Jeff Cook Real Estate Partners with Local Animal Shelters Across SC to Sponsor 100+ Animal Adoptions

Charleston, SC, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Each year, Jeff Cook, founder and CEO of Jeff Cook Real Estate, partners with local animal shelters across South Carolina to cover animal adoption fees for his birthday. This year, for their annual event known as “Jeff Cook’s Birthday Pawty”, one of the shelters they will be partnering with is the Charleston Animal Society to sponsor 100 animal adoptions.

If you live in South Carolina and are interested in adopting a new pet for FREE, below is a list of where the Jeff Cook Real Estate team will be hosting their annual "Jeff Cook's Birthday Pawty" event and the participating dates.

Charleston Animal Society - October 17th - 23rd

Columbia PetsInc - October 23rd

Greenville County Animal Care - October 22nd

North Myrtle Beach Humane Society - October 15th

The annual “Pawty” event is a part of the Jeff Cook Cares initiative. In an effort to contribute to the community that has supported him for 20+ years, Jeff Cook created Jeff Cook Cares in 2015. Jeff says, “Jeff Cook Cares provides our company with a chance for us to give back 1% of our proceeds to local organizations and families. By incorporating opportunities for Jeff Cook Real Estate agents to support their community, we’ve been able to implement a sense of pride in our local areas. We believe that by increasing our philanthropic efforts each year, we can all reap the benefits of a healthy and happy community.”

Looking back on the past few months, Jeff Cook Real Estate has held other impactful events surrounding the Jeff Cook Cares initiative.

In August they organized a Back-To-School supply drive in order to help teachers and students start the new school year off with everything necessary for success. A total of just over $1,600 worth of school supplies was donated to various organizations across SC including Closet of Hope and Charleston HALOS.

Each year the Jeff Cook Real Estate team coordinates a “Day of Giving” where all of their sales offices statewide have the chance to choose an organization they would like to sponsor or serve. In September, they were able to make a number of efforts to pay it forward.

Folly Beach Clean Up (Folly Beach, SC)

Volunteering at the Grand Strand Horses Healing Heroes (Myrtle Beach, SC)

The Blood Connection Blood Drive (Summerville, SC)

Volunteering in the Restore at Habitat for Humanity (Greenville, SC)

Serving Food to the Hungry (Columbia, SC)

Food Drive at the Pilgrim's Inn Womens and Childrens Shelter (Rock Hill, SC)

Looking forward to the end of 2022, Jeff Cook Cares will be hosting a Toy Drive nearing the holiday season to provide gifts to families in their communities and help spread some joy.

With the Jeff Cook Real Estate team being present in different areas across South Carolina, they are able to serve multiple communities. Jeff says, “we want to try to change people's lives for the positive, pay it forward, and give back the blessings we have been given.”

If you are interested in supporting the Jeff Cook Cares initiative or have questions, please email sponsorships@JeffCookRealEstate.com.













Attachment