Innovations in 3D Safety Radars, Vertical Farming, Miniature Robots, Wearable Sweat Sensors & Cancer Diagnostic Devices 2022

This edition of the Inside R&D TOE features information on the use of intelligent platform enabling real-time monitoring of vital parameters in aeroponic and hydroponic vertical farming systems. The TOE also covers innovations based on the use of 3D radar sensors enhancing worker safety within the manufacturing industry while complying with international standards. The other focal point of the TOE is the use of carbon capture mechanisms along with microbial gas fermentation for the sustainable production of mono-ethylene glycol that is used in a wide range of high end applications.
The TOE additionally provides insights on the use of remote controlled miniaturized robots for surgeries and electronics manufacturing. The TOE provides latest innovations in the use of diagnostic devices based on high-resolution wave imaging for the rapid detection of skin cancer, wearable sweat sensors with ultrasensitive detection limits to provide cost effective home diagnostic services and the use of inexpensive surface enhanced Raman scattering sensors for the detection of pesticides in fruits.
Inside R&D Technology Opportunity Engine covers global innovations in virtually all technology areas. We provide intelligence and insights on innovations spanning a wide variety of industry areas, including automation, electronics, sensors, information and communication technologies, manufacturing, health, wellness, medical devices, pharma, biotechnology, materials, coatings, renewable fuels, automotive, power systems, sustainable energy solutions and innovations that contribute to a cleaner and greener environment.
Key Topics Covered:
Global Innovations in Various Technology
- Fully Automatic Platform to Increase Precision and Efficiency in Hydroponic and Aeroponic Systems
- Wallfarm's Value Proposition
- Wallfarm - Investor Dashboard
- 3D Radar Sensors Improving Worker Safety for the Manufacturing Industry
- Inxpect's Value Proposition
- Inxpect - Investor Dashboard
- Direct and Sustainable Monoethylene Glycol (Meg) Production from Carbon Emissions
- Value Proposition of Lanzatech
- Lanzatech - Investor Dashboard
- Farm-To-Fork Based Software Platform Measuring the Environment Impact in the Food Supply Chain
- Value Proposition of Foodsteps
- Foodsteps - Investor Dashboard
- Miniaturized Remote-Controlled Walking Robotic Crab
- Micro Robots' Value Proposition
- Low-Cost, Handheld Device to Identify Various Skin Cancer Types
- Stevens' Value Proposition
- Wearable Technology to Track Infection Biomarkers in Sweat
- Utd's Value Proposition
- Low-Cost Sensors for Detecting Pesticides on Fruit Surfaces
- Karolinska Institutet's Value Proposition
- Microdevice That Aids Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (Icsi) for Successful in Vitro Fertilization (Ivf)
- University of Adelaide's Value Proposition
Companies Mentioned
- Foodsteps
- Inxpect
- Lanzatech
- Wallfarm
