic Equipment by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Energy &

Power, Chemicals, Metallurgy, Electronics, Shipping and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 43: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cryogenic Equipment by Cryogen - Nitrogen, Oxygen, Argon, LNG

and Other Cryogens - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Cryogenic Equipment by

Cryogen - Nitrogen, Oxygen, Argon, LNG and Other Cryogens

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic Equipment by

Cryogen - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nitrogen,

Oxygen, Argon, LNG and Other Cryogens for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 46: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cryogenic Equipment by End-Use - Energy & Power, Chemicals,

Metallurgy, Electronics, Shipping and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Cryogenic Equipment by

End-Use - Energy & Power, Chemicals, Metallurgy, Electronics,

Shipping and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic Equipment by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Energy &

Power, Chemicals, Metallurgy, Electronics, Shipping and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Cryogenic Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 49: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cryogenic Equipment by Cryogen - Nitrogen, Oxygen, Argon, LNG

and Other Cryogens - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Cryogenic Equipment by

Cryogen - Nitrogen, Oxygen, Argon, LNG and Other Cryogens

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic Equipment by

Cryogen - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nitrogen,

Oxygen, Argon, LNG and Other Cryogens for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 52: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cryogenic Equipment by End-Use - Energy & Power, Chemicals,

Metallurgy, Electronics, Shipping and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Cryogenic Equipment by

End-Use - Energy & Power, Chemicals, Metallurgy, Electronics,

Shipping and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic Equipment by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Energy &

Power, Chemicals, Metallurgy, Electronics, Shipping and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Cryogenic Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 55: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cryogenic Equipment by Cryogen - Nitrogen, Oxygen, Argon, LNG

and Other Cryogens - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: China Historic Review for Cryogenic Equipment by

Cryogen - Nitrogen, Oxygen, Argon, LNG and Other Cryogens

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic Equipment by

Cryogen - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nitrogen,

Oxygen, Argon, LNG and Other Cryogens for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 58: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cryogenic Equipment by End-Use - Energy & Power, Chemicals,

Metallurgy, Electronics, Shipping and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: China Historic Review for Cryogenic Equipment by

End-Use - Energy & Power, Chemicals, Metallurgy, Electronics,

Shipping and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic Equipment by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Energy &

Power, Chemicals, Metallurgy, Electronics, Shipping and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Cryogenic Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 61: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cryogenic Equipment by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Cryogenic Equipment by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic Equipment by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 64: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cryogenic Equipment by Cryogen - Nitrogen, Oxygen, Argon, LNG

and Other Cryogens - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Cryogenic Equipment by

Cryogen - Nitrogen, Oxygen, Argon, LNG and Other Cryogens

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic Equipment by

Cryogen - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nitrogen,

Oxygen, Argon, LNG and Other Cryogens for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 67: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cryogenic Equipment by End-Use - Energy & Power, Chemicals,

Metallurgy, Electronics, Shipping and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Cryogenic Equipment by

End-Use - Energy & Power, Chemicals, Metallurgy, Electronics,

Shipping and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic Equipment by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Energy &

Power, Chemicals, Metallurgy, Electronics, Shipping and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Cryogenic Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 70: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cryogenic Equipment by Cryogen - Nitrogen, Oxygen, Argon, LNG

and Other Cryogens - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: France Historic Review for Cryogenic Equipment by

Cryogen - Nitrogen, Oxygen, Argon, LNG and Other Cryogens

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: France 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic Equipment by

Cryogen - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nitrogen,

Oxygen, Argon, LNG and Other Cryogens for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 73: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cryogenic Equipment by End-Use - Energy & Power, Chemicals,

Metallurgy, Electronics, Shipping and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: France Historic Review for Cryogenic Equipment by

End-Use - Energy & Power, Chemicals, Metallurgy, Electronics,

Shipping and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic Equipment by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Energy &

Power, Chemicals, Metallurgy, Electronics, Shipping and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Cryogenic Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 76: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cryogenic Equipment by Cryogen - Nitrogen, Oxygen, Argon, LNG

and Other Cryogens - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Germany Historic Review for Cryogenic Equipment by

