Innovations in 3D Safety Radars, Vertical Farming, Miniature Robots, Wearable Sweat Sensors & Cancer Diagnostic Devices 2022

This edition of the Inside R&D TOE features information on the use of intelligent platform enabling real-time monitoring of vital parameters in aeroponic and hydroponic vertical farming systems. The TOE also covers innovations based on the use of 3D radar sensors enhancing worker safety within the manufacturing industry while complying with international standards. The other focal point of the TOE is the use of carbon capture mechanisms along with microbial gas fermentation for the sustainable production of mono-ethylene glycol that is used in a wide range of high end applications.

The TOE additionally provides insights on the use of remote controlled miniaturized robots for surgeries and electronics manufacturing. The TOE provides latest innovations in the use of diagnostic devices based on high-resolution wave imaging for the rapid detection of skin cancer, wearable sweat sensors with ultrasensitive detection limits to provide cost effective home diagnostic services and the use of inexpensive surface enhanced Raman scattering sensors for the detection of pesticides in fruits.

Inside R&D Technology Opportunity Engine covers global innovations in virtually all technology areas. We provide intelligence and insights on innovations spanning a wide variety of industry areas, including automation, electronics, sensors, information and communication technologies, manufacturing, health, wellness, medical devices, pharma, biotechnology, materials, coatings, renewable fuels, automotive, power systems, sustainable energy solutions and innovations that contribute to a cleaner and greener environment.

Key Topics Covered:

Global Innovations in Various Technology

Fully Automatic Platform to Increase Precision and Efficiency in Hydroponic and Aeroponic Systems

Wallfarm's Value Proposition

Wallfarm - Investor Dashboard

3D Radar Sensors Improving Worker Safety for the Manufacturing Industry

Inxpect's Value Proposition

Inxpect - Investor Dashboard

Direct and Sustainable Monoethylene Glycol (Meg) Production from Carbon Emissions

Value Proposition of Lanzatech

Lanzatech - Investor Dashboard

Farm-To-Fork Based Software Platform Measuring the Environment Impact in the Food Supply Chain

Value Proposition of Foodsteps

Foodsteps - Investor Dashboard

Miniaturized Remote-Controlled Walking Robotic Crab

Micro Robots' Value Proposition

Low-Cost, Handheld Device to Identify Various Skin Cancer Types

Stevens' Value Proposition

Wearable Technology to Track Infection Biomarkers in Sweat

Utd's Value Proposition

Low-Cost Sensors for Detecting Pesticides on Fruit Surfaces

Karolinska Institutet's Value Proposition

Microdevice That Aids Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (Icsi) for Successful in Vitro Fertilization (Ivf)

University of Adelaide's Value Proposition

Companies Mentioned

Foodsteps

Inxpect

Lanzatech

Wallfarm

