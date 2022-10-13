Flourishing Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers to Drive the Laboratory Benchtop Automation Market, breaching US$ 2.13 Bn by the year 2032 at a CAGR of 5% - Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del: , Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global laboratory benchtop automation market is valued at US$ 1.31 Bn as of now and is expected to reach US$ 2.13 Bn by the year 2032 at a CAGR of 5% from 2022 to 2032.



With diagnostic centers and hospitals increasingly asking for laboratory benchtop automation, the laboratory benchtop automation market is expected to grow graciously in the forecast period.

It has been observed that automation in the laboratories has drastically altered the analytics as well as non-analytic aspects of the lab-oriented operations. The major factor pushing the growth of laboratory benchtop automation systems is that of automation technologies getting evolved on a continuous note with the objective of improving efficiency and quality of the laboratory tests. Laboratory benchtop automation systems overpower conventional systems in terms of efficiency, speed, and test volumes.

Get Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-8449



Laboratory benchtop automation, as the name suggests, implies, an automated workstation including numerous processing instruments that get linked together through plate mover. These systems are of utmost use when it comes to finishing repetitive tasks regarding analytical and clinical testing activities and drug discovery.

Forensics and diagnostics are also witnessing advancements, thereby extending a relentless support to laboratory benchtop automation systems. Reduction of downtime is another factor driving the laboratory benchtop automation market.

At the same time, the market could get restrained due to denial on the part of SMEs to adopt laboratory benchtop automation system. Dearth of skilled personnel is another factor to ponder about. Future Market Insights has delved deeper into the laboratory benchtop automation market with insights in its latest market study entitled “Laboratory Benchtop Automation Market”.

Key Takeaways from Laboratory Benchtop Automation Market

North America holds the largest market share. It is expected to witness a CAGR of 9% in the laboratory benchtop automation market in the near future, followed by Europe.

The Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the laboratory benchtop automation market with countries like Japan and China leading from the front.

LATAM is also expected to pick up pace with the healthcare vertical witnessing advancements in infrastructure.





Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-8449

“Various repetitive tasks related to modern drug discovery could be easily automated with the help of small-scale automation solutions. This factor is expected to take the laboratory benchtop automation market by storm in the forecast period”, says an analyst from Future Market Insights.

Competitive Analysis

Agilent Technologies is into offering BenchCel Microplate Handler through Benchtop ELISA Automation, which could be used to facilitate ELISA’s endpoint detection.

Roche, in January 2019, did launch cobas pro integrated solutions in every country where CE mark is acceptable. This product stands tall regarding reliability, efficiency, and maintenance by increasing the patient satisfaction quotient and reducing cost of the healthcare delivery.

MAQGEN, since the year 2017, has been operating as a joint venture between Qiagen and Maccura Biotechnology Co., Ltd. The major objective is acceleration of local adaptations, development, and commercialization of GeneReader NGS System in the ever-expanding clinical research markets based out of China.

Hamilton Robotics makes way for solutions for 100% automated workflows. The liquid handling workstations give consistent results regarding assays, right from low-throughput pipetting protocols to the high-throughput systems, that too, with the integrated sample storage.

Hamilton Storage paves the way for automated sample management systems, consumables, and benchtop devices. These storage systems properly integrate with Hamilton Robotics Liquid handling workstations, thereby making way for completely automated sample processing centers for supporting a wide spectrum of life science applications.

VERSA from Aurora Biomed Inc. is capable of creating protein fractions (for upcoming serological testing), create slides (for determining if spermatozoa is present on post-digest samples), and perform diverse extractions on several samples.

RapidPick Colony Picking Systems from Hudson come across as entirely automated high-throughput microbial colony picking workcells, thereby delivering exceptional performance with utmost accuracy.

Hudson has DNA extraction workstation, which simplifies process of isolation of pure nucleic acids or proteins from a plethora of natural sources. These small, space saving extraction systems could be designed wherein low throughput is required and plates are loaded manually.

Buy This Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/8449

What does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers an exclusive perspective and various real-time insights on the laboratory benchtop automation market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2016 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032.

The research study is based on product type (automated liquid handling & dispensing benchtop equipment, laboratory benchtop sample storage and handling equipment, laboratory benchtop robotics systems, and laboratory benchtop automation system accessories), and by end-use (research & development institutes, pharmaceutical industries, hospitals & diagnostic centers, and likewise).

Key Segments Profiled in the Laboratory Benchtop Automation Industry Survey

Laboratory Benchtop Automation Market by Product Type:

Automated Liquid Handling & Dispensing Benchtop Equipment

Laboratory Benchtop Sample Storage and Handling Equipment

Laboratory Benchtop Robotics Systems

Laboratory Benchtop Automation System Accessories

Laboratory Benchtop Automation Market by End Use:

Laboratory Benchtop Automation for Research & Development Institutes

Laboratory Benchtop Automation for Pharmaceutical Industries

Laboratory Benchtop Automation for Hospitals & Diagnostic Centres

Laboratory Benchtop Automation for Other End Use

View Full Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/laboratory-benchtop-automation-market

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

For Complete TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-8449

Explore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage on Testing Equipment Domain

Global Laboratory Furnaces Market Size: Laboratory furnaces are available in various configurations or form factors, such as box, split tube, and tube furnace configurations, with an intention of catering to the varying demands of end users.

Benchtop Centrifuges Market Growth: Benchtop Centrifuges are commonly used for filtration and sedimentation process. These are widely used in hospitals and laboratories.

Battery Testing Equipment Market Trends: The global battery testing equipment market is projected to have a moderate-paced CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. The current valuation of the market is US$ 520 million in 2022.

Food Tester Market Forecast: Global food tester market worth is expected to rise at a rate of 8% per year to US$ 42.81 Billion by 2032

Environmental Test Chambers Market Analysis: The environmental test chambers market is registering an average growth pace with an estimated CAGR of 3.0% from 2022 to 2032.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

