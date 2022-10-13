New Again Houses® Welcomes New Franchise Owner in NW Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Again Houses® , a company that transforms old houses into fantastic modern homes, is thrilled to announce the opening of their 35th location in Northwest Indianapolis, IN! The brand-new franchise location—led by Erik and Jennifer Spersrud, will now be able to buy and sell homes in the Northwest region of Indianapolis, Indiana.



New Again Houses® buys older houses and transforms them into fantastic modern homes that families can enjoy for years to come.

Founder, Matt Lavinder, and Vice President, Sam Ferguson, built the New Again Houses® Franchise in a way that revitalizes the lives of their Franchise Owners and the communities in which they operate through the values of Innovation, Ownership, and Win-Win Relationships.

“New Again Houses®’ goal is to create opportunities, build relationships, and provide an ecosystem to our franchise owners, including resources that took us a decade to develop,” says Lavinder. “These resources help new Franchise Owners overcome many common startup obstacles that entrepreneurs face so they are not having to build their business alone.”

When the new owners were asked why they wanted to start a business flipping houses, Jennifer said, “We have always been interested in real estate. We started flipping houses in 2019 on a small scale and we are very excited to expand the business to a larger scale and flip houses full time.”

“As new franchise owners, we are looking forward to bringing value to our community through improving the values of our local neighborhoods,” said Erik. “We are so excited to build a long-term business from scratch and have the support of New Again behind us.”

New Again Houses® Franchise Owners help carry the credible, trustworthy brand name of New Again Houses® across the United States. They are proud of all of their Franchise Owners for their success, hard work, and dedication in building their companies and delivering the same expectations and culture that New Again represents across the board.

At New Again Houses®, success is measured by achieving the balance between financial success and quality of life.

Please visit the site below or reach out to New Again Houses® if you are interested in learning more about the franchise process.

Franchise Website: https://newagainhouses.com/franchise/

Founder Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EUgELxq2MZg&t=1s

New Again Houses® was founded in 2008 as a way to transform old houses into new modern homes through a culture of innovation, ownership, and win-win relationships. For homeowners looking to sell their home fast in Indianapolis, IN, visit https://newagainhouses.com/locations/in/indianapolis

Contact Details: