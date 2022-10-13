New York, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Contrast Media Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798259/?utm_source=GNW
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
- Global Contrast Media Market to Reach $5.4 Billion by 2026
- Contrast agents help in advanced visualization of biological structures; and helps capture hard-to-image anatomical regions. They help eliminate errors caused by radiologist`s perception which tends to influence interpretation of the true structure of the underlying anatomy. Oral, intravenous, rectal, and intrathecal contrast agents are indispensable today in the practice of radiology for their most primary benefit which is enhanced visibility of internal structures. Efficiency of contrast media over the years have evolved from high-osmolar contrast media (HOCM) which have limited utility and higher side-effects to low-osmolality contrast agents which are safer and preferred for pediatric patients. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Contrast Media estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.4 Billion by 2026, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9% over the analysis period. The United States represents the largest regional market for Contrast Media and is projected to reach US$2.1 Billion by 2026. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period. Growth in the global market is set to be driven by prevalence of chronic diseases among the growing global population, aging population, and rise of nuclear medicine. There is strong demand for radioactive contrast agents, also known as radioactive agent, radioactive dye or radiopharmaceutical. Demand is hugely supported by the rise of nuclear medicine. These radioactive materials help diagnose and treat a wide variety of diseases and disorders. There is strong demand for newer and safer contrast agents that can be safely administered to patients with acute kidney injury (AKI), chronic kidney disease (CKD) Stage 4 or 5 without the risk of developing Nephrogenic Systemic Fibrosis (NSF). In this regard, macrocyclic and newer linear GBCA (Gadolinium based contrast agents) are being used and are growing in demand. The constantly rising demand for MRI imaging procedures will thus continue to fuel demand for MRI contrast agents. The application of ultrasound contrast agent for liver imaging is expected to widen the use of contrast-enhanced US (CEUS) in ablative therapy for hepatocellular carcinoma. Another potential area for CEUS is evaluation of the malignant potential of kidney lesions.
- Growing concerns over side effects, allergic and adverse reactions, and overall safety of contrast agents remain a major challenge to market growth. Increased access to highly-sensitive digital imaging equipment and development of 3D and 4D visualization technologies although not an immediate threat nevertheless pose challenges to future long-term growth in the market. Further, growing competition from immunoconjugates and radiopharmaceuticals also remains a concern.
Select Competitors (Total 45 Featured)
AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Bayer AG
Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.
GE Healthcare
Guerbet Group
Starpharma Holdings Limited
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798259/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Among the Growing Global
Population Pushes Up the Diagnostic Burden & Demand for
Imaging
Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Amplifies the Volume of
Imaging Procedures, Driving Opportunities for Imaging Agents:
Global Cost of Chronic Diseases (In US$ Billion) for the
Years 2018 and 2030
The US$ 37 Billion Robustly Growing Medical Imaging Market
Provides Lucrative Opportunities for Contrast Agents for
Advanced Visualization: Global Medical Imaging Market (In US$
Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020 and 2022
Aging Population, a Demographic Catalyst Driving Demand for
Imaging Services
Rapidly Aging Population & the Challenges Associated With
Geriatric Imaging Spurs Demand for Contrast Imaging Agents:
Global Population of 65+ Individuals (In 000s) by Region for
the Years 2015, 2020 & 2025
Rise of Nuclear Medicine, the Cornerstone for the Growth for
Radioactive Tracers
Improving Quality & Value of Nuclear Medicine Bodes Well for
Radioactive Contrast Agents: Global Market for Nuclear Imaging
(US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2025 by Type
Short Supply of Technetium-99m Threatens to Impact Nuclear
Imaging Services
Plagued by the Risk of Reactor Decommissioning & Unplanned
Maintenance Shutdowns, Fragile Supply of Mo-99 Will Remain a
Cause for Concern: Global Mo-99 Production Capacity (In
Curies (Ci) Per Week) by Producer for the Years 2016 through
2022
Contrast Media - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Migration to Value Based Care Throws the Focus on Quality &
Value of Imaging & Its Ability to Improve Patient Care by
Providing Better Quality Images
With ?Value? being the new Currency in Healthcare Markets
Worldwide, Value Based Imaging Will Positively Impact Contrast
Enhanced Imaging Procedures: % of Value-Based Reimbursement
(VBR) & Fee-For-Service Structured Healthcare Organizations
for the Years 2016, 2018 and 2022
Growing Preference for Non-Ionizing Radiation-Based
Radioimaging Drives Demand for Contrast Enhanced MRI
Commercially Available MRI Contrast Agents
Spurred by Safety & Efficiency Benefits, Growing MRI Procedures &
Parallel Increase in MRI Machines to Benefit Demand for MRI
Contrast Agents: Global MRI Equipment Market (In US$ Billion)
for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Equipment Density Correlates With Number of Imaging Procedures:
Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Units in Select Countries:
( Per Million Population) for the Year 2019
Evolving Clinical Applications of Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound
(CEUS) Drive Demand for Ultrasound Contrast Agents
Clinically Available Ultrasound Contrast Agents
Growing Use of CEUS in Emergency and Critical Care
Special Focus on Microbubble Contrast Agents for Ultrasound
Imaging
