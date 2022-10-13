New York, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Chassis Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797965/?utm_source=GNW



Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates



Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform



Complimentary updates for one year

- Global Automotive Chassis Market to Reach $71.9 Billion by 2026

- Automotive chassis refers to the skeletal frame or structure of an automobile over which automotive parts and components and engines are placed. Designed to be lightweight, ductile and aerodynamic, the chassis system is the frame that offers strength as well as rigidity to the vehicle. The frame structure is generally made of carbon steel or aluminum alloy, materials that are subjected to processes such as welding, forging and stamping to obtain the final structure. By chassis type, monocoque type chassis constitutes the largest category in the global automotive chassis market. Monocoque chassis system involves use an aluminum body shell comprising welded structure components. The market will continue to hold major share of the market through the analysis period, due to its widespread utilization in passenger vehicles as well as light commercial vehicles. Given its light weight construction, the monocoque chassis type has a major role to play in enhancing overall fuel efficiency of the vehicle. Unlike ladder and backbone systems that define only the vehicle`s stress-bearing portion and required body to be built around the system, monocoque chassis system is a single-piece structure that describes the vehicle`s overall design and is created through welding of various parts.

- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automotive Chassis estimated at US$56.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$71.9 Billion by 2026, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% over the analysis period. Europe is projected to reach US$17 Billion by 2026. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period. Chassis system is made from materials such as aluminum, steel, cast iron, magnesium alloy and ferrous metals. By type of raw material used in chassis system, aluminum alloy continues to record strong gains in the market. The adoption of regulations to improve eco-friendliness of vehicles and the steady shift towards electric vehicles are factors fueling demand for aluminum alloy-induced chassis systems among automotive OEMs. Besides the use of traditional metals, automotive chassis systems are also being made of advanced materials. For instance, Ariel developed titanium-based chassis system for use in its Atom sports car, which led to a 40% reduction in weight compared to a steel based chassis system. In addition to weight reduction, titanium use in chassis systems also leads to significant increase in fuel efficiency, which is a vital aspect in motorsport vehicles.

- The focus has also shifted onto the use of non-metal materials such as carbon fiber, conductive fiber and conductive powder, given the materials` ability to increase strength and reduce manufacturing cost. With cost of traditional materials rising, the focus is on exploring alternative materials including resins, metal alloys and fibers, as they are lightweight, and capable of providing high bearing strength for the payload. The shift towards electric vehicles, due to the implementation of strict emission control regulations and increasingly volatile fuel prices, are also driving growth in the chassis market. For EVs, the type of chassis systems needed is considerably different from that of internal combustion engine-based vehicles. Consequently, manufacturers are focused on development of chassis systems that can be used in electric vehicles. With the sales of EVs forecast to grow rapidly in the coming years, there is tremendous potential for EV chassis systems market. Growing production of cars especially in developing countries will drive opportunities for automotive chassis, given the fact that the global automotive industry is expected to derive over 65% of its revenues and profits from emerging markets by the year 2022. The recent years witnessed the setting up of new body and chassis manufacturing facilities in emerging countries for structural welded assemblies for global OEMs. Globally, Asia-Pacific and China collectively account for a substantial share of the global automotive chassis market. Over the years, the production volume of vehicles in these regions has been witnessing a steady growth, led by the growing efforts of regional automotive OEMs to address the needs of domestic as well as overseas markets. There is in particular rapid growth in demand for light weight vehicles, which is driving demand for light weight chassis systems among auto OEMs in the region. With Asia-Pacific also at the forefront of EVs adoption compared to North America and Europe, the demand for chassis systems used in electric vehicles is also expected to grow rapidly in the region. The growing efforts of a number of EV makers to establish or expand presence in Asia-Pacific countries also augur well for the region`s automotive chassis systems market. The steadily rising demand for vehicles in major regional economies such as China and India will continue to provide positive outlook for the market.



Select Competitors (Total 39 Featured)

AL-KO International Pty Ltd.

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

Autokiniton Global Group

BENTELER International

CIE Automotive

Continental AG

F-Tech, Inc.

Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd.

Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd.

KLT Automotive and Tubular Products Limited

Magna International, Inc.

Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG

Spartan Motors, Inc.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797965/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Automotive Chassis: Outlook

Monocoque Chassis Segment Leads the Global Market

Asia-Pacific to Drive Market Growth

Passenger Car Production in Asia by Select Countries (in 000

Units): 2018

Affluent Middle Class Opens Up Asia into a Major Market

A Key Demographic Driver of Consumerism, the Growing Middle

Class Population in Asia Pacific Drives Demand for New Cars:

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the

Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Expanding Base of Middle Class in the Asian Region Provides the

Perfect Platform for Automotive Consumerism: Global Middle

Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020,

2025, 2030

Automotive Chassis - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Evolving Chassis Technologies Support Future Mobility Trends

Critical to Market Expansion

Chassis Systems to Play Critical Role in the Successful

Adoption of Autonomous Driving

Top Developments with Most Impact on Car Chassis and Body

Migration towards Modular Vehicle Platforms: A Key Trend

Modular Vehicle Platforms Replace Standard Platforms Spurred by

Rising Cost Competition & Need for Manufacturing Agility:

Flattening Automotive Operating Profit Margin (In %)

Indicates Rising Cost Pressures

Skateboard Chassis Gains Traction with Growth in EV Sales

Automotive Lightweighting and Stringent Fuel Efficiency Norms

Presses Demand for Lightweight Chassis Systems

Average Vehicle Weight (in Pounds) for the Years 2015, 2020 and

2028

Emission Control Legislations in Select Regions/Countries

Emissions Target (In Grams per Mile) and Fuel Efficiency Target

(In Miles per Gallon) Established by CAFE Standards for the

Years 2018-2025

Automobile Production Trends to Spur Growth in the Chassis Market

Global Passenger Car Production (In Million Units) for the

Years 2010, 2016, 2020, and 2024

Global Passenger Car Sales (In Million Units) for the Years

2010 - 2024

Global Passenger Car Sales by Region/Country (% Share): 2018

Steady Global Production of Commercial Vehicles Boosts Demand

for Automotive Chassis

Global Commercial Vehicles Sales in Thousand Units for 2010-2018

Global Commercial Vehicle Production by Select Countries: 2011

-2018 (in Thousand Units)

Urbanization Trends and e-Commerce Growth Back Growth in

Commercial Vehicles Market

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Global e-Commerce Sales as Percentage of Total Retail Sales:

(2015-2021)

Emergence of Electric Vehicles to Spur Demand for Automotive

Chassis

Global Electric Vehicles Sales in Million Units (2015-2040)

Global EV Sales Breakdown by Region for the Years 2019, 2025 &

2030

Global Electric Vehicles Sales as a Percentage of Total Car

Sales (2015-2040)

Shared Mobility Trends and Declining Vehicle Ownership

Influence Market Dynamics

Global Shared Mobility Market Revenues in US$ Billion for

the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Automotive Chassis: A Definition

Chassis Design

Classification of Chassis

Chassis Classification Based on Application

Chassis Classification Based on Fit-to-Engine:

Classification as per Construction of Chassis



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Chassis by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Automotive Chassis by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Chassis by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High

Strength Steel by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for High Strength Steel by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for High Strength Steel by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aluminum Alloy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Aluminum Alloy by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum Alloy by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Carbon Fiber Composite by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Carbon Fiber Composite by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Carbon Fiber Composite

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Monocoque by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Monocoque by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Monocoque by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Modular by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Modular by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Modular by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Backbone by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Backbone by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Backbone by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ladder by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Ladder by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Ladder by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Passenger Cars by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Passenger Cars by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Passenger Cars by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Light Commercial Vehicles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Light Commercial Vehicles

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Light Commercial

Vehicles by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Heavy Commercial Vehicles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Heavy Commercial Vehicles

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Heavy Commercial

Vehicles by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Automotive Chassis Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Chassis by Material - High Strength Steel, Aluminum

Alloy and Carbon Fiber Composite - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Automotive Chassis by

Material - High Strength Steel, Aluminum Alloy and Carbon Fiber

Composite Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Chassis by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High

Strength Steel, Aluminum Alloy and Carbon Fiber Composite for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Chassis by Chassis Type - Monocoque, Modular,

Backbone and Ladder - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Automotive Chassis by Chassis

Type - Monocoque, Modular, Backbone and Ladder Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Chassis by

Chassis Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Monocoque, Modular, Backbone and Ladder for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 40: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Chassis by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars, Light

Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Automotive Chassis by Vehicle

Type - Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy

Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Chassis by

Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial

Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 43: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Chassis by Material - High Strength Steel, Aluminum

Alloy and Carbon Fiber Composite - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Automotive Chassis by

Material - High Strength Steel, Aluminum Alloy and Carbon Fiber

Composite Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Chassis by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High

Strength Steel, Aluminum Alloy and Carbon Fiber Composite for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 46: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Chassis by Chassis Type - Monocoque, Modular,

Backbone and Ladder - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Automotive Chassis by

Chassis Type - Monocoque, Modular, Backbone and Ladder Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Chassis by

Chassis Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Monocoque, Modular, Backbone and Ladder for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 49: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Chassis by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars, Light

Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Automotive Chassis by

Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and

Heavy Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Chassis by

Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial

Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Automotive Chassis Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 52: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Chassis by Material - High Strength Steel, Aluminum

Alloy and Carbon Fiber Composite - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Automotive Chassis by

Material - High Strength Steel, Aluminum Alloy and Carbon Fiber

Composite Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Chassis by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High

Strength Steel, Aluminum Alloy and Carbon Fiber Composite for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 55: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Chassis by Chassis Type - Monocoque, Modular,

