Global Actuators Market to Reach $79.2 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Actuators Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797766/?utm_source=GNW



Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates



Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform



Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Actuators Market to Reach $79.2 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Actuators estimated at US$49.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$79.2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 7.1% over the period 2020-2027. Linear Actuators, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.4% CAGR and reach US$50.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Rotary Actuators segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.3% CAGR

- The Actuators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$21.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 139 Featured)

ABB Limited

Altra Industrial Motion

Auma Riester GmbH & Co.

Cair Euromatic Automation Pvt Ltd.

Cameron International Corporation

Curtiss Wright

Eaton Corporation plc

Elger Controls India Private Ltd.

Festo AG & Co. KG

Flowserve Corporation

Harmonic Drive LLC

Honeywell International Inc.

Indelac Controls Inc.

KITZ Corporation

Micromatic LLC

MISUMI Group, Inc.

Moog, Inc.

Motion Systems Corp.

Pentair Plc.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Rotork Plc

SMC Corporation

Timotion Technology Co. Ltd.

The Emerson Electric Company





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797766/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Actuators: A Critical Component of Assemblies

Analysis by Type

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

China: A Major Market

Actuators - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Recent Market Activity

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Industrial Automation to Fuel Growth

Global Spending on Industry 4.0 Technologies (in US$ Billion)

for the Years 2019, 2021, and 2023

Rise in Aircraft Fleet to Support Demand for Actuators

Global Aircraft Fleet by Aircraft Type for the Years 2018 and 2038

Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by Geographic

Region for the Years 2018 & 2038

Focus Grows on Development of Advanced Actuators for Aerospace

and Defense

Smart Cities: A Major Opportunity Market

Growing Number of Smart Homes Catalyzes the Creation of Smart

Cities: Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion) for the

Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Global Home Automation Revenues in US$ Million by Geographic

Region for 2018 and 2024

High Demand for Smart Linear Actuators

Growing Use of Automated Systems in Vehicles Propels Demand for

Actuators

Global Passenger Cars Production (In Million Units) by

Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022

Rise in Luxury Vehicle Sales Augurs Well for Actuators

Global Luxury Vehicles Market(In US$ Million) by Leading

Countries for the Year 2019

Growing Focus on Electric Technologies Augments Demand for

Automotive Actuators

Connected Cars on the Rise, Bodes Well for the Market

Growing Interest in Autonomous Vehicles to Drive Opportunities

Automotive Engine Actuators Market: An Overview

Growing Use of Electromechanical Actuators in the Automotive

Industry

Strong Focus on Water & Wastewater Management to Impel Market

Growth

Technology Developments Drive Use of Actuators in Medical Devices

Actuators Gain Importance in Oil and gas Sector

Elimination of Methane Emissions with Electric Actuators

Increasing Rate of Industrialization and Urbanization Catapults

Growth of the Market for Actuators

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of

Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950,

1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Select Product Innovations

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Actuators

Actuator Types



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Actuators by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Actuators by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Actuators by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Linear Actuators by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Linear Actuators by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Linear Actuators by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rotary Actuators by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Rotary Actuators by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Rotary Actuators by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electrical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Electrical by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Electrical by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hydraulic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Hydraulic by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Hydraulic by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pneumatic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Pneumatic by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Pneumatic by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mechanical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Mechanical by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Mechanical by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Systems by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Systems by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Actuators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Actuators by Type - Linear Actuators and Rotary Actuators -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Actuators by Type - Linear

Actuators and Rotary Actuators Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Actuators by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Linear Actuators and

Rotary Actuators for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Actuators by System - Electrical, Hydraulic, Pneumatic,

Mechanical and Other Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Actuators by System -

Electrical, Hydraulic, Pneumatic, Mechanical and Other Systems

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Actuators by System -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical, Hydraulic,

Pneumatic, Mechanical and Other Systems for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Actuators by Type - Linear Actuators and Rotary Actuators -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Actuators by Type - Linear

Actuators and Rotary Actuators Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Actuators by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Linear Actuators and

