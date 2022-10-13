MetAlert Retains Investcore Media and Strategic Innovations for Digital Healthcare Marketing Campaign and Shareholder Communications

LOS ANGELES CALIFORNIA, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetAlert, Inc. (OTC: GTXOD), a pioneer in the field of health & safety, wearable GPS human and asset tracking systems, announced it has retained Investcore Media and Strategic Innovations to provide digital marketing services aimed at building greater awareness for its medical wellness devices geared for the senior and autistic healthcare market. With a targeted consumer base around 34 million people across 24 countries where MetAlert has an existing business presence in over 20 of those countries.



Investcore Media will assist in providing a range of digital marketing services incorporating content strategy, data analytics, search-based marketing, collateral creation, and social media strategies aimed at increasing the MetAlert brand in the telehealth and remote patient monitoring (RPM) industry.

Strategic Innovations will assist MetAlert in shareholder communications in developing internal shareholder and media communications for better transparency. Shareholder communications is a critical element to any business plan to help keep the investment community informed on current and upcoming investor related events.

The media team will also be working on developing a national marketing campaign to include investor conferences and healthcare expos across the United States. Strategic innovations will also be handling shareholder communications through social media and will soon be introducing the Ambassador Shareholder program. A specialized program with benefits for the longstanding shareholders of the company.

Metalert has made some major business changes recently, including adding a new public relations and marketing team which has already resulted in new domestic and international media attention. The media has been quick to take note of the Company's new direction, in a recent article Market Herald wrote - Metalert has always been a company to watch. They were one of the first to bring GPS wearable technology to the market and continue to be a leader in the field. Now, they are expanding their product offerings to include telemedicine services, other wearables that integrate with their GPS SmartSole platform, and new fall detection and remote patient monitoring (RPM) product called RoomMate. And in another article from Market Herald, Metalert is quoted as saying that "Our primary focus is and always will be to protect and grow shareholder value. We are confident that our new name and symbol better reflect our commitment to this goal."

Since the rebranding went effective two weeks ago, MetAlert has received a significant amount of media coverage both domestically and internationally. The Company was mentioned in dozens of media outlets including FOX News, ABC News, CBS News, NBC News, Yahoo Finance, NY Business Digest, PubCo Insights, Belmont Star and Herald Market and Security Solutions Watch just to name a few, and internationally MetAlert news was reported in Mexico, Canada, Japan, India, Thailand, Brazil, Germany, and New Zealand.

For a link to the recent press: https://bit.ly/3rNde6y

The Company has several scheduled interviews in the coming weeks and will continue its media campaign to increase brand awareness for MetAlert and explain its broader vison centered around solutions that improve health, safety, wellness, longevity, and quality of life.

For all press or sales inquiries, please contact us at info@metalert.com

Patrick Bertagna MetAlert CEO commented, “We are in a transformational period right now as MetAlert promises to keep all its innovative elements but also build out its portfolio with complimentary business silos. We truly believe ‘knowledge is health’ and the technologies and solutions we plan to bring to the marketplace will have a significant positive impact on the senior and autistic communities we have been serving for years.”

MetAlert will be temporarily trading under the ticker symbol GTXOD for one more week until a new permanent ticker symbol will be assigned to the Company. Click here to watch short video update.

About MetAlert

MetAlert, Inc. (OTC: GTXOD) a pioneer in smart, mobile, and wearable tracking and recovery location-based solutions, supported through a proprietary IoT enterprise monitoring platform and intellectual property portfolio. The Company offers a global end-to-end solution of hardware, software and connectivity and develops two-way GPS tracking technologies, which seamlessly integrate with consumer products and enterprise applications. Utilizing the latest in miniaturized, low power consumption GPS, Cellular, RF, NFC and BLE technology, enabling subscribers to track in real time the whereabouts of people or high value assets. Known for its game-changing and award-winning patented GPS SmartSole® -- think Dr. Scholl’s meets LoJack, the world’s first invisible wearable technology tracking device created for those at risk of wandering due to Alzheimer’s, dementia, autism, and traumatic brain injury. MetAlert’s business model is built around technology innovation and holds dozens of patents, with many issued patents in the area of GPS tracking. The company has international distributors servicing customers across the globe with subscribers in over 40 countries and is a U.S. Military Government contractor. Other customers include public health authorities and municipalities, emergency and law enforcement, private schools, assisted living facilities, NGOs, small business enterprises, senior care homes, and consumers. www.MetAlert.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/metalertinc

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/metalertinc

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/metalertinc/

About Investcore Media

Investcore Media specializes in content and brand awareness through social media management, distribution of company news across platforms, management of company message forums, online ad campaigns, and monthly analytical reports. We assist companies in developing their brand exposure within the investment community by leverage social engagement and outreach. www.investcoremedia.com

About Strategic Innovations

Strategic Innovations understands that not all companies have the same needs and is committed to providing tailored services for each client. This team of social media, investor relations and public relations specialists has been brought together with one goal - helping companies tell their story in a way shareholders and investors can truly appreciate.

www.solutionsnow.info

Forward Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements. The terms and phrases “expects,” “would,” “will,” “believes,” and similar terms and phrases are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by MetAlert considering its experience and its perception of current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that MetAlert believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Many factors could cause MetAlert’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Certain risk factors that may cause actual results to differ are set forth in MetAlert’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (which may be obtained on the SEC Website). These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on MetAlert’s forward-looking statements. MetAlert has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required.

Disclaimer: MetAlert does not warrant or represent that the unauthorized use of materials drawn from the content of this document will not infringe rights of third parties who are not owned or affiliated by MetAlert. Further MetAlert cannot be held responsible or liable for the unauthorized use of this document’s content by third parties unknown to the company.

