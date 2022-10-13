IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) Coverage Initiated for Coyuchi Inc.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Coyuchi Inc. , the gold standard in sustainable luxury home goods, today announces it has selected the corporate communications expertise of IBN , a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.



Coyuchi offers sustainably produced luxury organic bedding, sheets, towels, apparel and other home goods for the environmentally conscious home. With a timeless, coastal-inspired aesthetic, the company uses only 100% organic cotton materials to manufacture all of its textiles.

Coyuchi was built upon four foundational pillars: protecting the planet, innovating circular design, living sustainably and enriching the community. These guiding principles have proven an effective market strategy. In 2021, the company earned $33.3 million in net sales, amounting to 26% YoY growth (the industry average is only 5%). It also experienced 2x customer growth to 200,000 active customers, averaging a 35% customer repeat purchase rate.

As part of the Client Partner relationship, IBN will leverage its investor-based distribution network of 5,000+ key syndication outlets , various newsletters , social media channels , wire services via InvestorWire , blogs and other outreach tools to generate greater awareness for Coyuchi .

“Coyuchi has a 30-year track record of sustainability and a seasoned leadership team in place that is poised to propel a new phase of growth as the rest of the world finally awakens to sustainability at scale,” states Chris Johnson, Director of Client Solutions for IBN. “We’re excited to customize our comprehensive suite of corporate communications solutions for Coyuchi as it works to build on its recent growth while eyeing new opportunities in tandem with its ongoing Regulation A+ offering .”

To learn more about investing in Coyuchi, please visit the company’s investment page @ manhattanstreetcapital.com/coyuchi or its corporate newsroom @ www.IBN.fm/Coyuchi

About Coyuchi Inc.

Coyuchi offers sustainably produced luxury home textile products. Its principal business activity is the design, development, import and sale of coastal-inspired organic bedding, sheets, towels, apparel and other home goods for the environmentally conscious home. Rooted in Point Reyes, California, Coyuchi was founded in 1991 with the aim of creating organic cotton textiles free of pesticides and synthetic fertilizers used on conventional cotton farms. For 30 years, the company has explored organic farming and sustainable textiles, and it continues to push the organic textile market forward. Coyuchi strives for the highest sustainability and social responsibility standards, through its circularity initiatives and recycled products and by supporting regenerative agriculture. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.Coyuchi.com .

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its Investor Brand Platform , IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets ; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions ; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com .