Clinical Applications of Microbubbles
Oscillating Microbubbles: To Revolutionize Ultrasound
Growing Market for Ultrasound Equipment Pushes Up the Number of
CEUS Procedures Performed: Global Market for Ultrasound
Equipment (In US Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and
2024
Continued Value of CT Imaging in Cardiology Despite Risk of
Radiation Exposure Drives Demand for Contrast-Enhanced CT
Contrast Agents Used in CT Imaging by Class: A Snapshot
CCTA Gaining Traction in Coronary Arteries Imaging
List of Iodine-Containing Contrast Agents for Coronary CT
Angiography
Growing Access to CT Imaging Bodes Well for CT Contrast Agents:
Density of CT Scanners in Select Countries (Per Million
Population) for the Year 2019
Rise in Image Guided Surgeries Drives Demand for Contrast Agents
Emergence of Molecular-Targeted Fluorescent Tracers
Select Potential ?always-on? Targeted Tracers for Fluorescence
Image-Guided Surgery (FIGS)
The Use of Gold Nanoclusters as Contrast Agent for IGS of Head
and Neck Tumors
Better Surgical Outcome Drives the Number of Image Guided
Surgeries Performed Worldwide Along with Demand for Contrast
Agents: Global Market for Image Guided Surgical Devices (In
US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020, and 2022 by Imaging
Type
Stringent Guidelines & Implementation of Best Practices for
Safe Use of Contrast Agents to Encourage Patient Acceptance of
Contrast Enhanced Imaging
Safety Issues with Iodinated Agents, Gadolinium BCA and
Microbubbles
Symptoms of Reaction to Administration of Iodinated Contrast
Media Agents
Innovations Remain Crucial to Growth
A Review of Advancements in Contrast Media Injector Technology
Development of New Contrast Agents
Key Challenges Confront the Market
Advances in Imaging Technology Reduce Contrast Media Use
Product Recalls and Side Effects of Contrast Media Challenge
Growth
A Snapshot of Side Effects, Allergic and Adverse Reactions with
Contrast Agents
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contrast Media by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Contrast Media by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Contrast Media by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
X-ray/Computed Tomography (CT) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for X-ray/Computed Tomography
(CT) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for X-ray/Computed
Tomography (CT) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Magnetic Resonance Imaging
(MRI) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Magnetic Resonance
Imaging (MRI) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ultrasound by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Ultrasound by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Ultrasound by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Barium-based Contrast Media by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Barium-based Contrast Media
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Barium-based Contrast
Media by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Iodinated Contrast Media by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Iodinated Contrast Media by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Iodinated Contrast
Media by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gadolinium-based Contrast Media by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Gadolinium-based Contrast
Media by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Gadolinium-based
Contrast Media by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microbubble Contrast Media by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Microbubble Contrast Media
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Microbubble Contrast
Media by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radiology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Radiology by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Radiology by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Interventional Radiology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Interventional Radiology by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Interventional
Radiology by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Interventional Cardiology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Interventional Cardiology
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Interventional
Cardiology by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Contrast Media Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contrast Media by Imaging Modality - X-ray/Computed Tomography
(CT), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and Ultrasound -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Contrast Media by Imaging
Modality - X-ray/Computed Tomography (CT), Magnetic Resonance
Imaging (MRI) and Ultrasound Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Contrast Media by Imaging
Modality - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
X-ray/Computed Tomography (CT), Magnetic Resonance Imaging
(MRI) and Ultrasound for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contrast Media by Type of Media - Barium-based Contrast Media,
Iodinated Contrast Media, Gadolinium-based Contrast Media and
Microbubble Contrast Media - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: USA Historic Review for Contrast Media by Type of
Media - Barium-based Contrast Media, Iodinated Contrast Media,
Gadolinium-based Contrast Media and Microbubble Contrast Media
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Contrast Media by Type of
Media - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Barium-based
Contrast Media, Iodinated Contrast Media, Gadolinium-based
Contrast Media and Microbubble Contrast Media for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contrast Media by Application - Radiology, Interventional
Radiology and Interventional Cardiology - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 41: USA Historic Review for Contrast Media by Application -
Radiology, Interventional Radiology and Interventional
Cardiology Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Contrast Media by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Radiology, Interventional Radiology and Interventional
