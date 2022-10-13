Manhattan Associates Wins the 2022 Tech Cares Award from TrustRadius

ATLANTA, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH), a global leader in supply chain commerce solutions, today announced that it has been presented a 2022 Tech Cares Award by TrustRadius, the most trusted research and review platform. This third-annual award celebrates companies that have gone above and beyond to provide impactful corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs for their employees and communities.



“Manhattan Associates has earned a 2022 Tech Cares award for demonstrating a strong commitment to corporate social responsibility,” said Megan Headley, vice president of Research at TrustRadius. “Manhattan Associates demonstrates several aspects of CSR, including a commitment to building environmental sustainability into the supply chain and initiatives supporting employee wellbeing.”

“Manhattan is delighted to be recognized for our ESG initiatives,” said Ann Sung Ruckstuhl, Manhattan’s senior vice president and chief marketing officer. “Manhattan prides itself on building sustainability into all of our solutions to accelerate our path to a greener and better future, because a more efficient and sustainable supply chain is also a more effective and profitable supply chain.”

Manhattan’s people-first culture includes a rich set of people and community programs including Diversity & Inclusion, Well-being, Career Development & Learning, and Feedback & Purpose initiatives. Its ESG website highlights how its technology and community of employees, customers and partners work in concert to build a more sustainable and equitable future.

To be accepted for the TrustRadius Tech Cares Award, each nominated organization had to be a B2B technology company that demonstrated impactful CSR initiatives in one of the following categories: volunteerism, diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, charitable donations and fundraising, support for in-office and remote employees, or environmental sustainability initiatives. All nominations were thoroughly vetted by the TrustRadius research team, and supporting proof was provided by the nominated company.

About Manhattan Associates:

Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers. Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com .

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius is the most trusted research and review platform for business leaders to find and select the right software for their needs. Decision-makers across industries rely on verified, peer-based guidance and research from TrustRadius. Vendors engage and convert high-intent buyers by telling their unique story through rich reviews. Over 12 million visitors a year create and engage with high-quality review content and data on Trustradius.com . Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

Press Contact:

Devika Goel

Manhattan Associates

470-435-1566 (mobile)

Dgoel@manh.com