Anti-Ageing Drugs Market Size Worth USD 90.20 Billion by 2030 at 7.10% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anti-Ageing Drugs Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Anti-Ageing Drugs Market Information by Drug Class, by Application, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market can expect to achieve a growth rate of 7.10% between 2022 and 2030, while reaching USD 90.20 billion by 2030.

Anti-Ageing Drugs Market Synopsis

For decades, cosmetologists and healthcare specialists have focused on restoring people’s appearances to make them look younger, which led to the discovery of various products that deal with age-related issues. A variety of services and goods are increasingly being introduced in the anti-aging market that aims to restore youthful appearances.

Botulinum toxin injection therapies, plastic surgeries, breast implants, and several anti-aging treatments as well as products are being introduced in line with the rise in technological advances as well as huge investments. The strict regulations and laws are compelling the developers to come up with safer, more natural, and effective anti-aging treatments that offer instant effects, which helps bolster the growth prospects of the anti-aging market.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3504

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 90.20 Billion CAGR 7.10% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Drug Class and Application Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Rising geriatric population Technological advancement in anti-ageing drug development

Anti-Ageing Drugs Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent vendors in the anti-ageing drugs market include

Nu Skin – USA

BIOTIME Inc – USA

Elysium Health Inc – France

La Roche-Posay – France

DermaFix – USA

L’Oreal – USA

September 2022



The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given approval to Revance Therapeutics' new anti-wrinkle injection, which is touted as a potential challenger to AbbVie's Botox, which has been a long-standing product in the aesthetic market.

The new injection, called Daxxify, claims to cut down the signs of frown lines for at least six months, almost double that of Botox. Therefore, the drug developer is expecting this product to elevate its position in the worldwide market.

Anti-Ageing Drugs Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

The soaring awareness level among people about a series of age-related issues like wrinkles, dullness of skin, and fine lines, along with the mounting propensity for premium products that bolster skin youthfulness, will elevate the market demand in the years to come. The COVID-19 outbreak brought down the demand for cosmetics, such as anti-aging products, with the U.S., Brazil, India, the U.K., and Russia identified as the most affected countries. Several manufacturers rely on China for raw materials and finished products, with the latter largely used to manufacture different types of skincare cosmetics. This disrupted the manufacturing and distribution of many products.

China remains one of the top countries that contributes to the global skincare and cosmetics market's growth with respect to production and consumption, including anti-aging, sun care, and skin lightening. China’s 40.87% of the total population is between 25 and 50 years. The presence of a burgeoning young populace in the country will augment the demand for anti-aging drugs in the country.

Over the years, the preference for plant-based products has surged considerably, as consumers continue to shift from chemical-laced products toward natural and organic products. To this end, various brands are now offering anti-aging products that have no or fewer chemicals. To cite a reference, Alpyn Beauty, a developer of skincare products, provides a Plant Genuismelt moisturizer that is chemical-free and consists of bakuchiol, which helps brighten the skin and protects against wrinkles as well as radical damage.

Market Restraints:

Given the unregulated nature of the anti-ageing drugs industry, anyone can introduce drugs claiming to curb the aging process and other impressive promises. Unfortunately, most of these products don’t guarantee safety and health to the customer. These are also filled with unknown and potentially toxic ingredients that can lead to various long-term side effects.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (260 Pages) on Anti-Ageing Drugs: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/anti-ageing-drugs-market-3504

Anti-Ageing Drugs Market COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak’s notable impact has led to various repercussions on the health status of people across the world. The aftermath is linked with the significant social and economic burden on people worldwide. While the major policymakers are implementing new frameworks and industries are adopting advanced models of expansion to maintain their relevance, people are facing a series of mental trauma.

Around the world, the rising cases have spurred mental, and economic issues, especially among the elderly. Additionally, the younger populace has been dealing with challenges owing to loss of livelihoods and is opting for family care to address the repercussions. The focus is largely on the treatment of COVID-19 and the development of a vaccine, which steers attention away from other markets. However, the demand for natural products with healthy ingredients has risen considerably, with the aim to remain healthy. This should greatly benefit the anti-ageing drugs industry in the long run.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3504

Anti-Ageing Drugs Market Segmentation

By Drug Class

The anti-ageing drugs industry, with respect to drug class, can be divided into antioxidants and enzymes, stem cells and (anti-aging) drugs, along with serums and supplements.

By Application

The key applications of anti-ageing drugs are Bones and muscles, Age related diseases and disorders as well as skin and hair.

Anti-Ageing Drugs Market Regional Insights

America takes the lead with the lion’s share of the worldwide market. The US population has the highest per-capita income in the world. The region has a rapidly expanding elderly population who face a series of skin-related issues like fine lines, wrinkles and more. Therefore, the need to deal with these issues pushes them to opt for anti-ageing drugs.

Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/3504

The European market for anti-ageing drugs stands second out of all the region, given the presence of universal health care. Moreover, the government spending heavily on extensive research and development activities conducted by major firms pushes the demand for the anti-ageing drug industry. Another contributing factor can be an intense focus on youthfulness and ways to achieve it. This enhances the sales of anti-ageing drugs as many people are aware of their impressive benefits.

Discover more research reports on Healthcare Industry , by Market Research Future:

Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) Market Information By Treatment (Intravenous Immunoglobulin, Corticosteroids, Plasmapheresis (Plasma Exchange), Physiotherapy, Others), Diagnosis (Electrodiagnostic Testing, Nerve Conduction, EMG, Spinal Fluid Analysis, Others), By Route of Administration (Intravenous, Oral, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Neurological Clinics, Research & Academic Laboratories, Others) and Top Regions Forecast till 2030

ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assay Market Research Report, by Product (Assay Kit, Ancillary Products), Application (Transplant, Vaccines), End-User (Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, Diagnostic Centres, Research Centers) – Forecast Till 2030

ADME Toxicology Testing Market Research Report, by Method (Cellular Assay, Ex-vivo), Technology (Cell Culture, Biochemical Assay, Molecular Imaging), Application (Systemic, Renal), End-User (Hospital & Clinic, Diagnostic Centre)- Forecast Till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.