Cardiology for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 43: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contrast Media by Imaging Modality - X-ray/Computed Tomography
(CT), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and Ultrasound -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Contrast Media by Imaging
Modality - X-ray/Computed Tomography (CT), Magnetic Resonance
Imaging (MRI) and Ultrasound Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Contrast Media by
Imaging Modality - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
X-ray/Computed Tomography (CT), Magnetic Resonance Imaging
(MRI) and Ultrasound for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 46: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contrast Media by Type of Media - Barium-based Contrast Media,
Iodinated Contrast Media, Gadolinium-based Contrast Media and
Microbubble Contrast Media - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Contrast Media by Type of
Media - Barium-based Contrast Media, Iodinated Contrast Media,
Gadolinium-based Contrast Media and Microbubble Contrast Media
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Contrast Media by Type
of Media - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Barium-based
Contrast Media, Iodinated Contrast Media, Gadolinium-based
Contrast Media and Microbubble Contrast Media for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 49: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contrast Media by Application - Radiology, Interventional
Radiology and Interventional Cardiology - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Contrast Media by
Application - Radiology, Interventional Radiology and
Interventional Cardiology Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Contrast Media by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Radiology, Interventional Radiology and Interventional
Cardiology for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Contrast Media Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 52: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contrast Media by Imaging Modality - X-ray/Computed Tomography
(CT), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and Ultrasound -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Contrast Media by Imaging
Modality - X-ray/Computed Tomography (CT), Magnetic Resonance
Imaging (MRI) and Ultrasound Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Contrast Media by
Imaging Modality - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
X-ray/Computed Tomography (CT), Magnetic Resonance Imaging
(MRI) and Ultrasound for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contrast Media by Type of Media - Barium-based Contrast Media,
Iodinated Contrast Media, Gadolinium-based Contrast Media and
Microbubble Contrast Media - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Contrast Media by Type of
Media - Barium-based Contrast Media, Iodinated Contrast Media,
Gadolinium-based Contrast Media and Microbubble Contrast Media
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Contrast Media by Type
of Media - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Barium-based
Contrast Media, Iodinated Contrast Media, Gadolinium-based
Contrast Media and Microbubble Contrast Media for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 58: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contrast Media by Application - Radiology, Interventional
Radiology and Interventional Cardiology - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Contrast Media by
Application - Radiology, Interventional Radiology and
Interventional Cardiology Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Contrast Media by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Radiology, Interventional Radiology and Interventional
Cardiology for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Contrast Media Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 61: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contrast Media by Imaging Modality - X-ray/Computed Tomography
(CT), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and Ultrasound -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: China Historic Review for Contrast Media by Imaging
Modality - X-ray/Computed Tomography (CT), Magnetic Resonance
Imaging (MRI) and Ultrasound Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Contrast Media by
Imaging Modality - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
X-ray/Computed Tomography (CT), Magnetic Resonance Imaging
(MRI) and Ultrasound for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 64: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contrast Media by Type of Media - Barium-based Contrast Media,
Iodinated Contrast Media, Gadolinium-based Contrast Media and
Microbubble Contrast Media - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: China Historic Review for Contrast Media by Type of
Media - Barium-based Contrast Media, Iodinated Contrast Media,
Gadolinium-based Contrast Media and Microbubble Contrast Media
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Contrast Media by Type
of Media - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Barium-based
Contrast Media, Iodinated Contrast Media, Gadolinium-based
Contrast Media and Microbubble Contrast Media for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 67: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contrast Media by Application - Radiology, Interventional
Radiology and Interventional Cardiology - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 68: China Historic Review for Contrast Media by
Application - Radiology, Interventional Radiology and
Interventional Cardiology Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Contrast Media by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Radiology, Interventional Radiology and Interventional
Cardiology for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Contrast Media Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 70: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contrast Media by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Contrast Media by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Contrast Media by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 73: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contrast Media by Imaging Modality - X-ray/Computed Tomography
