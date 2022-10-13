Building Information Modeling [BIM] Market to be worth $ 53.8 Billion by 2031, TMR Study        

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - In 2021, the value of global building information modeling (BIM) market stood at US$ 14.7 Bn. The global market is predicted to develop at 14% CAGR during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031. By 2031, it is projected that the global building information modeling (BIM) market will attain value of US$ 53.8 Bn. The building information management system aids in boosting quality, infrastructure value, as well as sustainability whilst still improving efficiency and productivity. As a way to cut down on project time and expense while also minimizing risk, BIM is becoming more and more popular all over the world, particularly bim technology in construction industry.



Building information modeling (BIM) market growth is being driven by increased BIM use in the construction modeling, civil engineering, and architectural sectors. The COVID-19 epidemic has had a severe effect on the construction sector, which has made it more difficult to implement BIM in project management. In order to diversify their income streams, businesses in the BIM market strive to provide cutting-edge building information modeling services, especially to the construction sector.

By 2022, North America is predicted to rule the global building information modeling (BIM) market. It is projected that throughout the forecast period, the regional market will expand at a notable CAGR. The region's growing understanding of the advantages of BIM technologies, particularly bim in construction project management, is primarily responsible for this.

Request Sample Report at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=3667

Key Findings of Market Report

Digitalization is coming to the building industry. The application of VR and AR technologies is anticipated to contribute to the delivery of improved project knowledge and greater design visualization. Additionally, it could increase workplace security and prevent sneaky dangers. Using AR technology also simplifies maintenance. Thus, organizations involved in the building information modeling (BIM) market are anticipated to benefit greatly from the increasing use of building information modeling services along with these technologies during the forecast timeline.





The need for BIM tools in the construction industry is being boosted by increased knowledge of the advantages of BIM, an increase in the volume of building projects, and increasing usage of automated models in industries including construction, engineering, and architecture.





Rising usage of BIM tools in infrastructural and commercial projects is anticipated to drive the market for building information modeling (BIM). In the near future, the global market is projected to be driven by the development of infrastructure to accommodate the expanding road and rail network caused by the constantly growing population.



Make an Enquiry before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=3667

Global Building Information Modeling [BIM] Market: Key Competitors

Microsoft Corporation

Tekla Corporation

AVEVA Group plc.

Safe Software Inc.

Trimble, Inc.

RIB Software SE

Global Building Information Modeling [BIM] Market: Segmentation

Component

Software/Platform

Services

Ask for References - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=3667

Deployment

On-premise

Cloud

Application

Water and Wastewater

Rail Transit and Aviation

Energy Generation Facilities

Roads, Bridges, and Highways

Houses and Apartments

Factories and Warehouses

Educational Institutes and Commercial Spaces

Government Buildings

Dams and Others



IT and Telecom Research Reports

BI and Analytics Market- BI and Analytics Market is expected to reach US$ 56.72 Bn by the end of 2031

3D Reconstruction Technology Market- 3D Reconstruction Technology Market is expected to reach US$ 2.8 Bn by the end of 2031

Peer-to-Peer Lending Market - The global peer-to-peer lending market is expected to reach US$ 1.14 Trn by the end of 2031, grow at a CAGR of 29.3% from 2022 to 2031

Edge Computing Market- Edge Computing Market is expected to reach US$ 161.66 Bn by the end of 2031

Cloud Workload Protection Platform [CWPP] Market- The global cloud workload protection platform (CWPP) market is estimated to exceed value of US$ 22 Bn by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of ~25% during the forecast period

Telecommunication Market- Telecommunication market is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~5% from 2020 to 2030

Artificial Intelligence Market- Artificial intelligence market is expected to advance at an explosive CAGR of 29% during the assessment period.

Video Analytics Market- Video Analytics Market is expected to surpass the value of US$ 37.85 Bn by 2031, It is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 21.3% from 2022 to 2031

About Transparency Market Research



Transparency Market Research registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, is a global market research company providing custom research and consulting services. TMR provides in-depth insights into factors governing demand in the market. It divulges opportunities across various segments based on Source, Application, Sales Channel, and End-Use that will favor growth in the market over the next 9 years.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: 1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com