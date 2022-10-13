Sigyn Therapeutics™ Discloses Trademark Applications to Register ChemoPrep™ and ChemoPure™ for Devices to Enhance Cancer Therapy

SAN DIEGO, CA, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (“Sigyn” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: SIGY), a development-stage company focused on creating therapeutic solutions to address unmet needs in global health, today disclosed that trademark applications to register ChemoPrepTM and ChemoPureTM have been filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”).

The intent-to-use trademark applications are related to a recent USPTO patent submission entitled: “SYSTEM AND METHODS TO ENHANCE CHEMOTHERAPY DELIVERY AND REDUCE TOXICITY”. Chemotherapeutic agents are the most commonly administered drugs to treat cancer, which is the second leading cause of death in the United States. Despite therapeutic advances, treatment toxicity, drug resistance and inadequate tumor site delivery restrict the benefit of chemotherapy.

To overcome these challenges, the Sigyn patent describes a therapeutic device system whose primary objective is to enhance tumor site delivery of chemotherapy and reduce its toxicity. A secondary objective of the system is to reduce treatment dosing without sacrificing patient benefit, or conversely increase chemotherapy dosing without added toxicity. In concert with these objectives, the therapeutic system offers to inhibit the spread of cancer metastasis reported to be induced by the administration of chemotherapy.

The chemotherapy enhancement system is to be comprised of two blood purification technologies. ChemoPrepTM, administered prior to chemotherapy to optimize tumor site delivery and improve the benefit of ChemoPureTM, which is deployed post-chemotherapy to reduce treatment toxicity and inhibit the potential spread of cancer metastasis.

About Sigyn Therapeutics™

Sigyn Therapeutics is a development-stage company focused on creating therapeutic solutions to address unmet needs in global health. Sigyn Therapy™, the Company’s lead product candidate, is a broad-spectrum blood purification technology designed to treat pathogen-associated inflammatory disorders that are not addressed with approved drug therapies.

Candidate treatment indications for Sigyn Therapy include sepsis (leading cause of hospital deaths), community acquired pneumonia (a leading cause of death among infectious diseases), emerging pandemic threats, and inflammation & endotoxemia in end-stage renal disease patients.

The Company’s development pipeline includes a cancer treatment system comprised of ChemoPrepTM to enhance the delivery of FDA approved chemotherapeutic agents and ChemoPureTM to reduce their toxicity. To learn more about Sigyn Therapeutics, visit: www.SigynTherapeutics.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This information in this press release contains forward-looking statements of Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (“Sigyn”) that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements contained in this summary are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that involve risks and uncertainties. Statements containing words such as "may," "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "will," "projections," "estimate," "potentially" or similar expressions constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Sigyn's current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Factors that may contribute to such differences may include, without limitation, the Company's ability to clinically advance Sigyn Therapy in human studies required for market clearance, the Company's ability to manufacture Sigyn Therapy, the Company's ability to raise capital resources, and other potential risks. The foregoing list of risks and uncertainties is illustrative but is not exhaustive. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements can be found under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements contained in this report speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except as may be required by law, the Company does not intend, nor does it undertake any duty, to update this information to reflect future events or circumstances.

Contact: