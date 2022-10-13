PostgreSQL® 15 Reflects EDB’s Significant History as Leading Contributor

BEDFORD, Mass., Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnterpriseDB (“EDB”), the leader in accelerating Postgres® in the enterprise, today announced major contributions to PostgreSQL® 15, which is now globally available. As the leading provider of Oracle compatibility and migration capabilities for Postgres, EDB’s significant development and contributions to Postgres 15 include the introduction of the MERGE SQL command, which makes it easier for enterprises to migrate from expensive, legacy databases to open source. Postgres 15 also features improved database security, enhanced backup and recovery options, and advanced logical replication capabilities.



This release marks EDB’s latest milestone in its long-standing history as the leading contributor to Postgres code, with the largest concentration of Postgres technologists and developers worldwide.

“EDB has been a constant for the Postgres community, providing education, support, and as seen here, meaningful contributions to the code base that modernize and significantly enhance functionality and user capability,” said Carl Olofson, Research Vice President at IDC. “The enhancements reflected in Postgres 15 make this technology an even stronger platform for enterprise data management.”

The following major features are a few of EDB’s significant contributions to Postgres 15:

MERGE SQL command: MERGE is a popular SQL Standard command that can handle INSERT, UPDATE and DELETEs in a single statement, eliminating the need to rewrite MERGE statements entirely. MERGE avoids multiple PL/SQL statements and simplifies SQL scripts for database developers and DBAs. The Postgres implementation conforms to the SQL Standard and helps developers of both Microsoft SQL Server and Oracle Database transition to Postgres.





MERGE is a popular SQL Standard command that can handle INSERT, UPDATE and DELETEs in a single statement, eliminating the need to rewrite MERGE statements entirely. MERGE avoids multiple PL/SQL statements and simplifies SQL scripts for database developers and DBAs. The Postgres implementation conforms to the SQL Standard and helps developers of both Microsoft SQL Server and Oracle Database transition to Postgres. Improved database security features: Postgres 15 enables granting of role-based permissions for the SET and ALTER SYSTEM commands that previously required superuser permissions. Additionally, for the first time, non-superusers can be logical replication owners and there are enhanced safeguards to ensure subscription owners comply with row-level security policies. These new capabilities support enterprises adopting zero-trust security postures.





Postgres 15 enables granting of role-based permissions for the SET and ALTER SYSTEM commands that previously required superuser permissions. Additionally, for the first time, non-superusers can be logical replication owners and there are enhanced safeguards to ensure subscription owners comply with row-level security policies. These new capabilities support enterprises adopting zero-trust security postures. Enhanced backup and recovery options: Postgres 15 adds new server-side backup compression, providing new options for taking backups quickly and efficiently. Whether speeding up network transfers from a backup server to remote storage, reducing the time spent compressing backups, or optimizing Postgres backups' storage footprint, Postgres 15 has additional options to help enterprise customers.





Postgres 15 adds new server-side backup compression, providing new options for taking backups quickly and efficiently. Whether speeding up network transfers from a backup server to remote storage, reducing the time spent compressing backups, or optimizing Postgres backups' storage footprint, Postgres 15 has additional options to help enterprise customers. Advanced logical replication capabilities: EDB continues its tradition of working with the community to bring many advanced logical replication capabilities first introduced in EDB Postgres Distributed upstream into Postgres code. EDB contributed significantly to selective replication through column and row filtering, allowing for advanced logical replication use cases and reducing network traffic between the publication and subscriber nodes. EDB also contributed significantly to allowing the skipping of transactions on a subscriber using ALTER SUBSCRIPTION…SKIP, another capability derived from EDB Postgres Distributed, EDB's distributed database offering.

“EDB is the heartbeat of Postgres, alongside a robust independent community,” said Marc Linster, CTO, EDB. “Our focus is to continue making Postgres an extraordinary database, superior to legacy systems and more broadly applicable than specialty databases. Postgres 15 represents our continued commitment to remaining the leader of Postgres innovation while delivering technology that directly benefits our enterprise customers running mission-critical applications.”

Postgres 15 will be available on October 20 as beta on EDB BigAnimal™, EDB’s enterprise-grade fully managed database-as-a-service. As one of the first vendors to offer this on a cloud service, EDB enables enterprises globally to deploy in their choice of public cloud backed by the Postgres experts. EDB BigAnimal™ includes all of the benefits of a managed service such as automatic backups, patching of the OS and the database, management and monitoring, encryption in transit and encryption at rest, activity logs, and key compliance certifications, including SOC2 Type II.

EDB supports Postgres in managed, self-managed and on-premises deployments, enabling enterprises to run the same Postgres anywhere they want.

To learn more about Postgres 15, visit the EDB blog .

