Global Allergy Diagnostics Market to Reach $6.2 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Allergy Diagnostics estimated at US$3.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Assay Kits, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10% CAGR and reach US$3.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Instruments segment is readjusted to a revised 9.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.8% CAGR
- The Allergy Diagnostics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$703.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.1% and 8.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$718.9 Million by the year 2027.
- Services Segment to Record 7.6% CAGR
- In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$544.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$872.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 9.6% CAGR through the analysis period.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Allergens: A Prelude
Key Allergy Stats
Allergy: Symptoms and Causes
Allergic Diagnostics: An Introduction
Food Allergen Testing
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
The Never-Ending ?Race? Between the Virus & Vaccines Continues.
Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Heading
Now & Beyond?
Omicron Variant Brings Back Memories & Fears of the Worst Part
of the 2020 Pandemic
EXHIBIT 1: Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine
Efficiency against New Strains?
With New Strains Emerging at an Alarming Rate, Focus Shifts to
Booster Doses & Vaccine Tweaking. But How Practical Is It to
Implement Them?
EXHIBIT 2: With Vaccinated Population Showing Signs of
Declining Clinical Protection, Booster Doses Are Emerging Into
a Necessity to Restore Vaccine Effectiveness: Number of
Booster Doses Administered Per 100 People by Country as of
December 2021
With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2022,
Companies Are Bullish About a Continuing Economic Comeback
despite a Prolonging Pandemic
EXHIBIT 3: A Strong Yet Uncertain Recovery Shaped by New
Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth Projections:
(Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
Allergy Diagnostics Market Under the Covid Lens
Telemedicine Gains Prominence amid the Pandemic
Global Allergy Diagnostics Market Set to Witness Rapid Growth
With Allergies on the Rise for Whatever Reason Be It Our
Neanderthal Genes or Hygiene Hypothesis or Vitamin D
Hypothesis, the Need for Effective Diagnostics Has Never Been
Greater
EXHIBIT 4: Global Prevalence of Allergies (In Million)
Assay Kits Dominate the Allergy Diagnostics Market
Inhaled Allergens Segment to Witness Fastest Growth
US Dominates the Allergy Diagnostics Market, While China to
Witness the Fastest Growth
Rising Demand for In-Vitro Diagnostic Tests for Allergy Diagnosis
EXHIBIT 5: Global In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Revenues:
(in %) by Segment for the Year 2021
EXHIBIT 6: Global In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Revenues:
(in %) by Geographic Region for the Year 2021
Allergy Diagnostics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
EXHIBIT 7: Allergy Diagnostics Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2021
Recent Market Activity
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
67 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Development of Effective Allergy Diagnostic Products Cuts Down
on Healthcare Spending
EXHIBIT 8: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for
the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023
EXHIBIT 9: Per Capita Healthcare Expenditure (in $) by Select
Countries for 2018
Labs Embrace Automation and Advanced Allergy Tests for Fast
Turnaround Times
Food Allergies - A Major and Growing Concern
Select Digital Technologies to Provide Help in Managing Food
Allergy
Food Allergies Create Opportunities for Food Allergy Testing
ELISA Gains Lead as Preferred Food Testing Method
Need to Offer Quality Services at Affordable Costs Prompts Labs
to Consider Reagent Rental Agreements
In-Vitro IgE Molecular Diagnostics to Transform Allergy Testing
Market
Macro Array Diagnostics Unveils Allergy Explorer for Allergy
Diagnostics
Rising Alcohol and Drug Abuse Increases Demand for Allergy
Diagnostics
Increasing Cases of Allergies Drive Development of Advanced
Allergy Diagnostics Solutions
Focus on Single and Protein Allergens
IgE Antibody Tests
Allergy Diagnostic Reagents on Microchip
Allergy Diagnosis Moves from Lab-based to Decentralized POC Tests
Patch Test to Experience Healthy Growth
SmartPractice Secures FDA Approval for T.R.U.E. Test(R) Patch
Test for Pediatric Use
Providers of Allergy Diagnostic Services Focus on Vertical
Integration
Allergic Diagnostic Challenges in Patients
Enhanced Access to Allergy Diagnosis Medical Insurance &
Instrument Allowances in the US Widen Market Prospects
EXHIBIT 10: Typical Cost Structure for Allergy Testing
Technological Advancements - Mobile Health Tools for Allergy
Patients
Technological Advancements - Nanotechnology for Allergy
Diagnostics
Application of Nanostructures for In-Vitro Diagnosis of Allergy
Application of Nanostructures in Drug-sIgE Detection
Application of Nanostructures for Detection of Allergen-sIgE
Select Recent Launches in the Allergy Diagnostics Market to
Bolster Market Expansion
EUROIMMUM Develops EUROLINE DPA-Dx Pollen Southern Europe 1
Test for Pollen Allergies
Hycor Biomedical Secures FDA Clearance for NOVEOS Allergy
Testing System
ASI Introduces IVT Allergy(R) 3 Screen Panel for Allergy Skin
Testing
CLA-1(TM) Luminometer In-Vitro Allergy Testing Platform for
Accurate, Reliable Results
Growth Drivers
Increasing Prevalence and Incidence of Allergic Disorders to
Drive the Demand for Allergy Diagnostics
EXHIBIT 11: Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Prevalence Rates among
Global Adult Population
Environmental Changes and Pollution Aggravate Incidence of
Allergic Reactions, Resulting in Increased Need for Allergy
Diagnostics
Major Environmental Factors with Link to Allergic Diseases
Growing Number of Food Allergy Cases Fuels Demand for Allergy
Testing Kits
EXHIBIT 12: Prevalence Rate of Five Common Food Allergies among
US Adults
Factors Responsible for Rising Prevalence of Food Allergy
Burgeoning Aging Population and Longer Life Expectancy to Drive
Allergy Diagnostics Market
EXHIBIT 13: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group
in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035
and 2050
Market Restraints
Inadequate Knowledge about Food Allergy Inhibits Growth of
Allergy Diagnostic Market
Expensive Nature of Allergy Diagnostics Approaches Limits
Market Growth
New Regulations and Statutory Provisions to Affect Diagnostic
Allergen Extracts
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Global Allergy Diagnostics Market to Reach $6.2 Billion by 2027
What's New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