(CT), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and Ultrasound -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Contrast Media by Imaging
Modality - X-ray/Computed Tomography (CT), Magnetic Resonance
Imaging (MRI) and Ultrasound Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Contrast Media by
Imaging Modality - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
X-ray/Computed Tomography (CT), Magnetic Resonance Imaging
(MRI) and Ultrasound for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 76: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contrast Media by Type of Media - Barium-based Contrast Media,
Iodinated Contrast Media, Gadolinium-based Contrast Media and
Microbubble Contrast Media - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Contrast Media by Type of
Media - Barium-based Contrast Media, Iodinated Contrast Media,
Gadolinium-based Contrast Media and Microbubble Contrast Media
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Contrast Media by Type
of Media - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Barium-based
Contrast Media, Iodinated Contrast Media, Gadolinium-based
Contrast Media and Microbubble Contrast Media for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 79: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contrast Media by Application - Radiology, Interventional
Radiology and Interventional Cardiology - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Contrast Media by
Application - Radiology, Interventional Radiology and
Interventional Cardiology Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Contrast Media by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Radiology, Interventional Radiology and Interventional
Cardiology for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Contrast Media Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 82: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contrast Media by Imaging Modality - X-ray/Computed Tomography
(CT), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and Ultrasound -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: France Historic Review for Contrast Media by Imaging
Modality - X-ray/Computed Tomography (CT), Magnetic Resonance
Imaging (MRI) and Ultrasound Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Contrast Media by
Imaging Modality - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
X-ray/Computed Tomography (CT), Magnetic Resonance Imaging
(MRI) and Ultrasound for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 85: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contrast Media by Type of Media - Barium-based Contrast Media,
Iodinated Contrast Media, Gadolinium-based Contrast Media and
Microbubble Contrast Media - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: France Historic Review for Contrast Media by Type of
Media - Barium-based Contrast Media, Iodinated Contrast Media,
Gadolinium-based Contrast Media and Microbubble Contrast Media
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Contrast Media by Type
of Media - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Barium-based
Contrast Media, Iodinated Contrast Media, Gadolinium-based
Contrast Media and Microbubble Contrast Media for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 88: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contrast Media by Application - Radiology, Interventional
Radiology and Interventional Cardiology - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 89: France Historic Review for Contrast Media by
Application - Radiology, Interventional Radiology and
Interventional Cardiology Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Contrast Media by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Radiology, Interventional Radiology and Interventional
Cardiology for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Contrast Media Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 91: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contrast Media by Imaging Modality - X-ray/Computed Tomography
(CT), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and Ultrasound -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Contrast Media by Imaging
Modality - X-ray/Computed Tomography (CT), Magnetic Resonance
Imaging (MRI) and Ultrasound Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Contrast Media by
Imaging Modality - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
X-ray/Computed Tomography (CT), Magnetic Resonance Imaging
(MRI) and Ultrasound for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 94: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contrast Media by Type of Media - Barium-based Contrast Media,
Iodinated Contrast Media, Gadolinium-based Contrast Media and
Microbubble Contrast Media - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Contrast Media by Type of
Media - Barium-based Contrast Media, Iodinated Contrast Media,
Gadolinium-based Contrast Media and Microbubble Contrast Media
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Contrast Media by
Type of Media - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Barium-based Contrast Media, Iodinated Contrast Media,
Gadolinium-based Contrast Media and Microbubble Contrast Media
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 97: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contrast Media by Application - Radiology, Interventional
Radiology and Interventional Cardiology - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Contrast Media by
Application - Radiology, Interventional Radiology and
Interventional Cardiology Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Contrast Media by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Radiology, Interventional Radiology and Interventional
Cardiology for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798259/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Contrast Media Market to Reach $5.4 Billion by 2026
Abstract: What`s New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Contrast Media Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798259/?utm_source=GNW