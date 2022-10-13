New York, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Chassis Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797965/?utm_source=GNW
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
- Global Automotive Chassis Market to Reach $71.9 Billion by 2026
- Automotive chassis refers to the skeletal frame or structure of an automobile over which automotive parts and components and engines are placed. Designed to be lightweight, ductile and aerodynamic, the chassis system is the frame that offers strength as well as rigidity to the vehicle. The frame structure is generally made of carbon steel or aluminum alloy, materials that are subjected to processes such as welding, forging and stamping to obtain the final structure. By chassis type, monocoque type chassis constitutes the largest category in the global automotive chassis market. Monocoque chassis system involves use an aluminum body shell comprising welded structure components. The market will continue to hold major share of the market through the analysis period, due to its widespread utilization in passenger vehicles as well as light commercial vehicles. Given its light weight construction, the monocoque chassis type has a major role to play in enhancing overall fuel efficiency of the vehicle. Unlike ladder and backbone systems that define only the vehicle`s stress-bearing portion and required body to be built around the system, monocoque chassis system is a single-piece structure that describes the vehicle`s overall design and is created through welding of various parts.
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automotive Chassis estimated at US$56.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$71.9 Billion by 2026, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% over the analysis period. Europe is projected to reach US$17 Billion by 2026. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period. Chassis system is made from materials such as aluminum, steel, cast iron, magnesium alloy and ferrous metals. By type of raw material used in chassis system, aluminum alloy continues to record strong gains in the market. The adoption of regulations to improve eco-friendliness of vehicles and the steady shift towards electric vehicles are factors fueling demand for aluminum alloy-induced chassis systems among automotive OEMs. Besides the use of traditional metals, automotive chassis systems are also being made of advanced materials. For instance, Ariel developed titanium-based chassis system for use in its Atom sports car, which led to a 40% reduction in weight compared to a steel based chassis system. In addition to weight reduction, titanium use in chassis systems also leads to significant increase in fuel efficiency, which is a vital aspect in motorsport vehicles.
- The focus has also shifted onto the use of non-metal materials such as carbon fiber, conductive fiber and conductive powder, given the materials` ability to increase strength and reduce manufacturing cost. With cost of traditional materials rising, the focus is on exploring alternative materials including resins, metal alloys and fibers, as they are lightweight, and capable of providing high bearing strength for the payload. The shift towards electric vehicles, due to the implementation of strict emission control regulations and increasingly volatile fuel prices, are also driving growth in the chassis market. For EVs, the type of chassis systems needed is considerably different from that of internal combustion engine-based vehicles. Consequently, manufacturers are focused on development of chassis systems that can be used in electric vehicles. With the sales of EVs forecast to grow rapidly in the coming years, there is tremendous potential for EV chassis systems market. Growing production of cars especially in developing countries will drive opportunities for automotive chassis, given the fact that the global automotive industry is expected to derive over 65% of its revenues and profits from emerging markets by the year 2022. The recent years witnessed the setting up of new body and chassis manufacturing facilities in emerging countries for structural welded assemblies for global OEMs. Globally, Asia-Pacific and China collectively account for a substantial share of the global automotive chassis market. Over the years, the production volume of vehicles in these regions has been witnessing a steady growth, led by the growing efforts of regional automotive OEMs to address the needs of domestic as well as overseas markets. There is in particular rapid growth in demand for light weight vehicles, which is driving demand for light weight chassis systems among auto OEMs in the region. With Asia-Pacific also at the forefront of EVs adoption compared to North America and Europe, the demand for chassis systems used in electric vehicles is also expected to grow rapidly in the region. The growing efforts of a number of EV makers to establish or expand presence in Asia-Pacific countries also augur well for the region`s automotive chassis systems market. The steadily rising demand for vehicles in major regional economies such as China and India will continue to provide positive outlook for the market.
Select Competitors (Total 39 Featured)
AL-KO International Pty Ltd.
Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.
Autokiniton Global Group
BENTELER International
CIE Automotive
Continental AG
F-Tech, Inc.
Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd.
Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd.
KLT Automotive and Tubular Products Limited
Magna International, Inc.
Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG
Spartan Motors, Inc.
