UroViu Corp Secures Medical Equipment ECAT Contract for VA DoD Purchasing

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UroViu Corp, a company that develops and commercializes highly portable single-use endoscopy platforms, announced today that it has been added to the US Defense Logistics Agency's Medical Equipment ECAT. With a contract secured through Fidelis Sustainability Distribution, Veterans will now have access to the latest endoscopy products on the market.

Under the agreement, UroViu will sell its entire product line at a contracted price for distribution exclusively through Fidelis to over 1,200 VA and DOD healthcare facilities throughout the United States that serve 9 million enrolled Veterans each year.

"Urology is the second most common indication by procedure volume in the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) representing a large market for UroViu," said Sebastien Cadet, Chief Commercial Officer of UroViu Corp. "ECAT is the most convenient and cost-effective way to deliver our products to all government facilities. It is with great pride we can now efficiently support our Veterans."

Single-use endoscopy is a safer and more reliable alternative to traditional reusable scopes which must be cleaned, disinfected, and sanitized after every use. The difficulty of servicing traditional scopes has led to FDA scrutiny due to cross-contamination risks. UroViu's single-use scopes eliminate those risks. The single-use platform ranges from a 12-Fr diagnostic semi-rigid cystoscope and equivalent hysteroscope, a 14-Fr injection cystoscope with an integrated needle for drug delivery, to a flexible, deflectable, and rotatable 16.5-Fr cystoscope have the potential to help any government facilities improve care and efficiency.

"Fidelis' SDVDSB status provides UroViu with preferential access to secure VHA and DOD contracts," said Joel Kohn, President of Fidelis Sustainability Distribution, LLC. "More importantly, we help streamline the procurement process thus accelerating the delivery of cutting-edge technologies such as UroViu's single-use endoscopes that our Veterans deserve."

About UroViu Corporation

UroViu Corporation's mission is to revolutionize the endoscopy platform for improved patient care and provider efficiency with operations in California and Washington and production facilities in Asia. UroViu is the developer of the always-ready cystoscopy & hysteroscopy platforms, the highly portable, self-contained, and versatile single-use endoscopy solution to meet the needs of Urologists, UroGynecologists, and Gynecologists. The unique portable platform and product suite are protected by a portfolio of 20+ patents granted worldwide and many more pending patents. UroViu's vision is to simplify the scope of patient care. For more information please visit www.uroviu.com.

About Fidelis Sustainability Distribution

Fidelis Sustainability Distribution, LLC, (FSD) is a Nevada-based, Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) focused on helping streamline the acquisition of medical/dental technology in US Government facilities. Our firsthand industry experience of how technology moves from concept to commercialization and through healthcare supply chains enables us to support our manufacturing partners and Government customers alike at the highest level. Since 2014, FSD has secured over $80M+ in positive past performance and is dedicated to serving all major Federal Healthcare facilities including 170+ VAMC's, 1,000+ CBOC's,150+ DOD Medical Facilities, and Health and Human Services (HHS).

