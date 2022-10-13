Accumen appoints highly regarded physician to Medical Advisory Council

Scottsdale, AZ, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andrew Fletcher, MD, MBA, CPE, CHCQM, FCAP has been appointed to the Medical Advisory Council at Accumen, specializing in Lab Stewardship.

As a member of the Medical Advisory Council, Dr. Fletcher will focus on the improvement of laboratory stewardship services from a clinical perspective, with his efforts centering around Accumen’s best practices, patient safety, test utilization management, and improvements to hospital lab quality.

Dr. Fletcher is a board-certified anatomic/clinical pathologist, certified physician executive and a fellow of the American Board of Quality Assurance and Utilization Review Physicians. Dr. Fletcher earned his MD from the Mercer University School of Medicine in Georgia and his MBA from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. He completed a surgery internship at the Geisinger Medical System in Pennsylvania, as well as a residency in anatomic and clinical pathology and a cytopathology fellowship at the University of Florida in Gainesville. Dr. Fletcher has received numerous awards for quality, laboratory, and blood utilization, including the 2021 ASCP Choosing Wisely Champion individual award.

“Dr. Fletcher is a strong addition to our Medical Advisory Council. His vast experience and success as a leading physician in the laboratory will further bolster our efforts to better serve our clients and their patients,” said BG Porter, CEO, Accumen. “Dr. Fletcher is the foremost expert in laboratory stewardship and has a proven track record of driving clinical improvements in the laboratory and healthcare industries.”

Currently, Dr. Fletcher is the founder of Eutilogic Consulting, is an active staff CAP Inspector for laboratory accreditation, and is the former medical director of ARUP Consultative Services.

About Accumen Inc.

Accumen helps hospitals and health systems respond to current challenges and even thrive in today’s unpredictable and ever-changing environment. With a focus on lab operations, clinical transformation, and 3D imaging post-processing, Accumen leverages technology-enabled consulting services to solve complex hospital and health system issues. Based in Scottsdale, AZ with offices in Louisville, KY and Blue Bell, PA, Accumen accelerates results for more than 1,000 U.S. hospitals and health systems by providing expert resources, extensive operational and clinical data, as well as analytic technology.

Accumen—Helping Healthcare Get Better, Faster.

Find out more at ACCUMEN.com

Attachment