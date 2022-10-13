The Holberton School network is expanding

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As of October 1, 2022, Florian Bucher has taken over the management of Holberton School. Founded in Silicon Valley, the network of schools specializes in the training of high-level IT developers around the world.



Convinced that an alternative to the current educational system is necessary and possible, Florian Bucher is taking over the project undertaken by Julien Barbier since 2015. His ambition is to reinforce the level of technical, social, and behavioral skills of future developers trained in the existing Holberton Schools and all those that will be created in the coming years.

"Our mission is to provide a consistent and identical 'Made in Silicon Valley' quality education to all our students, everywhere in the world, to promote education and training as a lever for economic and social development. The people who make today's code create the world of tomorrow, and I am thrilled to contribute to this dynamic, with an even stronger desire to lead Holberton School to the rank of the world's best computer science schools," says Florian Bucher.

With its proven success model and an extensive network of alumni working for top IT companies, such as Google, Nvidia, Meta, and Tesla, Holberton School's ambition is to accelerate its development while assuming its social responsibility in the training of IT talents. By 2025, the network hopes to double the number of physical locations in the USA by relying on an increasing number of local and international partners.

About Holberton School HQ

Holberton School's network of high-quality, Silicon Valley-created programs educates tomorrow's tech talent through a disruptive, collaborative, and hands-on methodology. Since the launch of its first cohort, in 2016, in San Francisco, more than 3,500 students have joined Holberton School at its 24 campuses around the world (5 in Europe, 13 in the Americas, 3 in Africa, 1 in the Middle East, and 2 in Oceania). Holberton School also operates as a white label or franchise to make high-quality education available everywhere.

For press inquiries, contact Alexandra Jouis press@holberton.us