Rotary Actuators for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Actuators by System - Electrical, Hydraulic, Pneumatic,

Mechanical and Other Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Actuators by System -

Electrical, Hydraulic, Pneumatic, Mechanical and Other Systems

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Actuators by System -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical, Hydraulic,

Pneumatic, Mechanical and Other Systems for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Actuators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 37: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Actuators by Type - Linear Actuators and Rotary Actuators -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Actuators by Type - Linear

Actuators and Rotary Actuators Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Actuators by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Linear Actuators and

Rotary Actuators for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Actuators by System - Electrical, Hydraulic, Pneumatic,

Mechanical and Other Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Actuators by System -

Electrical, Hydraulic, Pneumatic, Mechanical and Other Systems

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Actuators by System -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical, Hydraulic,

Pneumatic, Mechanical and Other Systems for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



CHINA

Actuators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 43: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Actuators by Type - Linear Actuators and Rotary Actuators -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: China Historic Review for Actuators by Type - Linear

Actuators and Rotary Actuators Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Actuators by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Linear Actuators and

Rotary Actuators for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Actuators by System - Electrical, Hydraulic, Pneumatic,

Mechanical and Other Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: China Historic Review for Actuators by System -

Electrical, Hydraulic, Pneumatic, Mechanical and Other Systems

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Actuators by System -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical, Hydraulic,

Pneumatic, Mechanical and Other Systems for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Actuators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Actuators by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Actuators by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Actuators by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Actuators by Type - Linear Actuators and Rotary Actuators -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Actuators by Type - Linear

Actuators and Rotary Actuators Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Actuators by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Linear Actuators and

Rotary Actuators for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 55: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Actuators by System - Electrical, Hydraulic, Pneumatic,

Mechanical and Other Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Actuators by System -

Electrical, Hydraulic, Pneumatic, Mechanical and Other Systems

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Actuators by System -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical, Hydraulic,

Pneumatic, Mechanical and Other Systems for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Actuators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Actuators by Type - Linear Actuators and Rotary Actuators -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: France Historic Review for Actuators by Type - Linear

Actuators and Rotary Actuators Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Actuators by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Linear Actuators and

Rotary Actuators for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 61: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Actuators by System - Electrical, Hydraulic, Pneumatic,

Mechanical and Other Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: France Historic Review for Actuators by System -

Electrical, Hydraulic, Pneumatic, Mechanical and Other Systems

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Actuators by System -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical, Hydraulic,

Pneumatic, Mechanical and Other Systems for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Actuators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Actuators by Type - Linear Actuators and Rotary Actuators -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Actuators by Type -

Linear Actuators and Rotary Actuators Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Actuators by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Linear Actuators and

Rotary Actuators for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 67: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Actuators by System - Electrical, Hydraulic, Pneumatic,

Mechanical and Other Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Actuators by System -

Electrical, Hydraulic, Pneumatic, Mechanical and Other Systems

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Actuators by System -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical, Hydraulic,

Pneumatic, Mechanical and Other Systems for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Actuators by Type - Linear Actuators and Rotary Actuators -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Actuators by Type - Linear

Actuators and Rotary Actuators Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Actuators by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Linear Actuators and

Rotary Actuators for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 73: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Actuators by System - Electrical, Hydraulic, Pneumatic,

Mechanical and Other Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Actuators by System -

Electrical, Hydraulic, Pneumatic, Mechanical and Other Systems

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Actuators by System -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical, Hydraulic,

Pneumatic, Mechanical and Other Systems for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Actuators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Actuators by Type - Linear Actuators and Rotary Actuators -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: UK Historic Review for Actuators by Type - Linear

Actuators and Rotary Actuators Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Actuators by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Linear Actuators and

Rotary Actuators for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 79: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Actuators by System - Electrical, Hydraulic, Pneumatic,

Mechanical and Other Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: UK Historic Review for Actuators by System -

Electrical, Hydraulic, Pneumatic, Mechanical and Other Systems

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Actuators by System -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical, Hydraulic,

