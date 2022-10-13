Future Bolsters U.S. Sales Leadership with Strategic Hires

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital powerhouse, Future Publishing , has today announced the appointment of two senior hires to support its accelerated growth.



Matt Trotta joins as SVP, Games, Entertainment, Technology, and Sport (GETS) to strengthen and develop relationships with advertiser and agency clients for Future's core verticals across North America.

Martin Glenn joins as Vice President, Creative Solutions to deliver highly impactful, bespoke partnerships for advertiser clients across Future’s Games, Entertainment, Tech and Sports portfolio.

With over 40 year’s worth of combined experience in generating revenue for digital media companies and developing ground-breaking custom partnerships, the latest additions to the Future team will grow client relationships within Future’s leading brands, including: Gamesradar+, PC Gamer, CinemaBlend, Tom’s Guide, and TechRadar.

Prior to joining Future, Matt Trotta was GM, North America for EX.CO, where he oversaw the company's US activities. Previously Matt negotiated strategic partnerships with agency holding groups in his position as SVP, Agency Strategy at BuzzFeed. Matt was one of the original members of the Federated Media team in New York and has additionally held senior research roles at Turner Broadcasting.

Martin Glenn joins from Red Ventures, where he was an Executive Producer responsible for the branded content team across Media and Technology. Prior to this, Martin led the branded content teams for Paramount+/ ViacomCBS and CBS Interactive, developing premium branded content for Fortune 500 advertiser clients.

Zack Sullivan, Chief Revenue Officer of Future, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Matt as our Senior Vice President and Martin as VP, Creative Solutions for our key Games, Entertainment, and Technology verticals, in which we already hold a leadership position. Both Matt and Martin have a wealth of experience in senior sales and branded content production roles at major media companies and are a great fit for our team. We look forward to them driving our continued success and expansion across North America.”

Matt Trotta, SVP, GETS at Future, said, “I am thrilled to be joining Future. I am very much looking forward to working with such a talented team and to take on such an exciting role where Future already holds a leadership position.”

Martin Glenn, VP, Creative Solutions at Future, said:

“Future has shown that with quality content and innovative technology publishers can provide dynamic and profitable partnerships for clients. That’s the sort of company that anybody in this industry should be eager to work for, and I consider myself very fortunate to be joining the team at Future.”

