Global Automotive Upholstery Market to Reach $5.6 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Automotive Upholstery estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Synthetic Leather, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Thermoplastic Polymers segment is readjusted to a revised 6.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $694.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR

- The Automotive Upholstery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$694.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 3.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027.

- Leather Segment to Record 7.2% CAGR

- In the global Leather segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$527.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$817.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 7.9% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 89 Featured)

Auto Textile SA

CMI Enterprises

Gilbreath Upholstery Supply

Gruppo Mastrotto SpA

Katzkin Leather, Inc.

Lear Corporation

MARTUR FOMPAK International

Marvel Vinyls Limited

Moorestown Auto & Boat Upholstery Inc.

Morbern

Sage Automotive Interiors

Seiren Co., Ltd.

SMS Auto Fabrics

The Haartz Corporation

Toyota Boshoku Corporation





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Automotive Upholstery - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

A Review of the Changing Automobile Business Models & the

Growing Role of Innovative Component Suppliers in the Supply

Chain

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this

Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few

So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?

How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the

Pandemic Will End: Global Percentage (%) of Population

Administered With Vaccines in Advanced Economies, Emerging

Markets, and Low-Income Countries As of July 2021

How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global Number of

Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020

through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country

Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges

Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine Efficiency

Against New Strains is Decreasing?

Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?

With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,

Most Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite

a Continuing Pandemic

A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by

New Variants, Comes as a Relief for Suffering Industries &

Markets: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate Will

Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary

Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for

Years 2017, 2019, 2020, and 2022

How the Automotive Industry was Impacted by the Pandemic &

What?s the New Normal?

Supply Chain Disruptions Along With Weak Demand Send Production

Activity Slumping: Automobile Production % YoY Change Across

Select Countries: 2020 Vs 2019

Unprecedented Disruptions in the Supply Chain Triggered by

COVID-19 Accelerates the Urgency to Rethink Supply Chain

Management

Unprecedented Losses Sustained in the Supply Chain Pushes Up

the Focus on Resilience & Supply Chain Reinvention: Global

Losses in Supply Chain as a % of Earnings Before Interest,

Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization (EBITDA) in the Year 2020

How Are OEMs Responding?

Automotive Upholstery: Definition, Types & Importance

Here?s How the Market is Evolving & Changing

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Production Halts Induced by Chip Shortages, Hobbles the Much

Awaited Robust Recovery of the Automotive Industry

Rising Chip Lead Times Hurt Auto OEMs: Global Auto Chip Lead

Times (In Weeks) for Years 2017 Through 2021

Big Blow to Planned Production Impacts All in the Supply Chain

Automakers Feel the Pain as Chip Shortage Leaves Production

Idling: Global Number of Vehicles in Production Impacted by

Shortages (In 000 Units) by Region as of August 2021

A Significantly Complicated Recovery on Cards for Auto Makers

as Chip Shortages Bleeds Potential Revenue through Lost

Opportunities: Global Auto Industry Losses Due to Lost Sales

(In US$ Billion) for the Year 2021

Chip Shortage to Plague Auto OEMs Way Into 2022

Long Gestation Periods for Capacity Expansion, a Prime Factor

Challenge a Quick Supply Rebound

Semiconductor Fab Production Expansion is Time Consuming & Can

Therefore Provide No Immediate Relief: Time Required to

Increase Fab Production by Parameter

Automakers Left With NO Alternative But to Brace for Continued

Pain

Automotive Lightweighting Trend Spurs Demand for Lightweight

Auto Fabrics & Textiles

Post Pandemic, Massive Engineering Interest in Lightweighting

Will Create Massive Interest in Innovative Lightweight Auto

Textile Materials: Global Automotive Lightweight Materials

Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2022, 2024 & 2026

Environment Friendly Sustainable Textile to Make a Big Impact

on the Market

Expanding Role of Nanotechnology in Automotive Textiles/Upholstery

Increasing Usage of Carbon Fiber: A Key Trend in the Market

Nonwoven Upholstery to Have a Bright Future

Auto OEMs & Their Customers Say No to Noise



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



