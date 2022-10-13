Food Grade Gases Global Market to Reach $11.52 Billion by 2030 at a 5.8% CAGR

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Grade Gases Market, By Product Type, By Supply Type, By Application, By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global food-grade gases market size is expected to reach USD 11,525.4 Million in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period, according to the latest report. The growing demand for frozen and packaged food, ready-to-eat foods, and other processed food items is driving the growth of the market. The report further mentions that the stringent regulations regarding food safety are also fuelling the market growth.



The rising awareness about the benefits of food-grade gases is also fuelling the market growth. Food-grade gases are used in a variety of applications such as freezing, packaging, and storing food items. They help to preserve the freshness and quality of food items for a longer period of time. Additionally, they also help to extend the shelf life of food items.



The demand for carbon dioxide, nitrogen, and oxygen in the food & beverage sector is anticipated to grow owing to their wide range of applications in various processes, such as freezing, chilling, carbonation, modified atmosphere packaging (MAP), and ripening.



Rise in demand for packaging technologies from the food & beverage industry is projected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. The need for longer shelf life of food products has been one of the key drivers for the market. Carbon dioxide and nitrogen are used as packaging gases to control the environment inside a package and slow down the deterioration process by inhibiting microbial growth.



Some Key Highlights From the Report

Carbon dioxide (CO2) segment is expected to register a considerable revenue growth rate during the forecast period due to its increasing applications in the food & beverage industry. This gas is used as a firming agent, pH control agent, and packaging gas in the food & beverage industry. Carbon dioxide is also used as an inert atmosphere for storing dry foods such as cereals, nuts, and seeds.

Bulk segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the food-grade gases market over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for bulk gas storage tanks from end-use industries. This is attributed to the need for large quantities of food-grade gases in industries such as food & beverage and pharmaceuticals.

Freezing & chilling segment is expected to register a significant revenue growth rate during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for freezing & chilling gases from end-use industries. This is attributed to the growing demand for frozen food products, such as ice cream, meat, and seafood.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the largest market for food-grade gases, owing to the growing population and the rapidly expanding food processing industry in the region. The rising disposable incomes and the changing lifestyle of people are also fuelling the demand for processed and packaged food items in the region. Additionally, the region is also home to some of the leading food processing companies, which are investing heavily in the expansion of their operations.

For the purpose of this report, the author has segmented global food-grade gases market based on product type, supply type, application, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Carbon dioxide (CO2)

Nitrogen

Oxygen

Others

Supply Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Bulk

Cylinder

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Freezing & Chilling

Packaging

Carbonation

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Beverages

Meat, Poultry & Seafood Products

Dairy & Frozen Products

Fruits & Vegetables

Convenience Food Products

Bakery & Confectionery Products

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Rest of MEA

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Food-Grade Gases Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Food-Grade Gases Market By Product Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Food-Grade Gases Market By Supply Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Food-Grade Gases Market By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Food-Grade Gases Market By End-Use Insights & Trends



Chapter 9. Food-Grade Gases Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 11. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

Air Products and Chemicals Inc

Air Liquide S.A.

Messer Group GmbH

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

Wesfarmers Limited

SOL Group

Gulf Cryo

Air Water Inc.

National Gases Limited

Les Gaz Industriels Ltd.