Pneumatic, Mechanical and Other Systems for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 82: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Actuators by Type - Linear Actuators and Rotary Actuators -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Actuators by Type - Linear

Actuators and Rotary Actuators Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Actuators by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Linear Actuators and

Rotary Actuators for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 85: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Actuators by System - Electrical, Hydraulic, Pneumatic,

Mechanical and Other Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Actuators by System -

Electrical, Hydraulic, Pneumatic, Mechanical and Other Systems

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Actuators by System -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical, Hydraulic,

Pneumatic, Mechanical and Other Systems for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 88: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Actuators by Type - Linear Actuators and Rotary Actuators -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Actuators by Type - Linear

Actuators and Rotary Actuators Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Actuators by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Linear Actuators and

Rotary Actuators for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 91: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Actuators by System - Electrical, Hydraulic, Pneumatic,

Mechanical and Other Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Actuators by System -

Electrical, Hydraulic, Pneumatic, Mechanical and Other Systems

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Actuators by System -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical, Hydraulic,

Pneumatic, Mechanical and Other Systems for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Actuators by Type - Linear Actuators and Rotary Actuators -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Actuators by Type -

Linear Actuators and Rotary Actuators Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Actuators by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Linear Actuators

and Rotary Actuators for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 97: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Actuators by System - Electrical, Hydraulic, Pneumatic,

Mechanical and Other Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Actuators by

System - Electrical, Hydraulic, Pneumatic, Mechanical and Other

Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Actuators by

System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical,

Hydraulic, Pneumatic, Mechanical and Other Systems for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Actuators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Actuators by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Actuators by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Actuators by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 103: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Actuators by Type - Linear Actuators and Rotary Actuators -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Actuators by Type -

Linear Actuators and Rotary Actuators Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Actuators by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Linear Actuators

and Rotary Actuators for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 106: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Actuators by System - Electrical, Hydraulic, Pneumatic,

Mechanical and Other Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Actuators by System -

Electrical, Hydraulic, Pneumatic, Mechanical and Other

Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Actuators by

System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical,

Hydraulic, Pneumatic, Mechanical and Other Systems for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Actuators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)

Table 109: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Actuators by Type - Linear Actuators and Rotary Actuators -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Australia Historic Review for Actuators by Type -

Linear Actuators and Rotary Actuators Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Actuators by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Linear Actuators and

Rotary Actuators for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 112: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Actuators by System - Electrical, Hydraulic, Pneumatic,

Mechanical and Other Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: Australia Historic Review for Actuators by System -

Electrical, Hydraulic, Pneumatic, Mechanical and Other Systems

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Actuators by

System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical,

Hydraulic, Pneumatic, Mechanical and Other Systems for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



INDIA

Actuators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in India for 2022 (E)

Table 115: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Actuators by Type - Linear Actuators and Rotary Actuators -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 116: India Historic Review for Actuators by Type - Linear

Actuators and Rotary Actuators Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 117: India 15-Year Perspective for Actuators by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Linear Actuators and

Rotary Actuators for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 118: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Actuators by System - Electrical, Hydraulic, Pneumatic,

Mechanical and Other Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 119: India Historic Review for Actuators by System -

Electrical, Hydraulic, Pneumatic, Mechanical and Other Systems

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 120: India 15-Year Perspective for Actuators by System -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical, Hydraulic,

Pneumatic, Mechanical and Other Systems for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 121: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Actuators by Type - Linear Actuators and Rotary Actuators -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 122: South Korea Historic Review for Actuators by Type -

Linear Actuators and Rotary Actuators Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 123: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Actuators by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Linear Actuators

and Rotary Actuators for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 124: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Actuators by System - Electrical, Hydraulic, Pneumatic,

Mechanical and Other Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 125: South Korea Historic Review for Actuators by System -

Electrical, Hydraulic, Pneumatic, Mechanical and Other

Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 126: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Actuators by

System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical,

Hydraulic, Pneumatic, Mechanical and Other Systems for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Actuators by Type - Linear Actuators and Rotary



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797766/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________