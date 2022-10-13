Teknova Announces Early Access Program for Novel Products to Address Critical Pain Points in Gene Therapy Bioproduction

HOLLISTER, Calif., Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Teknova, Inc. (“Teknova”) (Nasdaq: TKNO), a leading provider of critical reagents for the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics, announced the creation of an Early Access Program for two new products currently in development to streamline downstream gene therapy process development, including an Anion Exchange (AEX) Buffer Screening Kit and a Functional Reporter Assay. The company also announced the upcoming launch of a new WFI Quality Water product, to be made available through the company’s online catalog offering in November.



Speaking at the Annual Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa, Stephen Gunstream, Teknova’s President and Chief Executive Officer, highlighted that the Company’s Research and Development team is focused on the development of novel products and services to address critical pain points in the development of gene therapies.

“We are leveraging our expertise in end-to-end gene therapy workflows to develop new custom product innovations aimed at addressing key bioprocessing bottlenecks,” said Mr. Gunstream. “Our initial products are aimed at streamlining the development of AAV therapies by providing our customers the tools to quickly optimize their process, enabling high recovery and purity of their AAV product.”

The first product, an Anion Exchange (AEX) Buffer Screening Kit, is designed to allow AAV gene therapy developers to rapidly identify the optimal buffer formulation for capsid enrichment based on their specific serotype, transgene, and AEX platform. The second is a Functional Reporter Assay utilizing an RNA-sensing technology intended to measure viral functional performance based on the gene of interest.

Teknova is still in early-stage development of the AEX Buffer Screening Kit and the Functional Reporter Assay. To expedite and promote the development of both products, they are seeking to partner with companies currently entering or working in the downstream AAV purification process. To learn more about Teknova’s Early Access Program, visit www.teknova.com.

The company also announced that in response to customer interest it will begin to manufacture WFI Quality Water, which will be made available through its online catalog of products in 20L and 200L bags, beginning in November 2022. The company will provide more details as the launch date approaches.

About Teknova

Teknova is expediting clinical breakthroughs in life sciences by providing custom products and reagents for drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. With a focus on agility and customization, Teknova delivers research-grade and GMP products, including cell culture media and supplements, protein and nucleic acid purification buffers, and molecular biology reagents for a multitude of established and emerging applications, including cell and gene therapy, mRNA therapeutics, genomics, and synthetic biology. Teknova's proprietary processes enable the manufacture and delivery of high-quality, custom, made-to-order products with short turnaround times and at scale across all stages of development, including commercialization.