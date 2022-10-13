Kidney Cancer Drugs Market Global Report 2022: Major Developments in the Pipelines Promises to Bolster Sector Growth

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Kidney Cancer Drugs Market, by Therapy, by Pharmacological Class, by Distribution Channel, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Clear cell renal cell carcinoma is the most common form of renal cell carcinoma. When seen in the lab, the cells that make up clear cell Renal Cell Carcinoma look very pale or clear. Increasing exposure to cancer risk factors offers lucrative growth outlook in the kidney cancer drugs market, over the forecast period.
According to American Cancer Society's January 2018 data findings, kidney cancer was among the 10 most common cancers in the U.S. in both men and women. Men had a higher risk of developing kidney cancer, with about 1 in 48 men and 1 in 83 among women facing lifetime risk of developing kidney cancer. Renal cell carcinoma (RCC) was the most common type of kidney cancer among all types of kidney cancer. In addition, according to same source, around 9 out of 10 kidney cancers were renal cell carcinomas.
Market Dynamics
Key players are engaged in developing cancer immunotherapy drugs to fight cancer and improve immune system. For instance, in January 2019, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., a healthcare company was working on Tecentriq (atezolizumab, anti-PDL1, RG7446, MPDL3280A), an engineered monoclonal antibody, that targets the ligand PD-L1 (programmed death ligand 1) aiming to prevent cancer immune evasion, which would be used as adjuvant treatment in renal cell carcinoma treatment. Tecentriq is in phase III stage.
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Kidney Cancer Drugs Market, By Therapy:
- Targeted Therapy
- Immunotherapy
- Chemotherapy
Global Kidney Cancer Drugs Market, By Pharmacological Class:
- Angiogenesis Inhibitors
- mTOR Inhibitors
- Cytokines
- Others (Immune checkpoint inhibitors, CTLA-4 inhibitors, antimetabolites and others)
Global Kidney Cancer Drugs Market, By Distribution Channel:
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Online Pharmacies
Global Kidney Cancer Drugs Market, By Region:
- North America
- By Country
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- By Country
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- By Country
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- By Country
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East
- By Country
- GCC
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East
- Africa
- By Region/Country
- South Africa
- Central Africa
- North Africa
Company Profiles
- Pfizer Inc
- Novartis International AG
- Genentech, Inc.
- Active Biotech AB
- Amgen Inc.
- Bayer AG
- Cipla Limited
- Hoffmann-La Roche AG
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
- Eisai Co., Ltd.
- Exelixis, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
2. Market Purview
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
4. Global Kidney Cancer Drugs Market- Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic
5. Global Kidney Cancer Drugs Market, By Therapy, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)
6. Global Kidney Cancer Drugs Market, By Pharmacologic Class, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)
7. Global Kidney Cancer Drugs Market, By Distribution Channel, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)
8. Global Kidney Cancer Drugs Market, By Region, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)
9. Competitive Landscape
10. Section
