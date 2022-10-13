Global Automotive Upholstery Market to Reach $5.6 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Upholstery Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798010/?utm_source=GNW
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Automotive Upholstery estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Synthetic Leather, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Thermoplastic Polymers segment is readjusted to a revised 6.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $694.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR
- The Automotive Upholstery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$694.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 3.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027.
- Leather Segment to Record 7.2% CAGR
- In the global Leather segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$527.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$817.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 7.9% CAGR through the analysis period.
A Review of the Changing Automobile Business Models & the
Growing Role of Innovative Component Suppliers in the Supply
Chain
The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this
Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?
These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few
So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?
How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the
Pandemic Will End: Global Percentage (%) of Population
Administered With Vaccines in Advanced Economies, Emerging
Markets, and Low-Income Countries As of July 2021
How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global Number of
Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020
through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country
Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges
Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine Efficiency
Against New Strains is Decreasing?
Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?
With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,
Most Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite
a Continuing Pandemic
A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by
New Variants, Comes as a Relief for Suffering Industries &
Markets: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate Will
Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary
Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for
Years 2017, 2019, 2020, and 2022
How the Automotive Industry was Impacted by the Pandemic &
What?s the New Normal?
Supply Chain Disruptions Along With Weak Demand Send Production
Activity Slumping: Automobile Production % YoY Change Across
Select Countries: 2020 Vs 2019
Unprecedented Disruptions in the Supply Chain Triggered by
COVID-19 Accelerates the Urgency to Rethink Supply Chain
Management
Unprecedented Losses Sustained in the Supply Chain Pushes Up
the Focus on Resilience & Supply Chain Reinvention: Global
Losses in Supply Chain as a % of Earnings Before Interest,
Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization (EBITDA) in the Year 2020
How Are OEMs Responding?
Automotive Upholstery: Definition, Types & Importance
Here?s How the Market is Evolving & Changing
Recent Market Activity
Innovations
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Production Halts Induced by Chip Shortages, Hobbles the Much
Awaited Robust Recovery of the Automotive Industry
Rising Chip Lead Times Hurt Auto OEMs: Global Auto Chip Lead
Times (In Weeks) for Years 2017 Through 2021
Big Blow to Planned Production Impacts All in the Supply Chain
Automakers Feel the Pain as Chip Shortage Leaves Production
Idling: Global Number of Vehicles in Production Impacted by
Shortages (In 000 Units) by Region as of August 2021
A Significantly Complicated Recovery on Cards for Auto Makers
as Chip Shortages Bleeds Potential Revenue through Lost
Opportunities: Global Auto Industry Losses Due to Lost Sales
(In US$ Billion) for the Year 2021
Chip Shortage to Plague Auto OEMs Way Into 2022
Long Gestation Periods for Capacity Expansion, a Prime Factor
Challenge a Quick Supply Rebound
Semiconductor Fab Production Expansion is Time Consuming & Can
Therefore Provide No Immediate Relief: Time Required to
Increase Fab Production by Parameter
Automakers Left With NO Alternative But to Brace for Continued
Pain
Automotive Lightweighting Trend Spurs Demand for Lightweight
Auto Fabrics & Textiles
Post Pandemic, Massive Engineering Interest in Lightweighting
Will Create Massive Interest in Innovative Lightweight Auto
Textile Materials: Global Automotive Lightweight Materials
Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2022, 2024 & 2026
Environment Friendly Sustainable Textile to Make a Big Impact
on the Market
Expanding Role of Nanotechnology in Automotive Textiles/Upholstery
Increasing Usage of Carbon Fiber: A Key Trend in the Market
Nonwoven Upholstery to Have a Bright Future
Auto OEMs & Their Customers Say No to Noise
