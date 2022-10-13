Oktopost Joins the LinkedIn Marketing Partner Program

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oktopost, B2B social engagement suite that supports modern data-driven organizations, announced that they have joined the LinkedIn Marketing Partner Program.

The LinkedIn Marketing Partner Program is designed to support marketers and help them achieve their marketing goals and objectives with LinkedIn. Oktopost enables organizations to increase brand visibility, make meaningful connections with customers, and quantify how social media contributes to the company's bottom line.

Speaking on behalf of Oktopost, Colin Day, Managing Director EMEA & APAC and Vice President of Corporate Business Development stated: "Since our inception in 2013, Oktopost has focused on empowering B2B organizations to build thriving communities around their brands, while providing the ability to tap into conversations that impact their business on major social media platforms.

"LinkedIn has over 850 million members and 59 million registered Company Pages across the globe. It has become the preeminent social media platform for the business professional, and with that, part of an organization's strategic sales and marketing mix. At Oktopost, we are thrilled to be part of the LinkedIn Marketing Partner Program, providing our community management services to LinkedIn customers."

About Oktopost: Oktopost is a B2B social engagement suite, including social media management, employee advocacy, social listening, social advertising, and comprehensive reporting. Built specifically for B2B organizations, we arm companies such as ACI Worldwide, Snowflake, and Fujitsu with the tools to fully manage and optimize social media in a scalable and measurable way.

Contact Information:

Natalie Binns

VP Marketing

pr@oktopost.com

+1 (646) 559-6157



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.