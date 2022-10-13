ThriveDX Tech Summit Set To Take Place on Nov. 2-3, 2022

Coral Gables, Florida, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ThriveDX Tech Summit, powered by ThriveDX, is set to take place on Nov. 2-3, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST. The virtual event is targeted towards business professionals, senior executives and those new to or interested in transitioning into the tech industry. From marketing to cybersecurity to even IT and HR industries, this event will address a range of topics and high-level strategies to address where we stand at the cusp of global digital change.

The TDX Tech Summit is set to virtually share insights on navigating a career in the tech industry, the latest cybersecurity trends, and how digital transformation is influencing how organizations address cyber risk and other factors. ThriveDX will welcome the world’s top industry leaders, talent experts and professionals as they continue toward their company-wide mission of reskilling talent pools and upskilling future leaders in cybersecurity and digital skills.

Attendees should expect to participate in remote panel discussions, masterclasses, keynote addresses, resume reviews, a mini career fair for entry to mid-level talent and networking opportunities. On day one of the Summit, event tracks will include early career, post-secondary education, talent acquisition, as well as DE&I, while day two of the Summit will feature a deep dive into key areas impacting the cybersecurity space lead by the ThriveDX Enterprise division. TDX Tech Summit guests will be inspired by insights from C-suite leaders and industry experts from Google, Microsoft, HubSpot, LinkedIn, Instacart, CompTIA, Indianapolis Colts and many more. Speaker highlights include:

Anne Leslie, Cloud Risk and Controls Leader Europe, IBM Cloud for Financial Services

James Stanger, Chief Technology Evangelist, CompTIA

Gili Lev, Cloud Executive Security Advisory, AWS

Gina Moreno, Program Manager, Microsoft

Richaun Wilson, Principle Executive Engagement, LinkedIn

Courtney Sembler, Director of HubSpot Academy

Dave Dewalt, Founder & CEO, NightDragon

Dan Vigdor, Co-CEO & Executive Chairman, ThriveDX

The Summit, sponsored by HubSpot, CompTIA and O'Reilly, will be hosted on the vFairs platform. This will allow attendees to explore the event through a 3D virtual environment modeled after a real life venue equipped with virtual auditoriums, exhibitor booths, and leaderboards that will reward attendees with points for participating in engaging activities.

"As an organization, we’re at the intersection of cybersecurity, training and technology, and as we work to solve the biggest threat the world is facing today – protecting government, enterprise and people – by bringing together business professionals across a multitude of industries at the ThriveDX Tech Summit is how we’ll uncover insights and leave this event with valuable takeaways related to the ever evolving digital transformation," said Dan Vigdor, co-founder, co-CEO and Executive Chairman of ThriveDX.

ThriveDX is the global leader in cybersecurity and digital skills training, operating in two divisions – education and enterprise – offering award-winning solutions to bridge the skills gap and impact the talent shortage in the cybersecurity and overall tech industry.

The ThriveDX Tech Summit is free to virtually attend and takes place on November 2-3, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST. Those interested in attending are encouraged to register today at https://thrivedx.vfairs.com/.

About ThriveDX

ThriveDX is the #1 global leader in cybersecurity education, and an expert in providing digital skills training to upskill and reskill lifelong learners. Our teams are made up of military trained cyber experts, industry veterans and seasoned educators united to close the worldwide skills and talent gap in cybersecurity. Operating in two divisions – education and enterprise – ThriveDX’s award-winning solutions exist to bridge the skills gap and impact the talent shortage in the cybersecurity as well as the overall tech industry.



The Education sector partners with top-tier academic institutions, enterprises, and government branches globally to offer advanced, professional development programs in cybersecurity, digital marketing, coding and digital technology. The Enterprise branch (formulated by companies formerly known as Cybint Solutions, Kontra Application Security, Lucy Security, ThriveDX Labs, and HackerU Pro), is a suite of products and services that cater to non-technical employees, developers, IT professionals and anyone in between. For more information, visit https://thrivedx.com/