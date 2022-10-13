Global Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) Market to Reach $30.4 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06324849/?utm_source=GNW



Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates



Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform



Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) Market to Reach $30.4 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) estimated at US$3.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$30.4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 37.3% over the period 2020-2027. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 36% CAGR and reach US$19.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 39.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 44.3% CAGR

- The Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 44.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 30.1% and 35.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 32.9% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 138 Featured)

Agora Lab, Inc.

Apple Inc.

AT&T Inc.

Avaya Inc.

CaféX Communications Inc.

Cisco System Inc.

Dialogic Corporation

Enghouse Systems Limited

Ericsson

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Mitel Networks Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Oxagile LLC

Plivo Inc.

Quobis

Ribbon Communications Operating Company, Inc.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation

Temasys Communications Pte Ltd.

TWILIO INC.

Vonage Holdings Corporation





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06324849/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Absolute Criticality of Low Latency in Times of Accelerated

Digitalization Provides the Foundation for the Growth of

WebRTC

What?s Ahead for Businesses & Markets?

EXHIBIT 1: Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral & Feed

Inflationary Pressures: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil

Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2022

EXHIBIT 2: War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based

Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation in 2022:

Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 Through 2022

EXHIBIT 3: After the Pandemic, Global Economic Uncertainty

Surges Again Amid the Russia-Ukraine War, Lowering Growth

Expectations for 2022: World Economic Growth Projections:

(Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022

and 2023

Competition

EXHIBIT 4: Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

138 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC): Definition, Importance,

Benefits & Market Outlook

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

Innovations



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Transforms the

Communications Landscape

WebRTC Based Videoconferencing Rises in Prominence

EXHIBIT 5: Growing Use of Videoconferencing Brings WebRTC into

the Spotlight for Its Ability to Provide Super Low Delay

Speeds: Global Opportunity for Web/Video Conferencing (In US$

Billion) for Years 2022, 2024, 2026, 2028 & 2030

WebRTC Emerges to be the Future of Web Games

EXHIBIT 6: As Multiplayer Browser Games Become Popular, WebRTC

Emerges as the New Technology to Allow Peer to Peer

Communication: Global Market for Browser Games (In US$

Billion) for Years 2022, 2024, 2026 & 2028

WebRTC to Revolutionize Telemedicine & the Healthcare Industry

EXHIBIT 7: Growing Demand for Telehealth Services Expands the

Addressable Market Opportunity for WebRTC in Enabling

Anywhere, Anytime Telemedicine Communication Accessible on

Any Device: Global Opportunity for Telemedicine (In US$

Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Rise in On-Demand Streaming Offers Opportunities On a Platter

for WebRTC

EXHIBIT 8: Growing Popularity of Video-On-Demand Provides a

Platform for the Rise of Plugin- Free WebRTC Based Online

Video Streaming: Global Opportunity for Video On-Demand (In

US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Growing Integration of Message, Voice & Video Chat Features on

Websites Strengthens the Business Case for WebRTC

EXHIBIT 9: The Growing Number of Websites on the World Wide Web &

the Need to Optimize Their Real-Time Performance Expands the

Addressable Market Opportunity for WebRTC Plugins, Codes,

Scripts & APIs: Global Number of Websites (In Million) for

Years 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020, and 2022

EXHIBIT 10: Surging Website Building Activity Bodes Well for

Adoption of WebRTC Tools: Global Website Builders Market (In

US$ Million) for Years 2022, 2024 & 2026

Contact Centers Step Up Adoption of WebRTC. Here?s Why

EXHIBIT 11: Robust Outlook for Call Centers Supported by the

Ever-Important Focus on Customer Relations to Benefit Adoption

of WebRTC in Boosting the Contact Centre Experience: Global

Market for Call Centers (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020,

2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028

WebRTC to Make a Deep Impact on Autonomous & Connected Cars

EXHIBIT 12: As Autonomous Vehicles Become a Reality, WebRTC

Will Increasingly Become a Part of the Technology Mix for

Vehicle to Everything Communication: Autonomous / Self-

Driving Cars Market (In Million Units) for Years 2022, 2024,

2026, 2028, and 2030

EXHIBIT 13: Any Car With Data Connectivity is a Potential

Revenue Opportunity for WebRTC: Global Connected Car Fleet

Size (Million Units) for Years 2022, 2025, 2030 and 2035

WebRTC to Flourish as IoT Ecosystems Expand & Become More

Widespread

EXHIBIT 14: Growing IoT Connections Bodes Well for the Expanded

Role of WebRTC in Establishing Secure Connections for IoT

Devices: Global IoT Connected Devices (In Billion Units) for

Years 2020, 2022, 2024, and 2026

Future-Proofing Security Is Imperative for Wider Adoption of

WebRTC



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) Market

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Web

Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 7-Year Perspective for Web Real-Time

Communication (WebRTC) by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2021 &

2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World 7-Year Perspective for Solutions by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 6: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 7: World 7-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT &

Telecom by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 7-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BFSI

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 11: World 7-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Retail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 13: World 7-Year Perspective for Retail by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Media & Entertainment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 7-Year Perspective for Media & Entertainment by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Public Sector by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World 7-Year Perspective for Public Sector by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 19: World 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 7-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Verticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States

for 2022 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 24: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Web

Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) by Component - Solutions and

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 25: USA 7-Year Perspective for Web Real-Time

