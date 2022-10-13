New York, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Wheel Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798013/?utm_source=GNW



- Global Automotive Wheel Market to Reach $44.4 Billion by 2026

- An automotive wheel is as the cylindrical part where the tire is installed. It includes the rim and disc plate and the complete assembly is called a wheel. The rim is the outermost part of the wheel that accommodates the tire. The disc, on the other hand, is that part of the rim which is fixed to the axle hub. Typically, an automotive wheel comes designed with ventilated holes around the circumference to enable cooling. The mounting face of the wheel has a budged shape to create space for the brakes. The wheel hub is the central part of the wheel that actually interfaces with the axle and the braking system. The brake rotors and hub assemblies rest against the wheel hub. The wheel structure and function is an important engineering aspect of an automotive as it influences handling and safety of the automobile. An unsung hero of the automotive, wheels are important, since a damaged, bent or broken wheel can puncture the tire leading to blowout and increasing the risk of vehicle crashes. In addition, they can also trigger mechanical issues such as loss of control of the car. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automotive Wheel market estimated at US$35.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$44.4 Billion by 2026, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% over the analysis period. China represents the largest regional market for Automotive Wheel, and is projected to reach US$10.9 Billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period. Easy availability of information on the Internet, price transparency is creating a more informed and empowered customer. This pushes up the challenge for manufacturers to meet customer expectations and generate value by offering products with the best price to value ratio. In the aftermarket, demand for wheels stems from new wheel replacement and refurbished wheel fitment. A key trend in this regard is the popularity of powdered coating. These wheels are especially popular in the aftermarket because they are cheaper to manufacture; have lower cost of production due to lesser material wastages; eco-friendly as they have zero VOC emissions which is important given the stringent emission regulations; higher aesthetic appeal; non-porous surface of power coatings gives higher levels of resistance to dirt, dust and corrosion; lower risk of chipping; better durability; cost-effective and curing time for power coasting is significantly lesser than for traditional paint; and compatibility with different wheel materials. In terms of material alloy wheels are popular in the aftermarket. Growing production of cars especially in developing countries will drive opportunities for wheels.



Select Competitors (Total 127 Featured)

Accuride Corporation

Alcar Holding Gmbh

Borbet GmbH

Citic Dicastal Co., Ltd.

Enkei Corporation

Hitachi Metals Ltd.

HRE Performance Wheels

Iochpe-Maxion S.A.

Mangels Industrial

Ronal AG

Steel Strips Wheels Ltd.

Superior Industries International

ThyssenKrupp AG

Topy Industries, Ltd.

Vossen Wheels

Zhejiang Wanfeng Auto Wheel





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

A Review of the Changing Automobile Business Models & the

Growing Role of Innovative Component Suppliers

Wheel Manufacturers Take Over With Disruptive Innovations that

Bring Them to the Fore

A Large Automotive Components Market Catalyzes the Role of

Suppliers & Pushes Up the Importance of Innovation: Global

Auto Parts Manufacturing Opportunity (In US$ Billion) for the

Years 2017, 2019, 2022, and 2024

Effervescent Automotive R&D Spending Bodes Well for Innovation-

Induced Market Expansion of Wheel Systems: Global Automotive

R&D Spending (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2015, 2018 and 2020 A Review of the Engineering Importance of Wheel Structure in an

Automobile

Automotive Wheel - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Although Beset With Twists, Turns & Bumps, the Generally

Healthy Automobile Production Trend to Spur Growth in the OEM

Market

Busy Assembly Line Especially in Asia Keeps the Automotive

Supply Chain Well Oiled With New Opportunities: Global

Passenger Cars Production (In Million Units) by Geographic

Region/Country for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022

Affluent Middle Class in Asia to Benefit Vehicle Ownership

Patterns

With 64% of the World Middle Class Population by 2030, Asia-

Pacific Ranks as an Important Market for Automotive

Components: Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by

Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Expanding Base of Middle Class in the Asian Region Sets the

Stage for Automotive Consumerism: Global Middle Class Spending

(US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030

The Changing Automotive Aftermarket Brings In a Rich Mixture of

Opportunities & Challenges for Independent Parts Manufacturers

Independent Part Suppliers Have Ample Opportunity to Tap in the

US$847 Billion Auto Aftermarket: Global Automotive Aftermarket

(In US$ Billion) by Region for the Years 2019 & 2030

Customized Aftermarket Wheels Grow in Demand as Car Owners Eye

Aesthetics

Pothole Epidemic Increase the Frequency of Wheel/Rim

Replacements in the Aftermarket

Engineering Focus Shed on Lightweighting, a Key Trend Driving

Material Innovation

Growing Consumption of Aluminum in Vehicle Manufacturing to

Spur Adoption of Aluminium Alloy Wheels: Aluminum Content Per

Vehicle (in lbs.) for the Years 2000, 2010, 2019 and 2029

Newer Materials Like Alloys to Witness Robust Long-Term Growth

With the Fastest Growth, Carbon Fiber is On Course to Achieving

Mainstream Adoption

3D Printing to Revolutionize Wheel Design

A Review of Major Raw Material Prices

Increasing Aluminum Prices Squeeze the Margins of Aluminum

Wheel Manufacturers: Aluminum Price in US$/Ton for the Years

2015, 2017 and 2019E

Softening of Steel Prices Due to Slowdown in Infrastructure &

Construction Bring Relief to Steel Wheel Manufacturers: Global

Hot Rolled Coil (HRC) Steel Prices (In US$ Per Metric Ton)

for the Years 2018, 2019 and 2020



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798013/?utm_source=GNW



