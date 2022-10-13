Global Dimer Acids Market to Reach $868 Million by 2027

New York, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dimer Acids Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06324488/?utm_source=GNW
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Dimer Acids estimated at US$640.2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$868 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Standard, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4% CAGR and reach US$418.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Distilled segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $149.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6% CAGR
- The Dimer Acids market in the U.S. is estimated at US$149.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$208.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 3.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$118.3 Million by the year 2027.
- Distilled & Hydrogenated Segment to Record 5.3% CAGR
- In the global Distilled & Hydrogenated segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$83.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$117.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 5.7% CAGR through the analysis period.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Year 2021 in Review and Near-term Outlook
Prolonged Pandemic, Ukraine-Russia Conflict and Ensuing
Economic Disruptions Impact Growth Outlook
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for the Years 2021, 2022 and 2023
% Change) for the Years 2021, 2022 and 202
EXHIBIT 2: World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for
the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022
COVID-19 Impact on Dimer Acid Market
Competitive Landscape
EXHIBIT 3: Dimer Acids - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
42 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Global Market Analysis and Prospects
Global Dimer Acid Market Continues Leaping from Strength to
Strength
Hydrogenated & Distilled Dimer Acid & Oilseed Chemicals:
Principal Segments of Dimer Acid Market
Non-reactive Polyamide Resins Dominate, While Reactive
Polyamide Resins to Witness Fastest Growth
Regional Market Analysis
Market Restraints
Recent Market Activity
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Polyamide Resins: Holding Value Proposition for Diverse
Applications & Dimer Acid
Polyamides Build on Dimer Fatty Acid
Other Notable Applications
Industrial Polyamide-Based Cable Protection Systems
Nylon: Key Applications
Trends in the Construction Industry Influence Market Uptake of
Dimer Acid
Increased Activities of Remodelling and Renovation to Propel
the Growth
EXHIBIT 4: Global Remodelling Market (in US$ Trillion) for the
Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Growing Adoption of Dimer Acid in Paints and Coatings Drives
Market Growth
EXHIBIT 5: Strong Demand for Alkyd Resins Supported by a Robust
Paints and Coatings Industry to Spur Demand for Dimer Acid.
Global Market for Alkyd Resins (In US$ Billion) for Years
2022, 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030
EXHIBIT 6: Global Paints and Coatings Industry in US$ Billion:
2018-2027
Shift towards Low-VOC Options for Paints & Coatings
Surging Usage of Hot Melt Adhesives Spur the Demand for Dimer Acid
EXHIBIT 7: Global Adhesives Market (2022E): Percentage Value
Breakdown by Technology
Diverse End-Use Markets - A Major Plus for Hot Melt Adhesives
Packaging: The Largest Market for Hot Melt Adhesives
Key Packaging Applications & Benefits of HMAs
Hot Melt Adhesives from Biodegradable Resources
Strong Demand for Fuel Additives to Boost Consumption of Dimer
Acid
EXHIBIT 8: Robust Fuel Additives Market to Boost Demand for
Dimer Acid, a Key Commodity in the Upstream Value Chain:
Global Market for Fuel Additives (In U$ Billion) for Years
2022, 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030
Fuel Additive Market: Primary Drivers
Guidelines to Curb Emissions Ignite Demand
Expansion of Automotive Industry & Rising Gasoline Demand
Rising Consumption of Aviation Fuels
Emergence of Green Fuel Additives
Emergence of Green Corrosion Inhibitors as Raving Trend to
Augur Well for Dimer Acid
Toxicity Concerns Augment Demand for Green Inhibitors
Dimer Acid: Gaining Attention for Anti-Corrosion Properties
Rising Opportunities in the Automotive Sector Drive Market Demand
EXHIBIT 9: World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
Growing Opportunities in the Cosmetics Industry
EXHIBIT 10: World Cosmetics Market (2022): Percentage Breakdown
of Revenues for Skincare Products, Haircare Products, Makeup
Products, Fragrance Products, and Other Cosmetics
Promising Growth of Oilfield Chemicals to Boost Dimer Acid
Consumption
EXHIBIT 11: Global Demand for Oilfield Chemicals (In US$
Billion) for Years 2022, 2024, 2026, 2028, and 2030
Process & Technology Advancements Augur Well for Market Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
