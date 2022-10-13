Global Dimer Acids Market to Reach $868 Million by 2027

New York, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dimer Acids Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06324488/?utm_source=GNW



Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Dimer Acids Market to Reach $868 Million by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Dimer Acids estimated at US$640.2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$868 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Standard, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4% CAGR and reach US$418.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Distilled segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $149.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6% CAGR

- The Dimer Acids market in the U.S. is estimated at US$149.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$208.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 3.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$118.3 Million by the year 2027.

- Distilled & Hydrogenated Segment to Record 5.3% CAGR

- In the global Distilled & Hydrogenated segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$83.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$117.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 5.7% CAGR through the analysis period.



Aturex Group

BASF SE

Croda International PLC

Florachem Corp.

Harima Chemicals, Inc.

Jiangsu Yonglin Oleochemical Co., Ltd.

Kraton Corporation

Nissan Chemical Industries Ltd.

Novepha

Oleon NV





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Year 2021 in Review and Near-term Outlook

Prolonged Pandemic, Ukraine-Russia Conflict and Ensuing

Economic Disruptions Impact Growth Outlook

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for the Years 2021, 2022 and 2023

% Change) for the Years 2021, 2022 and 202

EXHIBIT 2: World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for

the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022

COVID-19 Impact on Dimer Acid Market

Competitive Landscape

EXHIBIT 3: Dimer Acids - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

42 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Global Market Analysis and Prospects

Global Dimer Acid Market Continues Leaping from Strength to

Strength

Hydrogenated & Distilled Dimer Acid & Oilseed Chemicals:

Principal Segments of Dimer Acid Market

Non-reactive Polyamide Resins Dominate, While Reactive

Polyamide Resins to Witness Fastest Growth

Regional Market Analysis

Market Restraints

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Polyamide Resins: Holding Value Proposition for Diverse

Applications & Dimer Acid

Polyamides Build on Dimer Fatty Acid

Other Notable Applications

Industrial Polyamide-Based Cable Protection Systems

Nylon: Key Applications

Trends in the Construction Industry Influence Market Uptake of

Dimer Acid

Increased Activities of Remodelling and Renovation to Propel

the Growth

EXHIBIT 4: Global Remodelling Market (in US$ Trillion) for the

Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Growing Adoption of Dimer Acid in Paints and Coatings Drives

Market Growth

EXHIBIT 5: Strong Demand for Alkyd Resins Supported by a Robust

Paints and Coatings Industry to Spur Demand for Dimer Acid.

Global Market for Alkyd Resins (In US$ Billion) for Years

2022, 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030

EXHIBIT 6: Global Paints and Coatings Industry in US$ Billion:

2018-2027

Shift towards Low-VOC Options for Paints & Coatings

Surging Usage of Hot Melt Adhesives Spur the Demand for Dimer Acid

EXHIBIT 7: Global Adhesives Market (2022E): Percentage Value

Breakdown by Technology

Diverse End-Use Markets - A Major Plus for Hot Melt Adhesives

Packaging: The Largest Market for Hot Melt Adhesives

Key Packaging Applications & Benefits of HMAs

Hot Melt Adhesives from Biodegradable Resources

Strong Demand for Fuel Additives to Boost Consumption of Dimer

Acid

EXHIBIT 8: Robust Fuel Additives Market to Boost Demand for

Dimer Acid, a Key Commodity in the Upstream Value Chain:

Global Market for Fuel Additives (In U$ Billion) for Years

2022, 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030

Fuel Additive Market: Primary Drivers

Guidelines to Curb Emissions Ignite Demand

Expansion of Automotive Industry & Rising Gasoline Demand

Rising Consumption of Aviation Fuels

Emergence of Green Fuel Additives

Emergence of Green Corrosion Inhibitors as Raving Trend to

Augur Well for Dimer Acid

Toxicity Concerns Augment Demand for Green Inhibitors

Dimer Acid: Gaining Attention for Anti-Corrosion Properties

Rising Opportunities in the Automotive Sector Drive Market Demand

EXHIBIT 9: World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Growing Opportunities in the Cosmetics Industry

EXHIBIT 10: World Cosmetics Market (2022): Percentage Breakdown

of Revenues for Skincare Products, Haircare Products, Makeup

Products, Fragrance Products, and Other Cosmetics

Promising Growth of Oilfield Chemicals to Boost Dimer Acid

Consumption

EXHIBIT 11: Global Demand for Oilfield Chemicals (In US$

Billion) for Years 2022, 2024, 2026, 2028, and 2030

Process & Technology Advancements Augur Well for Market Growth



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06324488/?utm_source=GNW