Communication (WebRTC) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Solutions and Services for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Web

Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) by Vertical - IT & Telecom,

BFSI, Retail, Media & Entertainment, Public Sector, Healthcare,

Manufacturing and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 7-Year Perspective for Web Real-Time

Communication (WebRTC) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Media &

Entertainment, Public Sector, Healthcare, Manufacturing and

Other Verticals for the Years 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Web

Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) by Component - Solutions and

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Web Real-Time

Communication (WebRTC) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Solutions and Services for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 30: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Web

Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) by Vertical - IT & Telecom,

BFSI, Retail, Media & Entertainment, Public Sector, Healthcare,

Manufacturing and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 31: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Web Real-Time

Communication (WebRTC) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Media &

Entertainment, Public Sector, Healthcare, Manufacturing and

Other Verticals for the Years 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Web

Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) by Component - Solutions and

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Web Real-Time

Communication (WebRTC) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Solutions and Services for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Web

Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) by Vertical - IT & Telecom,

BFSI, Retail, Media & Entertainment, Public Sector, Healthcare,

Manufacturing and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 35: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Web Real-Time

Communication (WebRTC) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Media &

Entertainment, Public Sector, Healthcare, Manufacturing and

Other Verticals for the Years 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Table 36: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Web

Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) by Component - Solutions and

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 37: China 7-Year Perspective for Web Real-Time

Communication (WebRTC) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Solutions and Services for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Web

Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) by Vertical - IT & Telecom,

BFSI, Retail, Media & Entertainment, Public Sector, Healthcare,

Manufacturing and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 39: China 7-Year Perspective for Web Real-Time

Communication (WebRTC) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Media &

Entertainment, Public Sector, Healthcare, Manufacturing and

Other Verticals for the Years 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 40: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Web

Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Web Real-Time

Communication (WebRTC) by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 42: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Web

Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) by Component - Solutions and

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 43: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Web Real-Time

Communication (WebRTC) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Solutions and Services for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Web

Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) by Vertical - IT & Telecom,

BFSI, Retail, Media & Entertainment, Public Sector, Healthcare,

Manufacturing and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 45: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Web Real-Time

Communication (WebRTC) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Media &

Entertainment, Public Sector, Healthcare, Manufacturing and

Other Verticals for the Years 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 46: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Web

Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) by Component - Solutions and

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: France 7-Year Perspective for Web Real-Time

Communication (WebRTC) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Solutions and Services for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 48: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Web

Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) by Vertical - IT & Telecom,

BFSI, Retail, Media & Entertainment, Public Sector, Healthcare,

Manufacturing and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 49: France 7-Year Perspective for Web Real-Time

Communication (WebRTC) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Media &

Entertainment, Public Sector, Healthcare, Manufacturing and

Other Verticals for the Years 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 50: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) by Component - Solutions

and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Web Real-Time

Communication (WebRTC) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Solutions and Services for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 52: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) by Vertical - IT &

Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Media & Entertainment, Public Sector,

Healthcare, Manufacturing and Other Verticals - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Web Real-Time

Communication (WebRTC) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Media &

Entertainment, Public Sector, Healthcare, Manufacturing and

Other Verticals for the Years 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 54: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Web

Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) by Component - Solutions and

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 55: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Web Real-Time

Communication (WebRTC) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Solutions and Services for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 56: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Web

Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) by Vertical - IT & Telecom,

BFSI, Retail, Media & Entertainment, Public Sector, Healthcare,

Manufacturing and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 57: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Web Real-Time

Communication (WebRTC) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Media &

Entertainment, Public Sector, Healthcare, Manufacturing and

Other Verticals for the Years 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 58: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Web

Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) by Component - Solutions and

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: UK 7-Year Perspective for Web Real-Time Communication

(WebRTC) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Solutions and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 60: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Web

Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) by Vertical - IT & Telecom,

BFSI, Retail, Media & Entertainment, Public Sector, Healthcare,

Manufacturing and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 61: UK 7-Year Perspective for Web Real-Time Communication

(WebRTC) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Media & Entertainment, Public

Sector, Healthcare, Manufacturing and Other Verticals for the

Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 62: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) by Component -

Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 63: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Web Real-Time

Communication (WebRTC) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Solutions and Services for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 64: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) by Vertical - IT &

Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Media & Entertainment, Public Sector,

Healthcare, Manufacturing and Other Verticals - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Web Real-Time

Communication (WebRTC) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Media &

Entertainment, Public Sector, Healthcare, Manufacturing and

Other Verticals for the Years 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 66: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) by Component -

Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 67: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Web Real-Time

Communication (WebRTC) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Solutions and Services for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 68: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) by Vertical - IT &

Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Media & Entertainment, Public Sector,

Healthcare, Manufacturing and Other Verticals - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Web Real-Time

Communication (WebRTC) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Media &

Entertainment, Public Sector, Healthcare, Manufacturing and

Other Verticals for the Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 70: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) by Component -

Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 71: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Web Real-Time

Communication (WebRTC) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Solutions and Services for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 72: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) by Vertical - IT &

Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Media & Entertainment, Public Sector,

Healthcare, Manufacturing and Other Verticals - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 73: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Web Real-Time

Communication (WebRTC) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Media &

Entertainment, Public Sector, Healthcare, Manufacturing and

Other Verticals for the Years 2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 138

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06324849/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________