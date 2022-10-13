Top Shelf Botanicals Opens 13th Location, Moves Another and Plans Multiple Additional New Locations

BOZEMAN, Mont., Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Top Shelf Botanicals, Inc. ("TSB"; https://topshelfbotanicals.com), a vertically-integrated, licensed cannabis company, announced: (i) the opening of its 13th dispensary in Montana, located in Plains, and (2) the relocation of its Livingston location.

Dr. J.W. Stucki, CEO, noted: "We are excited to have opened TSB Plains to better serve the needs of residents and tourists in that area of Sanders County. We will provide the same level of customer service and high-quality flower and non-flower products as we do throughout all our Montana dispensaries. Adding this location is consistent with our growth plans to add locations in under-served markets throughout Montana. We expect to open a number of additional locations throughout Montana over the next few months."

Located at 7671 MT. 200, TSB Plains dispensary will be open seven days per week from 10 am to 7 pm.

Our dispensary in Livingston has been relocated to 1400 E. Park Street, "and now provides our customer base closer and easier access to the dispensary," added Dr. Stucki.

Headquartered in Bozeman, Montana, TSB is a leader in cultivation, manufacturing and dispensing of high-quality cannabis products. Our growing infrastructure and experienced management team is equipped to: (i) provide more patients with alternatives to traditional medicine; (ii) to meet the rising demand for medical and recreational cannabis use, and (iii) support other operators in our market.

Contact Information:

Richard Groberg

Chief Financial Officer

richard@topshelfbotanicals.com

(406) 219-3288



