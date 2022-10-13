Flash News: OKX optimizes P&L calculation and sharing; offers up to 72% staking APY

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World-leading cryptocurrency platform OKX has issued the below updates for the week beginning October 10, 2022.



OKX launches Profit and Loss Analysis feature

OKX’s new P&L Analysis feature allows users to calculate their P&L in real-time with a single click, removing the need for manual calculation.

In addition to allowing HODLers to calculate P&L for their long-term positions, the feature also provides the average cost of holding a position. This provides users with additional insight and helps them make more informed trading decisions.

Finally, the new feature now provides a streamlined way for spot traders to showcase their profits via social media.

To see who has already made use of the OKX Profit and Loss Analysis feature and shared their P&L, visit the OKX Discord .

Users offered up to 72% APY with Hedera (HBAR) Staking

OKX Earn will launch Hedera (HBAR) staking at 03:00 am UTC on Oct 14th, 2022. Spots are limited and available only on a first-come, first-served basis.

HBAR Staking rewards at a glance:

Asset Product Term Total Subscription Limit Individual Limit APY HBAR Staking 15 Days 92,450,000 HBAR 21,500 HBAR 72% HBAR Staking Flexible 50,000,000 HBAR 1,000,000 HBAR 26.12% HBAR Staking 30 Days 37,500,000 HBAR 450,000 HBAR 36.70% HBAR Staking 60 Days 25,000,000 HBAR 100,000 HBAR 47.18% HBAR Staking 90 Days 12,500,000 HBAR 25,000 HBAR 57.67%

