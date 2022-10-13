Global Commercial Aviation Crew Management Software Market to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Commercial Aviation Crew Management Software Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03180731/?utm_source=GNW



Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Commercial Aviation Crew Management Software Market to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Commercial Aviation Crew Management Software estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.7 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.3% over the period 2020-2027. Core Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.7% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Additional Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $449.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR

- The Commercial Aviation Crew Management Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$449.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$141.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.9% CAGR.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Commercial Aviation Crew Management Software: An Introduction

Crew Management System Software

Key Benefits of Crew Management Software

Crew Resource Management

Evolution of CRM

Commercial Aviation Crew Management Software (CMS): Enabling

Effective Crew Utilization, Improved Crew Productivity and

Operational Efficiency

Healthy Growth Outlook for Commercial Aviation Crew Management

Software Market

Increasing Number of Flight Trips & Resultant Rise in Demand

for Crew to Service These Trips Drives Demand for Crew

Management Software: Number of Flight Trips Worldwide (In

Million) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Established Benefits of Crew Management Software Drive Adoption

in Commercial Aviation Industry

Enhancing Operational Efficiency by Improving Crew Planning &

Control

Ensuring Optimum Crew Utilization & Improving Crew Productivity

Ensuring Real Time Crew Monitoring from Centralized Location

Improving Productivity and Profitability of Airlines

Developed Economies Lead the Global Market, Developing

Economies Promise High Growth

Globalization, Liberalization and Privatization: The Early

Trends in Aviation Sector Sets the Stage for Evolution of Crew

Management Software

Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to Health of the Global Economy

Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/

Region for the Years 2018 through 2021

Commercial Aviation Crew Management Software - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rapid Growth of Commercial Aviation Sector, Increase in

Commercial Aircrafts & Passenger Traffic, and Rise in Airport

Terminals Spur Market

Annual Air Passenger Traffic (in Millions) Worldwide by

Country: 2010-2018

Global Passenger Air Traffic Revenues (in US$ Billion): 2010-2019

Global Annual Air Traffic in Trillion RPK (Revenue Passenger

Kilometer) for the Period 1975 to 2038

Projected Growth in Global Airline Traffic (RPK) by Geographic

Region: 2018-2038

Stable Commercial Aviation Outlook Signals Growth Opportunities

for Crew Management Software Market

Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Projections: Breakdown of

Fleet (in Units) by Region for 2018 and 2038

Entry of New Airlines in Developed and Developing Countries to

Boost Prospects

Growing International Tourism and Consequent Rise in Air

Travel: An Opportunity for CMS Market

Europe Captures Largest Share of International Tourist

Arrivals: Breakdown of International Tourist Arrivals (in %)

by Region for 2018

Air Travel Dominates International Tourism Industry: Breakdown

of Tourism Market (in %) by Mode of Transportation for 2000

and 2018

With Airlines Operating More Number of Low-Cost Long-Haul

Flights, the Need for Efficient Crew Management Drives Market

Growth

Long Haul Airlines Worldwide: Number of Long-Haul Narrowbody

Flights Departing per Week by Country in 2018

Number of Long-Haul Narrowbody Flights Departing per Week by

Airline in 2018

Longest Non-Stop Flights Worldwide Ranked by Distance Travelled

in Thousand Km

Low-Cost Long-Haul Airline Operators Worldwide

Shortage of Skilled and Experienced Aviation Staff and Need for

Judicious Use of Resources Raises Importance of Crew

Management Software

Global Demand for New Pilots in Thousands by Region (2019-2038)

Global Demand for New Cabin Crew in Thousands by Region (2019-

2038)

Global Demand for New Pilots, Cabin Crew and Maintenance

Personnel for Commercial Airlines (2019-2038)

Increasing Use of IT Technologies in Aviation Sector Promotes

Demand for Crew Management Software

Growing IT Budgets of Airlines and Airports Spurs Growth

Opportunities

Global Airline IT Spending in US$ Billion for the Years 2016,

2018 and 2020

Safety Requirements to Drive Demand for CMS

Growing Need to Minimize Human Errors Drives Adoption of CRM

Offerings

Rising Threat of Terrorism and Crash Risks Fuel Demand for Crew

Management Systems

Strict Regulations Governing Work Hours and Safety of Crew

Members Raises Importance of Crew Management Software

Proliferation of Tablets and Smartphones and Advancement in

Mobile-based Apps Augur Well for the Market

Proliferation of Smartphones and Tablets Spurs Growth in CMS

Market: Smartphone and Tablet PCs Shipments in Million Units

for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

The Rise of Smart Airports Emphasizes the Need for Crew Management

Global Smart Airports Spending in US$ Million by Region for

2019 and 2024

Big Data, AI and IoT: The Technologies with Tremendous

Potential to Transform Crew Management Software Solutions

Market

AI for Better Management of Airline Crew

Growing Use of Cloud-based Software Solutions Enable Efficient

Management of Crew Operations

Evolving Crew Management Needs of Aviation Industry Raise

Importance of Connected Crew

Demand for Innovative Crew Management Technologies and Software

Solutions Gains Traction

Challenges Confronting Crew Management Software Market



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