Cryogen - Nitrogen, Oxygen, Argon, LNG and Other Cryogens

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic Equipment

by Cryogen - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nitrogen,

Oxygen, Argon, LNG and Other Cryogens for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 79: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cryogenic Equipment by End-Use - Energy & Power, Chemicals,

Metallurgy, Electronics, Shipping and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Germany Historic Review for Cryogenic Equipment by

End-Use - Energy & Power, Chemicals, Metallurgy, Electronics,

Shipping and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 81: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic Equipment

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Energy &

Power, Chemicals, Metallurgy, Electronics, Shipping and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 82: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cryogenic Equipment by Cryogen - Nitrogen, Oxygen, Argon, LNG

and Other Cryogens - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Italy Historic Review for Cryogenic Equipment by

Cryogen - Nitrogen, Oxygen, Argon, LNG and Other Cryogens

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic Equipment by

Cryogen - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nitrogen,

Oxygen, Argon, LNG and Other Cryogens for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 85: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cryogenic Equipment by End-Use - Energy & Power, Chemicals,

Metallurgy, Electronics, Shipping and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Italy Historic Review for Cryogenic Equipment by

End-Use - Energy & Power, Chemicals, Metallurgy, Electronics,

Shipping and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 87: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic Equipment by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Energy &

Power, Chemicals, Metallurgy, Electronics, Shipping and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Cryogenic Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 88: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cryogenic Equipment by Cryogen - Nitrogen, Oxygen, Argon, LNG

and Other Cryogens - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: UK Historic Review for Cryogenic Equipment by Cryogen -

Nitrogen, Oxygen, Argon, LNG and Other Cryogens Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: UK 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic Equipment by

Cryogen - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nitrogen,

Oxygen, Argon, LNG and Other Cryogens for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 91: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cryogenic Equipment by End-Use - Energy & Power, Chemicals,

Metallurgy, Electronics, Shipping and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: UK Historic Review for Cryogenic Equipment by End-Use -

Energy & Power, Chemicals, Metallurgy, Electronics, Shipping

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: UK 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic Equipment by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Energy &

Power, Chemicals, Metallurgy, Electronics, Shipping and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 94: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cryogenic Equipment by Cryogen - Nitrogen, Oxygen, Argon, LNG

and Other Cryogens - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Spain Historic Review for Cryogenic Equipment by

Cryogen - Nitrogen, Oxygen, Argon, LNG and Other Cryogens

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic Equipment by

Cryogen - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nitrogen,

Oxygen, Argon, LNG and Other Cryogens for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 97: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cryogenic Equipment by End-Use - Energy & Power, Chemicals,

Metallurgy, Electronics, Shipping and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Spain Historic Review for Cryogenic Equipment by

End-Use - Energy & Power, Chemicals, Metallurgy, Electronics,

Shipping and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 99: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic Equipment by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Energy &

Power, Chemicals, Metallurgy, Electronics, Shipping and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 100: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cryogenic Equipment by Cryogen - Nitrogen, Oxygen, Argon, LNG

and Other Cryogens - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Russia Historic Review for Cryogenic Equipment by

Cryogen - Nitrogen, Oxygen, Argon, LNG and Other Cryogens

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic Equipment

by Cryogen - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nitrogen,

Oxygen, Argon, LNG and Other Cryogens for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 103: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cryogenic Equipment by End-Use - Energy & Power, Chemicals,

Metallurgy, Electronics, Shipping and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Russia Historic Review for Cryogenic Equipment by

End-Use - Energy & Power, Chemicals, Metallurgy, Electronics,

Shipping and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 105: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic Equipment

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Energy &

Power, Chemicals, Metallurgy, Electronics, Shipping and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 106: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Cryogenic Equipment by Cryogen - Nitrogen, Oxygen,

Argon, LNG and Other Cryogens - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 107: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Cryogenic

Equipment by Cryogen - Nitrogen, Oxygen, Argon, LNG and Other



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798278/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________