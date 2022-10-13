Becklar and AvantGuard Join Forces with Armstrong’s National Alarm Monitoring, Expanding Their Reach to Protect Lives and Property Across North America

Ogden, Utah, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Becklar, the parent company of AvantGuard Monitoring Centers and Freeus, is pleased to announce AvantGuard’s acquisition of Armstrong’s National Alarm Monitoring and their central stations in Dartmouth, Moncton, Montreal and Edmonton, Canada.

With the acquisition of Armstrong’s National Monitoring Centers, AvantGuard (AG) adds four central stations across Canada, strengthening their premium alarm monitoring services spanning North America. AG was recently named 2022 Monitoring Center of the Year by The Monitoring Association (TMA) and is known for advanced monitoring services, highly trained and caring operators, the fastest response times in the industry, and award-winning innovative technologies and solutions.

Armstrong’s first monitoring center opened in 1989 serving a small number of Dealers in Eastern Canada. Today, Armstrong’s provides services in every province and territory in Canada and is recognized as Canada’s premier monitoring wholesale provider, serving more than 800 dealers across their network. Armstrong’s is a true success story and has consistently delivered exceptional service with superior growth under the experienced, disciplined leadership of Gary Armstrong, Dan Small, Colin Armstrong and Kim Caron. Working together, Armstrong’s and AvantGuard will couple leadership teams to deliver swift and exceptional service, through a network of eight redundant sites, and achieve industry leading growth in partnership with the company’s joint Dealer partners.

“We are pleased to team with the innovative leaders at Becklar and AvantGuard that share our core values of protecting and caring for others,” said Gary Armstrong, Armstrong’s founder who will remain as an active Strategic Advisor to the company. “Armstrong’s will continue to operate in our strategic Canadian locations, with the same leadership, and the same team of dedicated associates, but will expand the services and capabilities provided to our valued dealers and subscribers in Canada.”

This opportunity significantly expands Becklar’s presence in North America, by bringing the capabilities of Armstrong’s and AvantGuard together. Steve Richards, CEO of Becklar, commented: “We couldn’t be more excited to announce this partnership with Armstrong's National Monitoring Centers – as the premier wholesale monitoring service provider in Canada. We are committed to continuing to invest in our people, processes, and technology, and to expand upon existing monitoring services to include PERS, Workforce Safety & Personal Safety solutions, for the benefit of our valued dealer partners. Our joint mission and culture is superbly aligned- We Care FIRST about protecting the lives and property of our collective subscribers, and we’re thrilled to join with the exceptional leaders and dedicated team at Armstrong’s, as we welcome them to the Becklar and AvantGuard family.”

Armstrong’s and AvantGuard will make their first appearance as a single entity at CANASA’s upcoming Security Canada Central Event in Toronto, Canada, October 19 – 20. They welcome the opportunity to meet Dealer partners there, and share plans for the future.

AvantGuard is part of the Becklar family of industry-leading connected safety solutions for enterprises and individuals. Becklar’s comprehensive connected safety solutions are driven by a powerful culture centered around innovation and service to protect the lives and property of their subscribers. The transaction was facilitated by Deloitte Corporate Finance Inc, the Deal Champions in Canada. The advisor to AvantGuard and Becklar was Vertex Capital, who worked collaboratively with Deloitte to bring the two recognized industry leaders together.