ZF Friedrichshafen AG
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797965/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Global Automotive Chassis: Outlook
Monocoque Chassis Segment Leads the Global Market
Asia-Pacific to Drive Market Growth
Passenger Car Production in Asia by Select Countries (in 000
Units): 2018
Affluent Middle Class Opens Up Asia into a Major Market
A Key Demographic Driver of Consumerism, the Growing Middle
Class Population in Asia Pacific Drives Demand for New Cars:
Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the
Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
Expanding Base of Middle Class in the Asian Region Provides the
Perfect Platform for Automotive Consumerism: Global Middle
Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020,
2025, 2030
Automotive Chassis - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Evolving Chassis Technologies Support Future Mobility Trends
Critical to Market Expansion
Chassis Systems to Play Critical Role in the Successful
Adoption of Autonomous Driving
Top Developments with Most Impact on Car Chassis and Body
Migration towards Modular Vehicle Platforms: A Key Trend
Modular Vehicle Platforms Replace Standard Platforms Spurred by
Rising Cost Competition & Need for Manufacturing Agility:
Flattening Automotive Operating Profit Margin (In %)
Indicates Rising Cost Pressures
Skateboard Chassis Gains Traction with Growth in EV Sales
Automotive Lightweighting and Stringent Fuel Efficiency Norms
Presses Demand for Lightweight Chassis Systems
Average Vehicle Weight (in Pounds) for the Years 2015, 2020 and
2028
Emission Control Legislations in Select Regions/Countries
Emissions Target (In Grams per Mile) and Fuel Efficiency Target
(In Miles per Gallon) Established by CAFE Standards for the
Years 2018-2025
Automobile Production Trends to Spur Growth in the Chassis Market
Global Passenger Car Production (In Million Units) for the
Years 2010, 2016, 2020, and 2024
Global Passenger Car Sales (In Million Units) for the Years
2010 - 2024
Global Passenger Car Sales by Region/Country (% Share): 2018
Steady Global Production of Commercial Vehicles Boosts Demand
for Automotive Chassis
Global Commercial Vehicles Sales in Thousand Units for 2010-2018
Global Commercial Vehicle Production by Select Countries: 2011
-2018 (in Thousand Units)
Urbanization Trends and e-Commerce Growth Back Growth in
Commercial Vehicles Market
World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
Global e-Commerce Sales as Percentage of Total Retail Sales:
(2015-2021)
Emergence of Electric Vehicles to Spur Demand for Automotive
Chassis
Global Electric Vehicles Sales in Million Units (2015-2040)
Global EV Sales Breakdown by Region for the Years 2019, 2025 &
2030
Global Electric Vehicles Sales as a Percentage of Total Car
Sales (2015-2040)
Shared Mobility Trends and Declining Vehicle Ownership
Influence Market Dynamics
Global Shared Mobility Market Revenues in US$ Billion for
the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Automotive Chassis: A Definition
Chassis Design
Classification of Chassis
Chassis Classification Based on Application
Chassis Classification Based on Fit-to-Engine:
Classification as per Construction of Chassis
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Chassis by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Automotive Chassis by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Chassis by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High
Strength Steel by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for High Strength Steel by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for High Strength Steel by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aluminum Alloy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Aluminum Alloy by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum Alloy by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Carbon Fiber Composite by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Carbon Fiber Composite by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Carbon Fiber Composite
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Monocoque by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Monocoque by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Monocoque by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Modular by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Modular by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Modular by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Backbone by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Backbone by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Backbone by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ladder by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Ladder by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Ladder by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Passenger Cars by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Passenger Cars by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Passenger Cars by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Light Commercial Vehicles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Light Commercial Vehicles
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Light Commercial
Vehicles by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Heavy Commercial Vehicles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Heavy Commercial Vehicles
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Heavy Commercial
Vehicles by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Automotive Chassis Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Chassis by Material - High Strength Steel, Aluminum
Alloy and Carbon Fiber Composite - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Automotive Chassis by
Material - High Strength Steel, Aluminum Alloy and Carbon Fiber
Composite Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Chassis by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High
Strength Steel, Aluminum Alloy and Carbon Fiber Composite for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Chassis by Chassis Type - Monocoque, Modular,
Backbone and Ladder - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: USA Historic Review for Automotive Chassis by Chassis
Type - Monocoque, Modular, Backbone and Ladder Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Chassis by
Chassis Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Monocoque, Modular, Backbone and Ladder for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 40: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Chassis by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars, Light
Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: USA Historic Review for Automotive Chassis by Vehicle
Type - Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy
Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Chassis by
Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial
Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 43: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Chassis by Material - High Strength Steel, Aluminum
Alloy and Carbon Fiber Composite - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Automotive Chassis by
Material - High Strength Steel, Aluminum Alloy and Carbon Fiber
Composite Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Chassis by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High
Strength Steel, Aluminum Alloy and Carbon Fiber Composite for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 46: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Chassis by Chassis Type - Monocoque, Modular,
Backbone and Ladder - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Automotive Chassis by
Chassis Type - Monocoque, Modular, Backbone and Ladder Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Chassis by
Chassis Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Monocoque, Modular, Backbone and Ladder for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 49: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Chassis by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars, Light
Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Automotive Chassis by
Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and
Heavy Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Chassis by
Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial
Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Automotive Chassis Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 52: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Chassis by Material - High Strength Steel, Aluminum
Alloy and Carbon Fiber Composite - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Automotive Chassis by
Material - High Strength Steel, Aluminum Alloy and Carbon Fiber
Composite Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Chassis by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High
Strength Steel, Aluminum Alloy and Carbon Fiber Composite for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Chassis by Chassis Type - Monocoque, Modular,
Backbone and Ladder - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Automotive Chassis by
Chassis Type - Monocoque, Modular, Backbone and Ladder Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Chassis by
Chassis Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Monocoque, Modular, Backbone and Ladder for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 58: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Chassis by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars, Light
Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Automotive Chassis by
Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and
Heavy Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Chassis by
Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial
Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Automotive Chassis Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 61: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Chassis by Material - High Strength Steel, Aluminum
Alloy and Carbon Fiber Composite - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 62: China Historic Review for Automotive Chassis by
Material - High Strength Steel, Aluminum Alloy and Carbon Fiber
Composite Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Chassis by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High
Strength Steel, Aluminum Alloy and Carbon Fiber Composite for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 64: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Chassis by Chassis Type - Monocoque, Modular,
Backbone and Ladder - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: China Historic Review for Automotive Chassis by
Chassis Type - Monocoque, Modular, Backbone and Ladder Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Chassis by
Chassis Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Monocoque, Modular, Backbone and Ladder for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 67: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Chassis by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars, Light
Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: China Historic Review for Automotive Chassis by
Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and
Heavy Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Chassis by
Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial
Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Automotive Chassis Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 70: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Chassis by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Chassis by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Chassis by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 73: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Chassis by Material - High Strength Steel, Aluminum
Alloy and Carbon Fiber Composite - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Chassis by
Material - High Strength Steel, Aluminum Alloy and Carbon Fiber
Composite Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Chassis by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High
Strength Steel, Aluminum Alloy and Carbon Fiber Composite for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 76: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Chassis by Chassis Type - Monocoque, Modular,
Backbone and Ladder - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Chassis by
Chassis Type - Monocoque, Modular, Backbone and Ladder Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Chassis by
Chassis Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Monocoque, Modular, Backbone and Ladder for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 79: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Chassis by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars, Light
Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Chassis by
Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and
Heavy Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Chassis by
Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial
Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Automotive Chassis Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 82: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Chassis by Material - High Strength Steel, Aluminum
Alloy and Carbon Fiber Composite - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 83: France Historic Review for Automotive Chassis by
Material - High Strength Steel, Aluminum Alloy and Carbon Fiber
Composite Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Chassis by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High
Strength Steel, Aluminum Alloy and Carbon Fiber Composite for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 85: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Chassis by Chassis Type - Monocoque, Modular,
Backbone and Ladder - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: France Historic Review for Automotive Chassis by
Chassis Type - Monocoque, Modular, Backbone and Ladder Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Chassis by
Chassis Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Monocoque, Modular, Backbone and Ladder for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 88: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Chassis by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars, Light
Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: France Historic Review for Automotive Chassis by
Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and
Heavy Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Chassis by
Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial
Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Automotive Chassis Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 91: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Chassis by Material - High Strength Steel, Aluminum
Alloy and Carbon Fiber Composite - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Automotive Chassis by
Material - High Strength Steel, Aluminum Alloy and Carbon Fiber
Composite Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Chassis by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High
Strength Steel, Aluminum Alloy and Carbon Fiber Composite for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 94: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Chassis by Chassis Type - Monocoque, Modular,
Backbone and Ladder - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Automotive Chassis by
Chassis Type - Monocoque, Modular, Backbone and Ladder Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Chassis by
Chassis Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Monocoque, Modular, Backbone and Ladder for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 97: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Chassis by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars, Light
Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Automotive Chassis by
Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and
Heavy Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Chassis by
Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial
Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 100: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Chassis by Material - High Strength Steel, Aluminum
Alloy and Carbon Fiber Composite - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Automotive Chassis by
Material - High Strength Steel, Aluminum Alloy and Carbon Fiber
Composite Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Chassis by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High
Strength Steel, Aluminum Alloy and Carbon Fiber Composite for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 103: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Chassis by Chassis Type - Monocoque, Modular,
Backbone and Ladder - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Automotive Chassis by
Chassis Type - Monocoque, Modular, Backbone and Ladder Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Chassis by
Chassis Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Monocoque, Modular, Backbone and Ladder for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 106: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Chassis by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars, Light
Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: Italy Historic Review for Automotive Chassis by
Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and
Heavy Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 108: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Chassis by
Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial
Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Automotive Chassis Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 109: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Chassis by Material - High Strength Steel, Aluminum
Alloy and Carbon Fiber Composite - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 110: UK Historic Review for Automotive Chassis by
Material - High Strength Steel, Aluminum Alloy and Carbon Fiber
Composite Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: UK 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Chassis by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High
Strength Steel, Aluminum Alloy and Carbon Fiber Composite for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 112: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Chassis by Chassis Type - Monocoque, Modular,
Backbone and Ladder - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 113: UK Historic Review for Automotive Chassis by Chassis
Type - Monocoque, Modular, Backbone and Ladder Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: UK 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Chassis by
Chassis Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Monocoque, Modular, Backbone and Ladder for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797965/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Automotive Chassis Market to Reach $71.9 Billion by 2026
Abstract: What`s New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Chassis Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797965/?utm_source=GNW