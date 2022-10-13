Global Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) Market to Reach $30.4 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06324849/?utm_source=GNW
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) estimated at US$3.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$30.4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 37.3% over the period 2020-2027. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 36% CAGR and reach US$19.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 39.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 44.3% CAGR
- The Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 44.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 30.1% and 35.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 32.9% CAGR.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Absolute Criticality of Low Latency in Times of Accelerated
Digitalization Provides the Foundation for the Growth of
WebRTC
What?s Ahead for Businesses & Markets?
EXHIBIT 1: Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral & Feed
Inflationary Pressures: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil
Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2022
EXHIBIT 2: War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based
Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation in 2022:
Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 Through 2022
EXHIBIT 3: After the Pandemic, Global Economic Uncertainty
Surges Again Amid the Russia-Ukraine War, Lowering Growth
Expectations for 2022: World Economic Growth Projections:
(Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022
and 2023
Competition
EXHIBIT 4: Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
138 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC): Definition, Importance,
Benefits & Market Outlook
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Transforms the
Communications Landscape
WebRTC Based Videoconferencing Rises in Prominence
EXHIBIT 5: Growing Use of Videoconferencing Brings WebRTC into
the Spotlight for Its Ability to Provide Super Low Delay
Speeds: Global Opportunity for Web/Video Conferencing (In US$
Billion) for Years 2022, 2024, 2026, 2028 & 2030
WebRTC Emerges to be the Future of Web Games
EXHIBIT 6: As Multiplayer Browser Games Become Popular, WebRTC
Emerges as the New Technology to Allow Peer to Peer
Communication: Global Market for Browser Games (In US$
Billion) for Years 2022, 2024, 2026 & 2028
WebRTC to Revolutionize Telemedicine & the Healthcare Industry
EXHIBIT 7: Growing Demand for Telehealth Services Expands the
Addressable Market Opportunity for WebRTC in Enabling
Anywhere, Anytime Telemedicine Communication Accessible on
Any Device: Global Opportunity for Telemedicine (In US$
Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027
Rise in On-Demand Streaming Offers Opportunities On a Platter
for WebRTC
EXHIBIT 8: Growing Popularity of Video-On-Demand Provides a
Platform for the Rise of Plugin- Free WebRTC Based Online
Video Streaming: Global Opportunity for Video On-Demand (In
US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027
Growing Integration of Message, Voice & Video Chat Features on
Websites Strengthens the Business Case for WebRTC
EXHIBIT 9: The Growing Number of Websites on the World Wide Web &
the Need to Optimize Their Real-Time Performance Expands the
Addressable Market Opportunity for WebRTC Plugins, Codes,
Scripts & APIs: Global Number of Websites (In Million) for
Years 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020, and 2022
EXHIBIT 10: Surging Website Building Activity Bodes Well for
Adoption of WebRTC Tools: Global Website Builders Market (In
US$ Million) for Years 2022, 2024 & 2026
Contact Centers Step Up Adoption of WebRTC. Here?s Why
EXHIBIT 11: Robust Outlook for Call Centers Supported by the
Ever-Important Focus on Customer Relations to Benefit Adoption
of WebRTC in Boosting the Contact Centre Experience: Global
Market for Call Centers (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020,
2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028
WebRTC to Make a Deep Impact on Autonomous & Connected Cars
EXHIBIT 12: As Autonomous Vehicles Become a Reality, WebRTC
Will Increasingly Become a Part of the Technology Mix for
Vehicle to Everything Communication: Autonomous / Self-
Driving Cars Market (In Million Units) for Years 2022, 2024,
2026, 2028, and 2030
EXHIBIT 13: Any Car With Data Connectivity is a Potential
Revenue Opportunity for WebRTC: Global Connected Car Fleet
Size (Million Units) for Years 2022, 2025, 2030 and 2035
WebRTC to Flourish as IoT Ecosystems Expand & Become More
Widespread
EXHIBIT 14: Growing IoT Connections Bodes Well for the Expanded
Role of WebRTC in Establishing Secure Connections for IoT
Devices: Global IoT Connected Devices (In Billion Units) for
Years 2020, 2022, 2024, and 2026
Future-Proofing Security Is Imperative for Wider Adoption of
WebRTC