Backbone and Ladder - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Automotive Chassis by

Chassis Type - Monocoque, Modular, Backbone and Ladder Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Chassis by

Chassis Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Monocoque, Modular, Backbone and Ladder for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 58: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Chassis by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars, Light

Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Automotive Chassis by

Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and

Heavy Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Chassis by

Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial

Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Automotive Chassis Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 61: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Chassis by Material - High Strength Steel, Aluminum

Alloy and Carbon Fiber Composite - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 62: China Historic Review for Automotive Chassis by

Material - High Strength Steel, Aluminum Alloy and Carbon Fiber

Composite Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Chassis by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High

Strength Steel, Aluminum Alloy and Carbon Fiber Composite for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 64: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Chassis by Chassis Type - Monocoque, Modular,

Backbone and Ladder - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: China Historic Review for Automotive Chassis by

Chassis Type - Monocoque, Modular, Backbone and Ladder Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Chassis by

Chassis Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Monocoque, Modular, Backbone and Ladder for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 67: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Chassis by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars, Light

Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: China Historic Review for Automotive Chassis by

Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and

Heavy Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Chassis by

Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial

Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Automotive Chassis Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 70: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Chassis by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Chassis by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Chassis by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 73: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Chassis by Material - High Strength Steel, Aluminum

Alloy and Carbon Fiber Composite - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Chassis by

Material - High Strength Steel, Aluminum Alloy and Carbon Fiber

Composite Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Chassis by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High

Strength Steel, Aluminum Alloy and Carbon Fiber Composite for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 76: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Chassis by Chassis Type - Monocoque, Modular,

Backbone and Ladder - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Chassis by

Chassis Type - Monocoque, Modular, Backbone and Ladder Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Chassis by

Chassis Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Monocoque, Modular, Backbone and Ladder for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 79: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Chassis by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars, Light

Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Chassis by

Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and

Heavy Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Chassis by

Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial

Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Automotive Chassis Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 82: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Chassis by Material - High Strength Steel, Aluminum

Alloy and Carbon Fiber Composite - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 83: France Historic Review for Automotive Chassis by

Material - High Strength Steel, Aluminum Alloy and Carbon Fiber

Composite Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Chassis by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High

Strength Steel, Aluminum Alloy and Carbon Fiber Composite for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 85: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Chassis by Chassis Type - Monocoque, Modular,

Backbone and Ladder - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: France Historic Review for Automotive Chassis by

Chassis Type - Monocoque, Modular, Backbone and Ladder Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Chassis by

Chassis Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Monocoque, Modular, Backbone and Ladder for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 88: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Chassis by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars, Light

Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: France Historic Review for Automotive Chassis by

Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and

Heavy Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Chassis by

Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial

Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Automotive Chassis Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 91: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Chassis by Material - High Strength Steel, Aluminum

Alloy and Carbon Fiber Composite - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Automotive Chassis by

Material - High Strength Steel, Aluminum Alloy and Carbon Fiber

Composite Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Chassis by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High

Strength Steel, Aluminum Alloy and Carbon Fiber Composite for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 94: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Chassis by Chassis Type - Monocoque, Modular,

Backbone and Ladder - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Automotive Chassis by

Chassis Type - Monocoque, Modular, Backbone and Ladder Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Chassis by

Chassis Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Monocoque, Modular, Backbone and Ladder for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 97: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Chassis by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars, Light

Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Automotive Chassis by

Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and

Heavy Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Chassis by

Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial

Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 100: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Chassis by Material - High Strength Steel, Aluminum

Alloy and Carbon Fiber Composite - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Automotive Chassis by

Material - High Strength Steel, Aluminum Alloy and Carbon Fiber

Composite Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Chassis by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High

Strength Steel, Aluminum Alloy and Carbon Fiber Composite for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 103: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Chassis by Chassis Type - Monocoque, Modular,

Backbone and Ladder - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Automotive Chassis by

Chassis Type - Monocoque, Modular, Backbone and Ladder Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Chassis by

Chassis Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Monocoque, Modular, Backbone and Ladder for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 106: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Chassis by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars, Light

Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Italy Historic Review for Automotive Chassis by

Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and

Heavy Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 108: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Chassis by

Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial

Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Automotive Chassis Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 109: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Chassis by Material - High Strength Steel, Aluminum

Alloy and Carbon Fiber Composite - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 110: UK Historic Review for Automotive Chassis by

Material - High Strength Steel, Aluminum Alloy and Carbon Fiber

Composite Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: UK 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Chassis by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High

Strength Steel, Aluminum Alloy and Carbon Fiber Composite for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 112: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Chassis by Chassis Type - Monocoque, Modular,

Backbone and Ladder - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: UK Historic Review for Automotive Chassis by Chassis

Type - Monocoque, Modular, Backbone and Ladder Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: UK 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Chassis by

Chassis Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Monocoque, Modular, Backbone and Ladder for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797965/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________