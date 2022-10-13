Progressive Reports September 2022 Results

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) today reported the following results for September 2022 and the third quarter of 2022:



September Quarter (millions, except per share amounts and ratios; unaudited)



2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Net premiums written $ 4,007.3 $ 4,004.0 0 % $ 13,017.8 $ 12,446.5 5 % Net premiums earned $ 3,869.5 $ 3,537.5 9 % $ 12,398.9 $ 11,364.8 9 % Net income (loss) $ (684.4 ) $ (130.3 ) 425 % $ 124.1 $ 118.5 5 % Per share available to common shareholders $ (1.17 ) $ (0.23 ) 418 % $ 0.20 $ 0.19 5 % Total pretax net realized gains (losses) on securities $ (351.0 ) $ (217.4 ) 61 % $ (216.4 ) $ 36.8 NM Combined ratio 116.2 100.1 16.1 pts. 99.2 100.4 (1.2) pts. Average equivalent common shares 584.6 584.7 0 % 587.1 587.1 0 %

NM = Not Meaningful





September (thousands; unaudited)

2022 2021 Change Policies in Force Personal Lines Agency – auto 7,600.3 7,973.6 (5) % Direct – auto 9,823.8 9,613.1 2 % Total personal auto 17,424.1 17,586.7 (1) % Total special lines 5,558.0 5,282.4 5 % Total Personal Lines 22,982.1 22,869.1 0 % Total Commercial Lines 1,039.8 952.7 9 % Total Property business 2,835.5 2,735.0 4 % Companywide Total 26,857.4 26,556.8 1 %

See Progressive’s complete monthly earnings release, including the “Monthly Commentary,” for additional information.

