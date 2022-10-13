Virtual Heroes Named Unreal Engine Authorized Service Partner

Raleigh, NC, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Research Associates Inc.'s (ARA) Virtual Heroes division has been named by Epic Games as an Unreal Engine Authorized Service Partner. Partners “provide the highest level of technical support, implementation, and co-dev services” to Unreal Engine customers. Virtual Heroes is one of only a few companies in the U.S. currently providing Unreal Engine development and support as part of this program.

“We could not be prouder to be recognized by Epic Games as an Authorized Service Partner, having started our company developing on Unreal Engine over 18 years ago,” said Randy Brown, ARA Vice President and Virtual Heroes division manager. “We’re thrilled to use this experience to help our customers quickly solve their hardest Unreal Engine implementation problems.”

Unreal Engine is the industry-acknowledged, foremost real-time 3D creation tool. Unreal is known for its cutting-edge graphics, best-in-class tools, scalability across multiple platforms, advanced mobile features, and massive online-world support. Virtual Heroes has used Unreal Engine to develop over 150 different simulations, visualization platforms, training applications, and virtual worlds across a wide range of customers and industries. As part of the partner program, Virtual Heroes will assist Epic with Unreal Developer Network support, long-term technical assistance, and Unreal hands-on training and mentoring for specific customers coordinated through Epic’s ASP program. Virtual Heroes and other partners form a network of professional organizations that current and prospective Unreal Engine customers can trust.

About ARA and Virtual Heroes

Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) has been dedicated to producing innovative training and simulation solutions that tackle critical problems of global importance for more than forty years. The Virtual Heroes division of ARA are industry-recognized leaders in creating immersive, 3D interactive learning solutions and high-fidelity virtual environments. Their goal is to create realistic, detailed training and educational solutions to improve your safety, security, and way of life.

