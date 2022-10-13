Splash Beverage Group’s Copa di Vino Now Available in Love’s Travel Centers Throughout Texas

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) (“Splash” or the “Company”), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced that Copa Di Vino, a leading producer of single-serve premium wine, will now be available in all 70 Texas located Love’s Travel Centers, launching its entrance into this important retail segment.

Oklahoma-based Love’s Travel Centers has more than 590 locations in 42 states providing motorists and consumers with 24-hour access to a variety of services, including restaurants, shopping, and convenience items. Copa Di Vino is the leading producer of premium wine by the glass in the Unites States. Famously launched with multiple appearances on the hit television series, Shark Tank, the brand is now widely recognized for premium wines without the need for bottles, corkscrews, or glass.

Robert Nistico, Splash Beverage Group’s Chairman and CEO commented, “Travel centers like Love’s Travel Centers have become a significant draw for convenience shoppers across the U. S. They tend to be located on major highways and close to population centers from where residents can do quick shopping or purchase products on their way to recreational events. Single serve wine is proving to be one of the major breakout products with consumers, and Love’s will be carrying all Copa SKUs. The convenience of wine by the glass sold by high traffic convenience stores we believe will be a dynamic combination. Additionally, this also gives us the opportunity to present the rest of the Splash portfolio.”

About Splash Beverage Group, Inc.

Splash Beverage Group, an innovator in the beverage industry, owns a growing portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage brands including Copa di Vino wine by the glass, SALT flavored tequilas, Pulpoloco sangria, and TapouT performance hydration and recovery drink. Splash’s strategy is to rapidly develop early-stage brands already in its portfolio as well as acquire and then accelerate brands that have high visibility or are innovators in their categories. Led by a management team that has built and managed some of the top brands in the beverage industry and led sales from product launch into the billions, Splash is rapidly expanding its brand portfolio and global distribution.

