STEMTECH CORPORATION ANNOUNCES NEW BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR STEMTECH MALAYSIA SDN. BHD.

MIRAMAR, FL, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stemtech Corporation (“Stemtech”) (OTCQB: STEK), an innovative stemceuticals™ company and a pioneer in the field of stem cell nutrition, today announced creation of new Board of Directors for their Stemtech Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.



Stemtech Corporation President and Chief Operating Officer, John W. Meyer, said “Stemtech Malaysia has made changes to the Board of Directors. In addition to current local Director, Mr. Shukor, Charles S Arnold, CEO Stemtech Corporation, David E. Price, Stemtech Corporation Counsel, also became directors.”

Charles S. Arnold, Stemtech Corporation Chairman and CEO elaborated that “as part of the new board, John W. Meyer, President & COO of Stemtech Corporation was elected to serve as Chairman of the Stemtech Malaysia Board of Directors. Together we reaffirm that Stemtech Corporation believes in the market opportunities which Malaysia represents, assuring our commitment to our Independent Business Partners. We expect to grow this market to new heights and with the new Board, will be able to ignite more growth.”

About Stemtech Corporation

Stemtech Corporation, a leading stemceutical™ company with a direct sales distribution model, was founded on April 18, 2018, after acquiring the operations from its predecessor Stemtech International, Inc. which was founded in 2005. From 2010 through 2015, Stemtech International, Inc., was recognized four separate times on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies list. In 2018, the Company underwent an extensive executive reorganization, and continued operations under new leadership. Stemtech specializes in creating products and formulas that are patent protected in the U.S. and in select international markets. The Company’s patented formulas help the release, circulation and migration of the body’s adult stem cells from its bone marrow. The Company markets its products under the following brands: RCM System, stemrelease3™, Stemflo® MigraStem, OraStem® (Oral Health Care), and D-Fuze™ (EMF blocker). Its stemceutical™ products are all-natural, plant-based and manufactured under cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practices) under the auspices of the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act (DSHEA). For more information, please visit www.stemtech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include but are not limited to statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, results of clinical trials and/or other studies, the challenges inherent in new product development initiatives, the effect of any competitive products, our ability to license and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital in the future that is necessary to maintain our business, changes in government policy and/or regulation, potential litigation by or against us, any governmental review of our products or practices, as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our latest 10-Q Report filed on August 23, 2022. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement, or any information contained in this press release or in other public disclosures at any time. Finally, the investing public is reminded that the only announcements or information about Stemtech Corporation which are condoned by the Company must emanate from the Company itself and bear our name as its Source.

www.Stemtech.com

Investor Relations:

Investor Relations: 954-715-6000 ext 1040

invrel@stemtech.com